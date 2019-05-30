PCA9685
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The PCA9685 component represents a PCA9685 12-bit PWM driver (datasheet, adafruit) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.
To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the
global
pca9685 hub and give it an id, and then define the
individual output channels.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
frequency (Optional, frequency): The frequency to let the component drive all PWM outputs at. Must be in range from
23.84Hzto
1525.88Hz. Defaults to
1kHz.
-
external_clock_input (Optional, bool): Enable external clock input. PRE_SCALE register will by set to 3. Default to
false.
-
address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to
0x40.
-
id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this pca9685 component. Use this if you have multiple PCA9685s connected at the same time
-
phase_balancer (Optional, string): The phase balancer algorithm to use. See Phase Balancer below.
Phase BalancerSection titled “Phase Balancer”
The PCA9685 allows setting different phase angles on each output. The following algorithms can be used to set the phase angle of each output:
linear(default): The phase angle is set by distributing all defined outputs equally among 360°. So with 3 outputs the first would have 0°, the second 120° and the last 240°. This algorithm can cause flickering when animating the light, because the PCA9685 chip will need an additional frame where no PWM is generated if the start angle is higher than the stop angle.
none: The phase angle is always 0°. This is the safer option if you control LED lights.
PCA9685 OutputSection titled “PCA9685 Output”
The PCA9685 output component exposes a PCA9685 PWM channel of a global PCA9685 hub as a float output.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
channel (Required, int): Choose the channel of the PCA9685 of this output component. Must be in range from 0 to 15.
-
pca9685_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the PCA9685 hub. Use this if you have multiple PCA9685s you want to use at the same time.
-
All other options from Output.
ExamplesSection titled “Examples”
This output can be used for different PWM functions. E.g. output for light, fan etc.