CST328 Touch Screen Controller

The cst328 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the cst328 chip with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

This controller is used in the Waveshare ESP32-S3 Touch LCD 2.8 board.

Base Touchscreen Configuration Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”

# Example configuration entry touchscreen : platform : cst328 id : my_touchscreen interrupt_pin : GPIOXX

id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.

All other options from Touchscreen.

In addition to touch areas on the screen configured through the Touchscreen component, a binary sensor can be configured to react to touching anywhere on the screen.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : cst328 name : " Screen touched "

cst328_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the touchscreen.

All other options from Binary Sensor.

Sample config for the Waveshare ESP32-S3 Touch LCD 2.8 board Section titled “Sample config for the Waveshare ESP32-S3 Touch LCD 2.8 board”