The midea component creates a Midea air conditioner climate device.

The Midea air conditioner requires the UART to be configured with baud_rate: 9600 . The hardware requires 5V logic levels and does not appear to work with 3.3V logic levels. Use a logic level shifter if building your own dongle.

# Example configuration entry # Main settings climate : - platform : midea name : Midea Climate # Use a unique name. period : 1s # Optional timeout : 2s # Optional num_attempts : 3 # Optional autoconf : true # Autoconfigure most options. beeper : true # Beep on commands. visual : # Optional. Example of visual settings override. min_temperature : 17 °C # min: 17 max_temperature : 30 °C # max: 30 temperature_step : 0.5 °C # min: 0.5 supported_modes : # Optional. All capabilities in this section may be detected by autoconf. - FAN_ONLY - HEAT_COOL - COOL - HEAT - DRY custom_fan_modes : # Optional - SILENT - TURBO supported_presets : # Optional. All capabilities in this section may be detected by autoconf. - ECO - BOOST - SLEEP custom_presets : # Optional. All capabilities in this section may be detected by autoconf. - FREEZE_PROTECTION supported_swing_modes : # Optional - VERTICAL - HORIZONTAL - BOTH outdoor_temperature : # Optional. Outdoor temperature sensor (may display incorrect values after long inactivity). name : Temp power_usage : # Optional. Power usage sensor (only for devices that support this feature). name : Power humidity_setpoint : # Optional. Indoor humidity sensor (only for devices that support this feature). name : Humidity

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Uart if you want to use multiple UART buses.

transmitter_id (Optional, ID): Defined and used automatically when using Remote Transmitter component for IR commands transmit.

period (Optional, Time): Minimal period between requests to the appliance. Defaults to 1s .

timeout (Optional, Time): Request response timeout until next request attempt. Defaults to 2s .

num_attempts (Optional, int): Number of request attempts between 1 and 5 inclusive. Defaults to 3 .

autoconf (Optional, boolean): Get capabilities automatically. Allows you not to manually define most of the capabilities of the appliance. Defaults to True .

beeper (Optional, boolean): Beeper feedback on command. Defaults to False .

supported_modes (Optional, list): List of supported modes. Possible values are: HEAT_COOL , COOL , HEAT , DRY , FAN_ONLY .

custom_fan_modes (Optional, list): List of supported custom fan modes. Possible values are: SILENT , TURBO .

supported_presets (Optional, list): List of supported presets. Possible values are: ECO , BOOST , SLEEP .

custom_presets (Optional, list): List of supported custom presets. Possible values are: FREEZE_PROTECTION .

supported_swing_modes (Optional, list): List of supported swing modes. Possible values are: VERTICAL , HORIZONTAL , BOTH .

outdoor_temperature (Optional): The information for the outdoor temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

power_usage (Optional): The information for the current power consumption sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity_setpoint (Optional): The information for the humidity indoor sensor (experimental). All options from Sensor.

All other options from Climate.

This action turn on power. The mode and preset will be restored to the last state before turned off.

on_... : then : - midea_ac.power_on :

This action turn off power.

on_... : then : - midea_ac.power_off :

This action toggle the power state. Identical to pressing the power button on the remote control.

on_... : then : - midea_ac.power_toggle :

This action transmits an IR FollowMe command telling the air conditioner a more accurate room temperature value to be used instead of the internal indoor unit sensor.

on_... : then : - midea_ac.follow_me : temperature : !lambda " return x; " use_fahrenheit : false beeper : false

Configuration variables:

temperature ( Required , float, templatable): Sets the value of an internal temperature sensor. The value will be clamped to the range: 0 °C to 37 °C when use_fahrenheit is false . 32 °F to 99 °F when use_fahrenheit is true .

use_fahrenheit (Optional, boolean, templatable): Specifies if the temperature value is in Fahrenheit. When set to true , the temperature is parsed and sent in Fahrenheit. Defaults to false (Celsius).

beeper (Optional, boolean, templatable): Sets beep on update. Defaults to false .

This action toggle ac screen. Works via UART if supported or Remote Transmitter.

on_... : then : - midea_ac.display_toggle :

This action adjust the louver by one step. Remote Transmitter required.

on_... : then : - midea_ac.swing_step :

This action turn on beeper feedback.

on_... : then : - midea_ac.beeper_on :

This action turn off beeper feedback.

on_... : then : - midea_ac.beeper_off :

Additional control options using IR commands Section titled “Additional control options using IR commands”

It is possible to use the FollowMe function and some other features available only through IR commands. Below is an example of how to send FollowMe commands with the values of your sensor using the Remote Transmitter component, as well as control the light of the LED display.

# Example configuration entry remote_transmitter : pin : GPIO13 # For iot-uni-stick. carrier_duty_percent : 100% # 50% for IR LED, 100% for direct connect to TSOP IR receiver output. sensor : - platform : homeassistant entity_id : sensor.room_sensor # Sensor from HASS internal : true filters : - throttle : 10s - heartbeat : 2min # Maximum interval between updates. - debounce : 1s on_value : midea_ac.follow_me : temperature : !lambda " return x; " beeper : false # Optional. Beep on update. # template buttons for sending display control command and swing step actions button : - platform : template name : Display Toggle icon : mdi:theme-light-dark on_press : midea_ac.display_toggle : - platform : template name : Swing Step icon : mdi:tailwind on_press : midea_ac.swing_step :

Example of Beeper Control Using a Switch Section titled “Example of Beeper Control Using a Switch”

switch : - platform : template name : Beeper icon : mdi:volume-source optimistic : true turn_on_action : midea_ac.beeper_on : turn_off_action : midea_ac.beeper_off :

Thanks to the following people for their contributions to reverse engineering the UART protocol and source code in the following repositories:

Special thanks to the project IRremoteESP8266 for describing the IR protocol.