Changelog - Version 1.16.0 - February 3, 2021
Hello, hello. Jesse Hills (@jesserockz) here. Yet another new name doing the next release.
Hopefully from this point forward, we are looking at releasing monthly on the first Wednesday of each month, we got the idea from Home Assistant! Thanks guys!
There are a few new components in this release, but there was a lot of bugfixing and improvements overall and we have a lot of PRs to go through for new features for next months release.
Thank you to all contributors, bug reporters and patrons! Without you this project would not be possible!
Until next month.
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- esphome: Enable reverse display of the Max7219 digit esphome#1234 by @rspaargaren (new-feature)
- esphome: Pulse_counter measure total pulses esphome#1173 by @FrankBakkerNl (new-feature)
- esphome: Support I2C transactions with combined reads and writes esphome#996 by @la7dja (new-feature)
New IntegrationsSection titled “New Integrations”
- esphome: Added tmp102 temperature sensor support esphome#929 by @timsavage (new-integration)
- esphome: Add MCP9808 temperature sensor esphome#1169 by @k7hpn (new-integration)
- esphome: Add rc522 esphome#1298 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- esphome: Pn532 upgrades esphome#1302 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (new-integration)
- esphome: Add support for ATC_MiThermometer esphome#1291 by @ahpohl (new-integration)
- esphome: Hbridge christmas light esphome#1251 by @DotNetDann (new-integration)
- esphome: add Ili9341 display esphome#1233 by @Valcob (new-integration)
- esphome: components: teleinfo: electrical counter information. esphome#1108 by @0hax (new-integration)
- esphome: add support for EZO sensor circuits esphome#1239 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- esphome: Add climate.hitachi_ac344 esphome#1336 by @honomoa (new-integration)
- esphome: SSD1331 display support esphome#1244 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- esphome: New display ST7735 esphome#1066 by @SenexCrenshaw (new-integration)
- esphome: MCP23SXX I/O Expander - SPI esphome#1068 by @SenexCrenshaw (new-integration)
- esphome: Add GIF Animation Support esphome#1378 by @Syndlex (new-integration)
- esphome: Canbus + MCP2515 including ExtID support esphome#1384 by @danielschramm (new-integration)
- esphome: Add full SSD1327 display support esphome#1406 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- esphome: SSD1322 display support esphome#1405 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- esphome: DS1307 real time clock component esphome#1441 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- esphome: Add rc522 i2c esphome#1432 by @glmnet (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- esphome: Add NDEF reading and writing to PN532 esphome#1351 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- esphome: Inkplate 6 support for ESPHome esphome#1283 by @davidzovko (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- esphome: Support for MHO-C401 (fix) esphome#1486 by @nikito7 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- esphome: Replace CENTER_LEFT with TOP_LEFT to match other printf function esphome#1295 by @TheZoker (breaking-change)
- esphome: Float output: Fix min_power and max_power adjusting when output is inverted esphome#1250 by @dubit0 (breaking-change)
- esphome: Pn532 upgrades esphome#1302 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (new-integration)
- esphome: Updated Mcp3008 to support reference_voltage and voltage_sampler::VoltageSampler esphome#1387 by @SenexCrenshaw (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)
Beta FixesSection titled “Beta Fixes”
- esphome: fix safe_mode esphome#1421 by @alexyao2015 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: DS1307 real time clock component esphome#1441 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: DS1307 real time clock component esphome.io#910 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add encode_uint32 method, similar to encode_uint16 esphome#1427 by @e28eta (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Rotary Encoder: Don’t call callbacks in the isr esphome#1456 by @mknjc (cherry-picked)
