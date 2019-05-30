Midea Air Conditioner
The
midea component creates a Midea air conditioner climate device.
NOTE
This protocol also used by some vendors:
Control is possible with a custom dongle. Example of hardware implementation is IoT Uni Dongle or Midea SLWF-01pro (CloudFree, Tindie).
The Midea air conditioner requires the UART to be configured with
baud_rate: 9600. The hardware requires 5V logic levels and does not appear to work with 3.3V logic levels. Use a logic level shifter if building your own dongle.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Uart if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
transmitter_id (Optional, ID): Defined and used automatically when using Remote Transmitter component for IR commands transmit.
-
period (Optional, Time): Minimal period between requests to the appliance. Defaults to
1s.
-
timeout (Optional, Time): Request response timeout until next request attempt. Defaults to
2s.
-
num_attempts (Optional, int): Number of request attempts between 1 and 5 inclusive. Defaults to
3.
-
autoconf (Optional, boolean): Get capabilities automatically. Allows you not to manually define most of the capabilities of the appliance. Defaults to
True.
-
beeper (Optional, boolean): Beeper feedback on command. Defaults to
False.
-
supported_modes (Optional, list): List of supported modes. Possible values are:
HEAT_COOL,
COOL,
HEAT,
DRY,
FAN_ONLY.
-
custom_fan_modes (Optional, list): List of supported custom fan modes. Possible values are:
SILENT,
TURBO.
-
supported_presets (Optional, list): List of supported presets. Possible values are:
ECO,
BOOST,
SLEEP.
-
custom_presets (Optional, list): List of supported custom presets. Possible values are:
FREEZE_PROTECTION.
-
supported_swing_modes (Optional, list): List of supported swing modes. Possible values are:
VERTICAL,
HORIZONTAL,
BOTH.
-
outdoor_temperature (Optional): The information for the outdoor temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
power_usage (Optional): The information for the current power consumption sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity_setpoint (Optional): The information for the humidity indoor sensor (experimental).
- All options from Sensor.
-
All other options from Climate.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “midea_ac.power_on Action”
midea_ac.power_on Action
This action turn on power. The mode and preset will be restored to the last state before turned off.
Section titled “midea_ac.power_off Action”
midea_ac.power_off Action
This action turn off power.
Section titled “midea_ac.power_toggle Action”
midea_ac.power_toggle Action
This action toggle the power state. Identical to pressing the power button on the remote control.
Section titled “midea_ac.follow_me Action”
midea_ac.follow_me Action
This action transmits an IR FollowMe command telling the air conditioner a more accurate room temperature value to be used instead of the internal indoor unit sensor.
Configuration variables:
-
temperature (Required, float, templatable): Sets the value of an internal temperature sensor. The value will be clamped to the range:
- 0 °C to 37 °C when
use_fahrenheitis
false.
- 32 °F to 99 °F when
use_fahrenheitis
true.
- 0 °C to 37 °C when
-
use_fahrenheit (Optional, boolean, templatable): Specifies if the
temperaturevalue is in Fahrenheit. When set to
true, the temperature is parsed and sent in Fahrenheit. Defaults to
false(Celsius).
-
beeper (Optional, boolean, templatable): Sets beep on update. Defaults to
false.
Section titled “midea_ac.display_toggle Action”
midea_ac.display_toggle Action
This action toggle ac screen. Works via UART if supported or Remote Transmitter.
Section titled “midea_ac.swing_step Action”
midea_ac.swing_step Action
This action adjust the louver by one step. Remote Transmitter required.
Section titled “midea_ac.beeper_on Action”
midea_ac.beeper_on Action
This action turn on beeper feedback.
Section titled “midea_ac.beeper_off Action”
midea_ac.beeper_off Action
This action turn off beeper feedback.
Additional control options using IR commandsSection titled “Additional control options using IR commands”
It is possible to use the FollowMe function and some other features available only through IR commands. Below is an example of how to send FollowMe commands with the values of your sensor using the Remote Transmitter component, as well as control the light of the LED display.
Example of Beeper Control Using a SwitchSection titled “Example of Beeper Control Using a Switch”
AcknowledgmentsSection titled “Acknowledgments”
Thanks to the following people for their contributions to reverse engineering the UART protocol and source code in the following repositories:
Special thanks to the project IRremoteESP8266 for describing the IR protocol.