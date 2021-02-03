Changelog - Version 1.16.0 - February 3, 2021

Hello, hello. Jesse Hills (@jesserockz) here. Yet another new name doing the next release.

Hopefully from this point forward, we are looking at releasing monthly on the first Wednesday of each month, we got the idea from Home Assistant! Thanks guys!

There are a few new components in this release, but there was a lot of bugfixing and improvements overall and we have a lot of PRs to go through for new features for next months release.

Thank you to all contributors, bug reporters and patrons! Without you this project would not be possible!

Until next month.

esphome: Enable reverse display of the Max7219 digit esphome#1234 by @rspaargaren (new-feature)

esphome: Pulse_counter measure total pulses esphome#1173 by @FrankBakkerNl (new-feature)

esphome: Support I2C transactions with combined reads and writes esphome#996 by @la7dja (new-feature)

esphome: Added tmp102 temperature sensor support esphome#929 by @timsavage (new-integration)

esphome: Add MCP9808 temperature sensor esphome#1169 by @k7hpn (new-integration)

esphome: Add rc522 esphome#1298 by @glmnet (new-integration)

esphome: Pn532 upgrades esphome#1302 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (new-integration)

esphome: Add support for ATC_MiThermometer esphome#1291 by @ahpohl (new-integration)

esphome: Hbridge christmas light esphome#1251 by @DotNetDann (new-integration)

esphome: add Ili9341 display esphome#1233 by @Valcob (new-integration)

esphome: components: teleinfo: electrical counter information. esphome#1108 by @0hax (new-integration)

esphome: add support for EZO sensor circuits esphome#1239 by @ssieb (new-integration)

esphome: Add climate.hitachi_ac344 esphome#1336 by @honomoa (new-integration)

esphome: SSD1331 display support esphome#1244 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

esphome: New display ST7735 esphome#1066 by @SenexCrenshaw (new-integration)

esphome: MCP23SXX I/O Expander - SPI esphome#1068 by @SenexCrenshaw (new-integration)

esphome: Add GIF Animation Support esphome#1378 by @Syndlex (new-integration)

esphome: Canbus + MCP2515 including ExtID support esphome#1384 by @danielschramm (new-integration)

esphome: Add full SSD1327 display support esphome#1406 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

esphome: SSD1322 display support esphome#1405 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

esphome: DS1307 real time clock component esphome#1441 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

esphome: Add rc522 i2c esphome#1432 by @glmnet (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

esphome: Add NDEF reading and writing to PN532 esphome#1351 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

esphome: Inkplate 6 support for ESPHome esphome#1283 by @davidzovko (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

esphome: Support for MHO-C401 (fix) esphome#1486 by @nikito7 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

esphome: Replace CENTER_LEFT with TOP_LEFT to match other printf function esphome#1295 by @TheZoker (breaking-change)

esphome: Float output: Fix min_power and max_power adjusting when output is inverted esphome#1250 by @dubit0 (breaking-change)

esphome: Pn532 upgrades esphome#1302 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (new-integration)

esphome: Updated Mcp3008 to support reference_voltage and voltage_sampler::VoltageSampler esphome#1387 by @SenexCrenshaw (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)

esphome: fix safe_mode esphome#1421 by @alexyao2015 (cherry-picked)

esphome: DS1307 real time clock component esphome#1441 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

docs: DS1307 real time clock component esphome.io#910 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)

esphome: Add encode_uint32 method, similar to encode_uint16 esphome#1427 by @e28eta (cherry-picked)

esphome: Rotary Encoder: Don’t call callbacks in the isr esphome#1456 by @mknjc (cherry-picked)

esphome: API: copy the data to send into the tcp internal buffer esphome#1455 by @mknjc (cherry-picked)

esphome: Revert esptool to 2.8 esphome#1460 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)

esphome: Whirlpool ac esphome#1467 by @mmanza (cherry-picked)

esphome: Bump pytest-mock from 3.3.1 to 3.5.1 esphome#1458 by @dependabot[bot] (cherry-picked)

esphome: Add rc522 i2c esphome#1432 by @glmnet (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

docs: add rc522 i2c config variant esphome.io#933 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)

esphome: make time components polling components esphome#1443 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)

esphome: Updated Mcp3008 to support reference_voltage and voltage_sampler::VoltageSampler esphome#1387 by @SenexCrenshaw (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)

docs: Updated Mcp3008 to support reference_voltage and voltage_sampler::VoltageSampler esphome.io#874 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked)

esphome: Add NDEF reading and writing to PN532 esphome#1351 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

docs: Add docs for pn532 NDEF functionality esphome.io#936 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

esphome: Inkplate 6 support for ESPHome esphome#1283 by @davidzovko (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

docs: Adding Inkplate 6 docs esphome.io#778 by @nitko12 (cherry-picked)

esphome: time sync notification esphome#1442 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)

docs: update time (sync) documentation esphome.io#924 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)

esphome: rename read/write to read/time/write_time esphome#1468 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)

esphome: Improve ccs811 precision esphome#1428 by @TheNetAdmin (cherry-picked)

esphome: make fade_to*, lighten, and darken const esphome#1450 by @toelke (cherry-picked)

esphome: SPI wasnt being disabled after display update esphome#1493 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked)

esphome: Add support for string-type Tuya datapoints esphome#1488 by @pauln (cherry-picked)

esphome: Add healthcheck esphome#1492 by @Klarstein (cherry-picked)

esphome: Support for MHO-C401 (fix) esphome#1486 by @nikito7 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

docs: Add MHO-C401 esphome.io#957 by @nikito7 (cherry-picked)

esphome: Allow SCD30 sensors to be optional esphome#1502 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

docs: Update scd30 docs to show sensors are optional esphome.io#970 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

esphome: fix esp8266 remote_transmitter using incorrect timings esphome#1465 by @hcoohb (cherry-picked)

esphome: rc522 increased retry loop count esphome#1506 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)

esphome: Fix PN532 SPI communication esphome#1511 by @jesserockz

esphome: Update Dockerfile esphome#1517 by @Klarstein

esphome: Fixed transfer_byte to write_byte for 8266 esphome#1529 by @SenexCrenshaw

esphome: Added Energy sensor to hlw8012 esphome#1198 by @FrankBakkerNl (new-feature)

docs: Added Energy sensor to hlw8012 esphome.io#707 by @FrankBakkerNl

esphome: MCP230xx open drain interrupt pins esphome#1243 by @kbx81

docs: MCP230xx open drain interrupt pins esphome.io#728 by @kbx81

docs: Incomplete sentence esphome.io#1004 by @jkmaxwell

esphome: auto_detect check was backwards esphome#1536 by @SenexCrenshaw

docs: Make explicit examples for splitting and joining using partitions esphome.io#1008 by @jesserockz

docs: Title for Connecting your device to Home Assistant esphome.io#1013 by @jesserockz

esphome: Added Waveshare 2.90inch V2 e-ink display esphome#1538 by @K-r-i-s-t-i-a-n

docs: Added documentation for Waveshare 2.90inch V2 e-ink display esphome.io#1010 by @K-r-i-s-t-i-a-n

esphome: Add reverse_enable for max7219 esphome#1489 by @ssieb

docs: Add reverse_enable for max7219 esphome.io#983 by @ssieb

esphome: Fix safe mode ota flashing under certain configurations esphome#1534 by @jesserockz