- esphome: API: copy the data to send into the tcp internal buffer esphome#1455 by @mknjc (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Revert esptool to 2.8 esphome#1460 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Whirlpool ac esphome#1467 by @mmanza (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Bump pytest-mock from 3.3.1 to 3.5.1 esphome#1458 by @dependabot[bot] (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add rc522 i2c esphome#1432 by @glmnet (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: add rc522 i2c config variant esphome.io#933 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- esphome: make time components polling components esphome#1443 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Updated Mcp3008 to support reference_voltage and voltage_sampler::VoltageSampler esphome#1387 by @SenexCrenshaw (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)
- docs: Updated Mcp3008 to support reference_voltage and voltage_sampler::VoltageSampler esphome.io#874 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add NDEF reading and writing to PN532 esphome#1351 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: Add docs for pn532 NDEF functionality esphome.io#936 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Inkplate 6 support for ESPHome esphome#1283 by @davidzovko (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: Adding Inkplate 6 docs esphome.io#778 by @nitko12 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: time sync notification esphome#1442 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)
- docs: update time (sync) documentation esphome.io#924 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)
- esphome: rename read/write to read/time/write_time esphome#1468 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Improve ccs811 precision esphome#1428 by @TheNetAdmin (cherry-picked)
- esphome: make fade_to*, lighten, and darken const esphome#1450 by @toelke (cherry-picked)
- esphome: SPI wasnt being disabled after display update esphome#1493 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add support for string-type Tuya datapoints esphome#1488 by @pauln (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add healthcheck esphome#1492 by @Klarstein (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Support for MHO-C401 (fix) esphome#1486 by @nikito7 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: Add MHO-C401 esphome.io#957 by @nikito7 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Allow SCD30 sensors to be optional esphome#1502 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- docs: Update scd30 docs to show sensors are optional esphome.io#970 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- esphome: fix esp8266 remote_transmitter using incorrect timings esphome#1465 by @hcoohb (cherry-picked)
- esphome: rc522 increased retry loop count esphome#1506 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
Release 1.16.1 - February 14Section titled “Release 1.16.1 - February 14”
- esphome: Fix PN532 SPI communication esphome#1511 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Update Dockerfile esphome#1517 by @Klarstein
- esphome: Fixed transfer_byte to write_byte for 8266 esphome#1529 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: Added Energy sensor to hlw8012 esphome#1198 by @FrankBakkerNl (new-feature)
- docs: Added Energy sensor to hlw8012 esphome.io#707 by @FrankBakkerNl
- esphome: MCP230xx open drain interrupt pins esphome#1243 by @kbx81
- docs: MCP230xx open drain interrupt pins esphome.io#728 by @kbx81
Release 1.16.2 - February 20Section titled “Release 1.16.2 - February 20”
- docs: Incomplete sentence esphome.io#1004 by @jkmaxwell
- esphome: auto_detect check was backwards esphome#1536 by @SenexCrenshaw
- docs: Make explicit examples for splitting and joining using partitions esphome.io#1008 by @jesserockz
- docs: Title for Connecting your device to Home Assistant esphome.io#1013 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Added Waveshare 2.90inch V2 e-ink display esphome#1538 by @K-r-i-s-t-i-a-n
