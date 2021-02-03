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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Changelog - Version 1.16.0 - February 3, 2021

TMP1​0​2​
MCP9​8​0​8​
RC5​2​2​
H-​bridge ​Light
ILI9​3​4​1​
Teleinfo
EZO ​sensor ​circuits
SSD1​3​2​2​
SSD1​3​2​7​
SSD1​3​3​1​
ST7​7​3​5​
MCP2​3​SXX ​I/​O ​Expander ​-​ ​SPI ​Bus
CAN ​Bus
Inkplate ​6​

Hello, hello. Jesse Hills (@jesserockz) here. Yet another new name doing the next release.

Hopefully from this point forward, we are looking at releasing monthly on the first Wednesday of each month, we got the idea from Home Assistant! Thanks guys!

There are a few new components in this release, but there was a lot of bugfixing and improvements overall and we have a lot of PRs to go through for new features for next months release.

Thank you to all contributors, bug reporters and patrons! Without you this project would not be possible!

Until next month.

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Integrations

Section titled “New Integrations”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”
  • esphome: Replace CENTER_LEFT with TOP_LEFT to match other printf function esphome#1295 by @TheZoker (breaking-change)
  • esphome: Float output: Fix min_power and max_power adjusting when output is inverted esphome#1250 by @dubit0 (breaking-change)
  • esphome: Pn532 upgrades esphome#1302 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (new-integration)
  • esphome: Updated Mcp3008 to support reference_voltage and voltage_sampler::VoltageSampler esphome#1387 by @SenexCrenshaw (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)

Beta Fixes

Section titled “Beta Fixes”

Release 1.16.1 - February 14

Section titled “Release 1.16.1 - February 14”

Release 1.16.2 - February 20

Section titled “Release 1.16.2 - February 20”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”