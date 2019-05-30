CST328 Touch Screen Controller
The
cst328 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the cst328 chip with ESPHome.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.
This controller is used in the Waveshare ESP32-S3 Touch LCD 2.8 board.
Base Touchscreen ConfigurationSection titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.
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interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.
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reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.
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All other options from Touchscreen.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
In addition to touch areas on the screen configured through the Touchscreen component, a binary sensor can be configured to react to touching anywhere on the screen.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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cst328_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the touchscreen.
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All other options from Binary Sensor.