- docs: Added documentation for Waveshare 2.90inch V2 e-ink display esphome.io#1010 by @K-r-i-s-t-i-a-n
- esphome: Add reverse_enable for max7219 esphome#1489 by @ssieb
- docs: Add reverse_enable for max7219 esphome.io#983 by @ssieb
- esphome: Fix safe mode ota flashing under certain configurations esphome#1534 by @jesserockz
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- docs: Update bang_bang doc, changelog fix esphome.io#667 by @kbx81
- esphome: Update cryptography requirement from <3,>=2.0.0 to >=2.0.0,<4 esphome#1206 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: fix dashboard select drop down esphome#1205 by @glmnet
- docs: New prometheus configuration esphome.io#713
- esphome: Cleanup web server prometheus integration esphome#1192
- esphome: Remove overview job from CI esphome#1216
- esphome: Bump pytest from 5.4.3 to 6.0.0 esphome#1220 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Fix ci-custom.py const.py ordered check and improve code esphome#1222
- esphome: Add hyphen to supported name characters esphome#1223 by @ianleeder
- docs: Add hyphen to supported name characters esphome.io#719 by @ianleeder
- esphome: Bump protobuf from 3.12.2 to 3.12.4 esphome#1230 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Clean up ALLOWED_CHARS esphome#1235 by @ianleeder
- esphome: Bump pytest from 6.0.0 to 6.0.1 esphome#1236 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump pytest-mock from 3.2.0 to 3.3.1 esphome#1263 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump protobuf from 3.12.4 to 3.13.0 esphome#1254 by @dependabot[bot]
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#760 by @kquinsland
- esphome: Bump pylint from 2.5.3 to 2.6.0 esphome#1262 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump pytest from 6.0.1 to 6.0.2 esphome#1280 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump platformio from 4.3.4 to 5.0.1 esphome#1275 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Update max31855.cpp esphome#1273 by @EmbeddedDevver
- esphome: Add Fan and Swing Support to fujitsu-general Component esphome#1287 by @kpelzel
- esphome: Replace CENTER_LEFT with TOP_LEFT to match other printf function esphome#1295 by @TheZoker (breaking-change)
- esphome: Enable reverse display of the Max7219 digit esphome#1234 by @rspaargaren (new-feature)
- docs: update Max7219 digit with reverse option esphome.io#726 by @rspaargaren
- esphome: Bump paho-mqtt from 1.5.0 to 1.5.1 esphome#1297 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump pytest-cov from 2.10.0 to 2.10.1 esphome#1253 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: CI - Don’t fast fail testing so results are not hidden in matrix builds esphome#1286 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Support Daikin horizontal swing in climate_ir esphome#1247 by @buxtronix
- esphome: Table row wasn’t closed esphome#1310 by @Ivo-tje
- esphome: Typo in the pm2.5 grid esphome#1311 by @jamesgao
- esphome: Float output: Fix min_power and max_power adjusting when output is inverted esphome#1250 by @dubit0 (breaking-change)
- esphome: Add new time.has_time condition esphome#1255 by @ashmckenzie
- docs: Add time.has_time documentation esphome.io#782 by @ashmckenzie
- esphome: handle windows filenames esphome#1307 by @glmnet
- esphome: Bump flake8 from 3.8.3 to 3.8.4 esphome#1319 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump pytest from 6.0.2 to 6.1.1 esphome#1320 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump colorlog from 4.2.1 to 4.4.0 esphome#1323 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Add LYWSD02 battery sensor esphome#1334 by @Alex9779
- docs: add battery sensor for lywsd02 esphome.io#821 by @sermayoral
- docs: Small typo fixes for Sonoff T1 UK 3 Gang esphome.io#815 by @r15ch13
- esphome: Added tmp102 temperature sensor support esphome#929 by @timsavage (new-integration)
- docs: Added tmp102 Temperature sensor docs esphome.io#451 by @timsavage
- esphome: Add MCP9808 temperature sensor esphome#1169 by @k7hpn (new-integration)
- docs: Add documentation for MCP9808 sensor esphome.io#691 by @k7hpn
- esphome: Add rc522 esphome#1298 by @glmnet (new-integration)
