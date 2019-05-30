Template Output
The
template output component can be used to create templated binary and float outputs in ESPHome.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
type (Required, string): The type of output. One of
binaryand
float.
-
write_action (Required, Automation): An automation to perform when the state of the output is updated.
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All other options from Output.
See API Reference: output::BinaryOutput and API Reference: output::FloatOutput.
WARNING
This is an output component and will not be visible from the frontend. Output components are intermediary components that can be attached to for example lights.
Section titled “write_action Trigger”
write_action Trigger
When the state for this output is updated, the
write_action is triggered.
It is possible to access the state value inside Lambdas:
Complete example: Sonoff Dual Light Switch.