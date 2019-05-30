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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Improv via BLE

The esp32_improv component in ESPHome implements the open Improv standard for configuring Wi-Fi on an ESP32 device by using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to receive the credentials.

The esp32_improv component will automatically set up the BLE Server.

WARNING

The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.

Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.

# Example configuration entry
wifi:
  # ...


esp32_improv:
  authorizer: binary_sensor_id

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • authorizer (Required, ID): A binary sensor to authorize with. Also accepts none to skip authorization.

  • authorized_duration (Optional, Time): The amount of time until authorization times out and needs to be re-authorized. Defaults to 1min.

  • status_indicator (Optional, ID): An output to display feedback to the user.

  • identify_duration (Optional, Time): The amount of time to identify for. Defaults to 10s.

  • wifi_timeout (Optional, Time): The amount of time to wait before starting the Improv service after Wi-Fi is no longer connected. Defaults to 90s.

  • next_url (Optional, string): The URL to open after provisioning is complete. Defaults to https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/config_flow_start?domain=esphome.

  • on_start (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when Improv is waiting for authorization and/or upon authorization. See on_start.

  • on_provisioned (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when provisioning has completed. See on_provisioned.

  • on_provisioning (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the device begins the provisioning process. See on_provisioning.

  • on_stop (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when Improv has stopped. See on_stop.

  • on_state (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an Improv state change happens. See on_state.

Improv Automations

Section titled “Improv Automations”

The ESP32 Improv component provides various automations that can be used to provide feedback during the Improv provisioning process.

on_start

Section titled “on_start”

This automation will be triggered when the device is waiting for authorization (usually by pressing a button on the device, if configured — see authorizer above) and/or upon authorization.

esp32_improv:
  on_start:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Improv awaiting authorization/authorized"

on_provisioned

Section titled “on_provisioned”

This automation will be triggered when provisioning has completed.

esp32_improv:
  on_provisioned:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Improv provisioned"

on_provisioning

Section titled “on_provisioning”

This automation will be triggered when provisioning begins.

esp32_improv:
  on_provisioning:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Improv provisioning"

on_stop

Section titled “on_stop”

This automation will be triggered when Improv has stopped.

esp32_improv:
  on_stop:
    then:
      - logger.log: "Improv stopped"

on_state

Section titled “on_state”

This automation will be triggered on every state change.

Two variables are available for use in lambdas within this automation. They are:

  • state, an enum named improv::State, having one of the following values:

    • improv::STATE_STOPPED
    • improv::STATE_AWAITING_AUTHORIZATION
    • improv::STATE_AUTHORIZED
    • improv::STATE_PROVISIONING
    • improv::STATE_PROVISIONED

  • error, an enum named improv::Error, having one of the following values:

    • improv::ERROR_NONE
    • improv::ERROR_INVALID_RPC
    • improv::ERROR_UNKNOWN_RPC
    • improv::ERROR_UNABLE_TO_CONNECT
    • improv::ERROR_NOT_AUTHORIZED
    • improv::ERROR_UNKNOWN
esp32_improv:
  on_state:
    then:
      - if:
          condition:
            lambda: return state == improv::STATE_AUTHORIZED;
          then:
            - logger.log: "Improv state is STATE_AUTHORIZED"

Status Indicator

Section titled “Status Indicator”

The status_indicator has the following patterns:

  • solid: The improv service is active and waiting to be authorized.
  • blinking once per second: The improv service is awaiting credentials.
  • blinking 3 times per second with a break in between: The identify command has been used by the client.
  • blinking 5 times per second: Credentials are being verified and saved to the device.
  • off: The improv service is not running.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”