- docs: add rc522 docs esphome.io#810 by @glmnet
- esphome: Add new codeowners esphome#1335 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Pn532 upgrades esphome#1302 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (new-integration)
- docs: Update PN532 docs to add I2C esphome.io#798 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Fixed CLIMATE_SWING_HORIZONTAL typo esphome#1340 by @rob-deutsch
- esphome: add illuminance for xiaomi_mjyd02yla esphome#1299 by @al-one
- docs: add illuminance for xiaomi_mjyd02yla esphome.io#779 by @al-one
- esphome: Add support for WPA2-EAP enterprise WiFi to ESP8266s. esphome#1332 by @tomtom5152
- docs: Update enterprise authentication docs to indicate support for ESP8266s esphome.io#814 by @tomtom5152
- esphome: Pulse_counter measure total pulses esphome#1173 by @FrankBakkerNl (new-feature)
- docs: Added docs for pulse_counter total esphome.io#705 by @FrankBakkerNl
- esphome: Add on_clockwise and on_anticlockwise triggers to rotary encoder esphome#1330 by @jesserockz
- docs: Add docs for rotary encoder on_clockwise and on_anticlockwise triggers esphome.io#807 by @jesserockz
- esphome: FastLED: Add YAML option for data rate esphome#1338 by @youknow0
- docs: FastLED: Add docs for new YAML option data_rate esphome.io#824 by @youknow0
- esphome: [Image] add dither option for image processing esphome#1317 by @zhujunsan
- docs: [Image] add dither option for image processing esphome.io#796 by @zhujunsan
- esphome: Update actions to move away from set-env esphome#1349 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Move CONF_CONTRAST to const.py esphome#1352 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Bump platformio from 5.0.1 to 5.0.2 esphome#1355 by @dependabot[bot]
- docs: Fix connection typo in FAQ esphome.io#831 by @KTibow
- docs: Add TuyaMCU sample config for WF-DS01 esphome.io#829 by @davet2001
- docs: Link to Winsen ZE08-CH2O custom component esphome.io#833 by @cretep
- esphome: Adds support for RF Bridge advanced codes esphome#1246 by @jesserockz
- docs: Update RF Bridge documentation for advanced codes esphome.io#731 by @jesserockz
- esphome: Add contrast option to PCD8544 esphome#1348 by @dzervas
- docs: Add contrast option docs to PCD8544 esphome.io#834 by @dzervas
- esphome: Add support for ATC_MiThermometer esphome#1291 by @ahpohl (new-integration)
- docs: Add support for ATC_MiThermometer, update bindkey generation procedure esphome.io#777 by @ahpohl
- esphome: Bump pytest from 6.1.1 to 6.1.2 esphome#1342 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump voluptuous from 0.11.7 to 0.12.0 esphome#1296 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump pytz from 2020.1 to 2020.4 esphome#1354 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Add a datapoint to sync the Tuya MCU minimum brightness esphome#1347 by @cprussin
- docs: Document tuya dimmer min_value_datapoint esphome.io#832 by @cprussin
- esphome: Support I2C transactions with combined reads and writes esphome#996 by @la7dja (new-feature)
- esphome: Hbridge christmas light esphome#1251 by @DotNetDann (new-integration)
- docs: Hbridge christmas light esphome.io#733 by @DotNetDann
- docs: Add a note about INPUT_PULLUP esphome.io#830 by @wodor
- docs: Update waveshare_epaper.rst esphome.io#813 by @thedexboy
- docs: added warning to waveshare 2.7 inch display esphome.io#818 by @damanti-me
- docs: Update to I2C docs to explain I2C daisy chaining esphome.io#812 by @the-impaler
- docs: I2c text update esphome.io#839 by @jesserockz
- esphome: add Ili9341 display esphome#1233 by @Valcob (new-integration)
- esphome: Correcting Hertz symbol esphome#1364 by @robdejonge
- docs: remove use_custom_code esphome.io#841 by @glmnet
- esphome: Bump colorlog from 4.4.0 to 4.6.2 esphome#1367 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Add support for Tuya MCU 0x1C (obtain local time) esphome#1344 by @Yarikx
- docs: Specify clock to be used in Tuya MCU esphome.io#827 by @Yarikx
- esphome: Separate Tuya climate temperature_multiplier to current/target multiplier esphome#1345 by @Yarikx
- docs: Add separate current/target Tuya Climate multipliers esphome.io#828 by @Yarikx
