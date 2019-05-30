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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple2026.7.0

CST328 Touch Screen Controller

The cst328 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the cst328 chip with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

This controller is used in the Waveshare ESP32-S3 Touch LCD 2.8 board.

Base Touchscreen Configuration

Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
# Example configuration entry
touchscreen:
  platform: cst328
  id: my_touchscreen
  interrupt_pin: GPIOXX

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

  • interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.

  • All other options from Touchscreen.

Binary Sensor

Section titled “Binary Sensor”

In addition to touch areas on the screen configured through the Touchscreen component, a binary sensor can be configured to react to touching anywhere on the screen.

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: cst328
    name: "Screen touched"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • cst328_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the touchscreen.

  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

Sample config for the Waveshare ESP32-S3 Touch LCD 2.8 board

Section titled “Sample config for the Waveshare ESP32-S3 Touch LCD 2.8 board”
i2c:
  sda: GPIO6
  scl: GPIO7


touchscreen:
  - platform: cst328
    id: my_touchscreen
    interrupt_pin: GPIO8
    reset_pin: GPIO17

See Also

Section titled “See Also”