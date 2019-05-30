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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

TOF10120 Time Of Flight Distance Sensor

The tof10120 sensor platform allows you to use TOF10120 optical time of flight sensor (datasheet) with ESPHome to measure distances. The sensor works optically by emitting short infrared pulses and measuring the time it takes the light to be reflected back.

The sensor can measure distances in range 10-180 centimeters, though that figure depends significantly on several conditions like surface reflectance, field of view, temperature etc..

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

TOF10120 Time Of Flight Distance Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: tof10120
    name: "TOF10120 Distance"
    update_interval: 5s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I^2C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x52.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”