- esphome: Add bounds check for X esphome#1371 by @ssieb
- esphome: scd30: Allow setting ambient pressure compensation esphome#1365 by @matoxp
- docs: scd30: Add missing configuration variables esphome.io#842 by @matoxp
- esphome: components: teleinfo: electrical counter information. esphome#1108 by @0hax (new-integration)
- docs: Teleinfo esphome.io#666 by @0hax
- esphome: Adding ADE7953 irq_pin esphome#1359 by @djwmarcx
- docs: Adding ADE7953 irq_pin esphome.io#848 by @djwmarcx
- docs: Fix MCP23008 example esphome.io#845 by @djtef
- esphome: add support for EZO sensor circuits esphome#1239 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- docs: add docs for new EZO sensor circuits esphome.io#727 by @ssieb
- esphome: Bump platformio from 5.0.2 to 5.0.3 esphome#1372 by @dependabot[bot]
- docs: Add Hitachi AC344 IR Climate documentation esphome.io#822 by @honomoa
- esphome: Add climate.hitachi_ac344 esphome#1336 by @honomoa (new-integration)
- esphome: add CODEOWNER for new ezo component esphome#1379 by @ssieb
- esphome: SSD1331 display support esphome#1244 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- docs: Add SSD1331 docs esphome.io#729 by @kbx81
- esphome: Add kbx81 to CODEOWNERS esphome#1380 by @kbx81
- esphome: Added 332 color conversion and RGB/BGR/GRB formats esphome#1381 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: Fixed logger broken by colorama esphome#1385 by @Anonym-tsk
- esphome: Formatted test yaml files esphome#1382 by @SenexCrenshaw
- docs: Updated link to ble_monitor (previous mitemp_bt) esphome.io#849 by @Ernst79
- docs: Fix ac dimmer example code esphome.io#852 by @rradar
- docs: DIY: Add Blogpost for SP501E as WS2812 LED Controller esphome.io#854 by @margau
- docs: Replace Hass.io esphome.io#853 by @fabaff
- docs: Update deep_sleep.rst esphome.io#850 by @anekinloewe
- docs: Adding IAQ board in cookbook section esphome.io#844 by @nkitanov
- esphome: New display ST7735 esphome#1066 by @SenexCrenshaw (new-integration)
- docs: Fix broken YAML in MQTT on_json_message example esphome.io#620 by @napieraj
- esphome: Configurable OTA Safe Mode esphome#1393 by @alexyao2015
- docs: Update docs for Configurable OTA Safe Mode esphome.io#859 by @alexyao2015
- docs: Update ethernet.rst esphome.io#863 by @adezerega
- esphome: Add option to suppress embedded MCU updates on certain datapoints esphome#1396 by @stubs12
- docs: Documentation for tuya ignore_mcu_update_on_datapoints setting esphome.io#868 by @stubs12
- esphome: scd30: Allow setting temperature offset esphome#1400 by @matoxp
- docs: scd30: Document temperature_offset setting esphome.io#864 by @matoxp
- esphome: fix HTTP Request reusing connections with different hosts esphome#1383 by @Anonym-tsk
- docs: Ili9341 doc update esphome.io#870 by @kbx81
- esphome: MCP23SXX I/O Expander - SPI esphome#1068 by @SenexCrenshaw (new-integration)
- docs: MCP23S08-Docs esphome.io#613 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: Bump pyserial from 3.4 to 3.5 esphome#1394 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Fix Tuya initialisation regression esphome#1408 by @rmounce
- docs: Update max31856.rst esphome.io#883 by @emuehlstein
- docs: Fix one of the commens in code block esphome.io#881 by @HepoH3
- docs: Update wifi.rst esphome.io#873 by @Pack3tL0ss
- docs: Update mirabella-genio-bulb.rst esphome.io#857 by @kalebzettl
- docs: Update teckin sb50 entry as they cannot be flashed anymore esphome.io#878 by @justyns
- docs: Change all instances of travis to github actions esphome.io#860 by @alexyao2015
- docs: Improve obtaining bind key esphome.io#843 by @abelmatser
- docs: Add clarification about “update_interval” to SDS011 sensor documentation esphome.io#770 by @maurice-schleussinger
- docs: Cookbook: Light Strip esphome.io#805 by @lein1013
- docs: Optimize images esphome.io#799 by @JeffResc
- docs: Add troubleshooting help with light partition esphome.io#851 by @TheLastGimbus
- docs: Update bang_bang.rst esphome.io#524 by @xheronimo
- docs: Fixed docs to match xiaomi rename esphome.io#606 by @WoLpH
- docs: add another example without MQTT esphome.io#573 by @adonno
