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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Template Output

The template output component can be used to create templated binary and float outputs in ESPHome.

# Example configuration entry
output:
  - platform: template
    id: outputsplit
    type: float
    write_action:
      - output.set_level:
          id: output1
          level: !lambda return state;
      - output.set_level:
          id: output2
          level: !lambda return state;


  - platform: ...
    id: output1
  - platform: ...
    id: output2

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.

  • type (Required, string): The type of output. One of binary and float.

  • write_action (Required, Automation): An automation to perform when the state of the output is updated.

  • All other options from Output.

See API Reference: output::BinaryOutput and API Reference: output::FloatOutput.

WARNING

This is an output component and will not be visible from the frontend. Output components are intermediary components that can be attached to for example lights.

write_action Trigger

Section titled “write_action Trigger”

When the state for this output is updated, the write_action is triggered. It is possible to access the state value inside Lambdas:

- platform: template
    id: my_output
    type: float
    write_action:
      - if:
          condition:
            lambda: return ((state > 0) && (state < .4));
          then:
            - output.turn_on: button_off
            - delay: 500ms
            - output.turn_off: button_off

Complete example: Sonoff Dual Light Switch.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”