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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Midea Air Conditioner

The midea component creates a Midea air conditioner climate device.

NOTE

This protocol also used by some vendors:

Control is possible with a custom dongle. Example of hardware implementation is IoT Uni Dongle or Midea SLWF-01pro (CloudFree, Tindie).

The Midea air conditioner requires the UART to be configured with baud_rate: 9600. The hardware requires 5V logic levels and does not appear to work with 3.3V logic levels. Use a logic level shifter if building your own dongle.

# Example configuration entry
# Main settings
climate:
  - platform: midea
    name: Midea Climate         # Use a unique name.
    period: 1s                  # Optional
    timeout: 2s                 # Optional
    num_attempts: 3             # Optional
    autoconf: true              # Autoconfigure most options.
    beeper: true                # Beep on commands.
    visual:                     # Optional. Example of visual settings override.
      min_temperature: 17 °C    # min: 17
      max_temperature: 30 °C    # max: 30
      temperature_step: 0.5 °C  # min: 0.5
    supported_modes:            # Optional. All capabilities in this section may be detected by autoconf.
      - FAN_ONLY
      - HEAT_COOL
      - COOL
      - HEAT
      - DRY
    custom_fan_modes:           # Optional
      - SILENT
      - TURBO
    supported_presets:          # Optional. All capabilities in this section may be detected by autoconf.
      - ECO
      - BOOST
      - SLEEP
    custom_presets:             # Optional. All capabilities in this section may be detected by autoconf.
      - FREEZE_PROTECTION
    supported_swing_modes:      # Optional
      - VERTICAL
      - HORIZONTAL
      - BOTH
    outdoor_temperature:        # Optional. Outdoor temperature sensor (may display incorrect values after long inactivity).
      name: Temp
    power_usage:                # Optional. Power usage sensor (only for devices that support this feature).
      name: Power
    humidity_setpoint:          # Optional. Indoor humidity sensor (only for devices that support this feature).
      name: Humidity

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Uart if you want to use multiple UART buses.

  • transmitter_id (Optional, ID): Defined and used automatically when using Remote Transmitter component for IR commands transmit.

  • period (Optional, Time): Minimal period between requests to the appliance. Defaults to 1s.

  • timeout (Optional, Time): Request response timeout until next request attempt. Defaults to 2s.

  • num_attempts (Optional, int): Number of request attempts between 1 and 5 inclusive. Defaults to 3.

  • autoconf (Optional, boolean): Get capabilities automatically. Allows you not to manually define most of the capabilities of the appliance. Defaults to True.

  • beeper (Optional, boolean): Beeper feedback on command. Defaults to False.

  • supported_modes (Optional, list): List of supported modes. Possible values are: HEAT_COOL, COOL, HEAT, DRY, FAN_ONLY.

  • custom_fan_modes (Optional, list): List of supported custom fan modes. Possible values are: SILENT, TURBO.

  • supported_presets (Optional, list): List of supported presets. Possible values are: ECO, BOOST, SLEEP.

  • custom_presets (Optional, list): List of supported custom presets. Possible values are: FREEZE_PROTECTION.

  • supported_swing_modes (Optional, list): List of supported swing modes. Possible values are: VERTICAL, HORIZONTAL, BOTH.

  • outdoor_temperature (Optional): The information for the outdoor temperature sensor.

  • power_usage (Optional): The information for the current power consumption sensor.

  • humidity_setpoint (Optional): The information for the humidity indoor sensor (experimental).

  • All other options from Climate.

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

midea_ac.power_on Action

Section titled “midea_ac.power_on Action”

This action turn on power. The mode and preset will be restored to the last state before turned off.

on_...:
  then:
    - midea_ac.power_on:

midea_ac.power_off Action

Section titled “midea_ac.power_off Action”

This action turn off power.

on_...:
  then:
    - midea_ac.power_off:

midea_ac.power_toggle Action

Section titled “midea_ac.power_toggle Action”

This action toggle the power state. Identical to pressing the power button on the remote control.

on_...:
  then:
    - midea_ac.power_toggle:

midea_ac.follow_me Action

Section titled “midea_ac.follow_me Action”

This action transmits an IR FollowMe command telling the air conditioner a more accurate room temperature value to be used instead of the internal indoor unit sensor.

on_...:
  then:
    - midea_ac.follow_me:
        temperature: !lambda "return x;"
        use_fahrenheit: false
        beeper: false

Configuration variables:

  • temperature (Required, float, templatable): Sets the value of an internal temperature sensor. The value will be clamped to the range:

    • 0 °C to 37 °C when use_fahrenheit is false.
    • 32 °F to 99 °F when use_fahrenheit is true.

  • use_fahrenheit (Optional, boolean, templatable): Specifies if the temperature value is in Fahrenheit. When set to true, the temperature is parsed and sent in Fahrenheit. Defaults to false (Celsius).

  • beeper (Optional, boolean, templatable): Sets beep on update. Defaults to false.

midea_ac.display_toggle Action

Section titled “midea_ac.display_toggle Action”

This action toggle ac screen. Works via UART if supported or Remote Transmitter.

on_...:
  then:
    - midea_ac.display_toggle:

midea_ac.swing_step Action

Section titled “midea_ac.swing_step Action”

This action adjust the louver by one step. Remote Transmitter required.

on_...:
  then:
    - midea_ac.swing_step:

midea_ac.beeper_on Action

Section titled “midea_ac.beeper_on Action”

This action turn on beeper feedback.

on_...:
  then:
    - midea_ac.beeper_on:

midea_ac.beeper_off Action

Section titled “midea_ac.beeper_off Action”

This action turn off beeper feedback.

on_...:
  then:
    - midea_ac.beeper_off:

Additional control options using IR commands

Section titled “Additional control options using IR commands”

It is possible to use the FollowMe function and some other features available only through IR commands. Below is an example of how to send FollowMe commands with the values of your sensor using the Remote Transmitter component, as well as control the light of the LED display.

# Example configuration entry


remote_transmitter:
  pin: GPIO13                       # For iot-uni-stick.
  carrier_duty_percent: 100%        # 50% for IR LED, 100% for direct connect to TSOP IR receiver output.


sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    entity_id: sensor.room_sensor   # Sensor from HASS
    internal: true
    filters:
      - throttle: 10s
      - heartbeat: 2min             # Maximum interval between updates.
      - debounce: 1s
    on_value:
      midea_ac.follow_me:
        temperature: !lambda "return x;"
        beeper: false               # Optional. Beep on update.


# template buttons for sending display control command and swing step actions
button:
  - platform: template
    name: Display Toggle
    icon: mdi:theme-light-dark
    on_press:
      midea_ac.display_toggle:
  - platform: template
    name: Swing Step
    icon: mdi:tailwind
    on_press:
      midea_ac.swing_step:

Example of Beeper Control Using a Switch

Section titled “Example of Beeper Control Using a Switch”
switch:
  - platform: template
    name: Beeper
    icon: mdi:volume-source
    optimistic: true
    turn_on_action:
      midea_ac.beeper_on:
    turn_off_action:
      midea_ac.beeper_off:

Acknowledgments

Section titled “Acknowledgments”

Thanks to the following people for their contributions to reverse engineering the UART protocol and source code in the following repositories:

Special thanks to the project IRremoteESP8266 for describing the IR protocol.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”