- docs: Show example of calling HA script esphome.io#688 by @glmnet
- docs: Update pulse_counter.rst esphome.io#689 by @neographikal
- docs: More descriptive information for noobs esphome.io#658 by @haryadoon
- esphome: Run task for VS Code esphome#1361 by @gitolicious
- docs: esp32_dac.rst - Add light component to example esphome.io#885 by @ferbar
- docs: Update ethernet.rst esphome.io#887 by @dziobson
- docs: Adding gif animation docs esphome.io#856 by @Syndlex
- esphome: Add GIF Animation Support esphome#1378 by @Syndlex (new-integration)
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#888 by @pieterbrink123
- esphome: Bump tornado from 6.0.4 to 6.1 esphome#1353 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Fix mDNS webserver port and expose prometheus service esphome#1389 by @richardweinberger
- esphome: Bump esptool from 2.8 to 3.0 esphome#1357 by @dependabot[bot]
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#891 by @lairsdragon
- docs: Update sim800l.rst esphome.io#893 by @tyomikh
- docs: docs: necessary registration of node in HA esphome.io#741 by @torwag
- docs: display: st7789v: Set GPIO0 as INPUT_PULLUP esphome.io#759 by @kylemanna
- docs: clarify VCC, wrt #1452 esphome.io#753 by @pille
- docs: Update docs about MQTT lambdas esphome.io#809 by @matikij
- docs: Add manual for Sonoff T3 EU 3 Gang esphome.io#816 by @r15ch13
- docs: Add get_setup_priority() to Custom sensor docs esphome.io#819 by @mjkl-gh
- docs: Change on_message topics into a yaml list for deep_sleep docs esphome.io#867 by @mrrsm
- docs: Update pzem Example configuration entry (bad stop bit) esphome.io#872 by @Francis-labo
- docs: Update next from current 20201221 esphome.io#894 by @jesserockz
- docs: Update sonof_basic.rst - incorrect example esphome.io#892 by @bvansambeek
- docs: Update apds9960.rst esphome.io#895 by @DrRob
- esphome: Canbus + MCP2515 including ExtID support esphome#1384 by @danielschramm (new-integration)
- docs: Canbus + MCP2515 esphome.io#823 by @danielschramm
- esphome: Add “ESPHOME_NOGITIGNORE” env var to prevent .gitignore creation esphome#1425 by @acshef
- esphome: Add full SSD1327 display support esphome#1406 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- docs: Add SSD1327 display docs esphome.io#875 by @kbx81
- esphome: SSD1322 display support esphome#1405 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- docs: Add SSD1322 doc esphome.io#869 by @kbx81
- esphome: Expose port 6052 to make reverse proxy work esphome#1437 by @Klarstein
- esphome: rc_switch: Fix Sync signal sent after the code esphome#1426 by @M95D
- docs: added slow mode and detach time to servo esphome.io#896 by @andreashergert1984
- esphome: added slow mode and detach time to servo esphome#1413 by @andreashergert1984
- esphome: Bump pytz from 2020.4 to 2020.5 esphome#1430 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Bump pytest from 6.1.2 to 6.2.1 esphome#1422 by @dependabot[bot]
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#913 by @mikosoft83
- docs: Add note about default settings in remote transmitter esphome.io#901 by @darthsebulba04
- docs: st7735 Docs esphome.io#608 by @SenexCrenshaw
- esphome: Bump platformio from 5.0.3 to 5.0.4 esphome#1444 by @dependabot[bot]
- esphome: Fix SN74HC595 with optional OE pin esphome#1454 by @rradar
- esphome: Fix stepper half half step mode esphome#1397 by @Fractal147
- esphome: fix safe_mode esphome#1421 by @alexyao2015 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: DS1307 real time clock component esphome#1441 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: DS1307 real time clock component esphome.io#910 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add encode_uint32 method, similar to encode_uint16 esphome#1427 by @e28eta (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Rotary Encoder: Don’t call callbacks in the isr esphome#1456 by @mknjc (cherry-picked)
- esphome: API: copy the data to send into the tcp internal buffer esphome#1455 by @mknjc (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Revert esptool to 2.8 esphome#1460 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- docs: fixed duplicate id in example for dac output esphome.io#909 by @dmannock
