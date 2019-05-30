The tof10120 sensor platform allows you to use TOF10120 optical time of flight sensor (datasheet) with ESPHome to measure distances. The sensor works optically by emitting short infrared pulses and measuring the time it takes the light to be reflected back.

The sensor can measure distances in range 10-180 centimeters, though that figure depends significantly on several conditions like surface reflectance, field of view, temperature etc..

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

TOF10120 Time Of Flight Distance Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : tof10120 name : " TOF10120 Distance " update_interval : 5s