The status_led light platform allows a single LED to indicate the status of the device (such as an error/warning state) or as a binary light (such as an OK state). This is useful for devices with only one LED available. You can also use a binary Output Component.

It provides the combined functionality of status_led component and a binary light component over a single shared GPIO led.

When the device is in error/warning state, the function of status_led will take precedence and control the blinking of the LED. When the device is in OK state, the LED will be restored to the state of the binary light function and can be controlled as such.

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : status_led name : " Switch state " pin : GPIOXX

NOTE When using this platform the high level status_led component should not be included (at least over the same pin), as its functionality is directly provided by this platform. The only difference is that the platform won’t be loaded in OTA safe mode, while the component would be.

pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to control the LED on.

(Optional, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to control the LED on. output (Optional, ID): The id of the binary Output Component to use for this light.

(Optional, ID): The id of the binary Output Component to use for this light. All other options from Light.