- docs: Add example for human readable uptime sensor esphome.io#923 by @fredrike
- docs: Update diy.rst esphome.io#922 by @omarghader
- docs: Spelling and grammar fixes esphome.io#928 by @scop
- docs: Fix duplicated “on_ble” in on_ble_service_data_advertise heading esphome.io#927 by @scop
- docs: Add hint for swapped data and clock pin esphome.io#914 by @DirkHeinke
- docs: Update nextion.rst esphome.io#912 by @wernight
- docs: Update mirabella-genio-bulb.rst to show potential use of GPIO14 instead of GPIO13 for specific monochromatic dimmable globes esphome.io#911 by @imeekle
- esphome: Whirlpool ac esphome#1467 by @mmanza (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Bump pytest-mock from 3.3.1 to 3.5.1 esphome#1458 by @dependabot[bot] (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add rc522 i2c esphome#1432 by @glmnet (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: add rc522 i2c config variant esphome.io#933 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- esphome: make time components polling components esphome#1443 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)
- docs: add cli link esphome.io#937 by @glmnet
- esphome: Updated Mcp3008 to support reference_voltage and voltage_sampler::VoltageSampler esphome#1387 by @SenexCrenshaw (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)
- docs: Updated Mcp3008 to support reference_voltage and voltage_sampler::VoltageSampler esphome.io#874 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked)
- docs: cli.rst add —help esphome.io#939 by @foxsam21
- esphome: Add NDEF reading and writing to PN532 esphome#1351 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: Add docs for pn532 NDEF functionality esphome.io#936 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Inkplate 6 support for ESPHome esphome#1283 by @davidzovko (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: Adding Inkplate 6 docs esphome.io#778 by @nitko12 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: time sync notification esphome#1442 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)
- docs: update time (sync) documentation esphome.io#924 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)
- esphome: rename read/write to read/time/write_time esphome#1468 by @badbadc0ffee (cherry-picked)
- docs: Add directions for handling text strings esphome.io#955 by @poldim
- esphome: Improve ccs811 precision esphome#1428 by @TheNetAdmin (cherry-picked)
- esphome: make fade_to*, lighten, and darken const esphome#1450 by @toelke (cherry-picked)
- docs: fix typo 5062 => 6052 esphome.io#956 by @Scarbous
- docs: Fix of typo in documentation of SPS30 esphome.io#954 by @teffcz
- docs: Remove reference to measuring humidity esphome.io#953 by @tomlut
- docs: Fix human-readable uptime example so it compiles esphome.io#949 by @oddsockmachine
- esphome: SPI wasnt being disabled after display update esphome#1493 by @SenexCrenshaw (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add support for string-type Tuya datapoints esphome#1488 by @pauln (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Add healthcheck esphome#1492 by @Klarstein (cherry-picked)
- docs: Add link to baseboard thermostat by rjmurph2241 esphome.io#958 by @rjmurph2241
- docs: Document color_temp esphome.io#951 by @alexyao2015
- docs: Update tuya.rst esphome.io#950 by @ricovangenugten
- docs: Minor uptime docs fixes esphome.io#948 by @foxsam21
- esphome: Support for MHO-C401 (fix) esphome#1486 by @nikito7 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- docs: Update image type for st7789 display esphome.io#945 by @gerard33
- docs: Add MHO-C401 esphome.io#957 by @nikito7 (cherry-picked)
- esphome: Allow SCD30 sensors to be optional esphome#1502 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- docs: Update scd30 docs to show sensors are optional esphome.io#970 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- esphome: fix esp8266 remote_transmitter using incorrect timings esphome#1465 by @hcoohb (cherry-picked)
- esphome: rc522 increased retry loop count esphome#1506 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)