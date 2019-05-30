Improv via BLE

The esp32_improv component in ESPHome implements the open Improv standard for configuring Wi-Fi on an ESP32 device by using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to receive the credentials.

The esp32_improv component will automatically set up the BLE Server.

WARNING The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device. Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.

# Example configuration entry wifi : # ... esp32_improv : authorizer : binary_sensor_id

authorizer ( Required , ID): A binary sensor to authorize with. Also accepts none to skip authorization.

authorized_duration (Optional, Time): The amount of time until authorization times out and needs to be re-authorized. Defaults to 1min .

status_indicator (Optional, ID): An output to display feedback to the user.

identify_duration (Optional, Time): The amount of time to identify for. Defaults to 10s .

wifi_timeout (Optional, Time): The amount of time to wait before starting the Improv service after Wi-Fi is no longer connected. Defaults to 90s .

next_url (Optional, string): The URL to open after provisioning is complete. Defaults to https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/config_flow_start?domain=esphome .

on_start (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when Improv is waiting for authorization and/or upon authorization. See on_start .

on_provisioned (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when provisioning has completed. See on_provisioned .

on_provisioning (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the device begins the provisioning process. See on_provisioning .

on_stop (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when Improv has stopped. See on_stop .

on_state (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an Improv state change happens. See on_state .

The ESP32 Improv component provides various automations that can be used to provide feedback during the Improv provisioning process.

This automation will be triggered when the device is waiting for authorization (usually by pressing a button on the device, if configured — see authorizer above) and/or upon authorization.

esp32_improv : on_start : then : - logger.log : " Improv awaiting authorization/authorized "

This automation will be triggered when provisioning has completed.

esp32_improv : on_provisioned : then : - logger.log : " Improv provisioned "

This automation will be triggered when provisioning begins.

esp32_improv : on_provisioning : then : - logger.log : " Improv provisioning "

This automation will be triggered when Improv has stopped.

esp32_improv : on_stop : then : - logger.log : " Improv stopped "

This automation will be triggered on every state change.

Two variables are available for use in lambdas within this automation. They are:

state , an enum named improv::State , having one of the following values: improv::STATE_STOPPED improv::STATE_AWAITING_AUTHORIZATION improv::STATE_AUTHORIZED improv::STATE_PROVISIONING improv::STATE_PROVISIONED

error , an enum named improv::Error , having one of the following values: improv::ERROR_NONE improv::ERROR_INVALID_RPC improv::ERROR_UNKNOWN_RPC improv::ERROR_UNABLE_TO_CONNECT improv::ERROR_NOT_AUTHORIZED improv::ERROR_UNKNOWN



esp32_improv : on_state : then : - if : condition : lambda : return state == improv::STATE_AUTHORIZED; then : - logger.log : " Improv state is STATE_AUTHORIZED "

The status_indicator has the following patterns: