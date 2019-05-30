TOF10120 Time Of Flight Distance Sensor
The
tof10120 sensor platform allows you to use TOF10120 optical time of flight sensor (datasheet)
with ESPHome to measure distances. The sensor works optically by emitting short infrared pulses
and measuring the time it takes the light to be reflected back.
The sensor can measure distances in range 10-180 centimeters, though that figure depends significantly on several conditions like surface reflectance, field of view, temperature etc..
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I^2C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x52.
-
All other options from Sensor.