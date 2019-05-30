The template output component can be used to create templated binary and float outputs in ESPHome.

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : template id : outputsplit type : float write_action : - output.set_level : id : output1 level : !lambda return state; - output.set_level : id : output2 level : !lambda return state; - platform : ... id : output1 - platform : ... id : output2

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

type ( Required , string): The type of output. One of binary and float .

write_action ( Required , Automation): An automation to perform when the state of the output is updated.

All other options from Output.

See API Reference: output::BinaryOutput and API Reference: output::FloatOutput.

WARNING This is an output component and will not be visible from the frontend. Output components are intermediary components that can be attached to for example lights.

When the state for this output is updated, the write_action is triggered. It is possible to access the state value inside Lambdas:

- platform : template id : my_output type : float write_action : - if : condition : lambda : return ((state > 0) && (state < .4)); then : - output.turn_on : button_off - delay : 500ms - output.turn_off : button_off

Complete example: Sonoff Dual Light Switch.