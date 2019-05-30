Improv via BLE
The
esp32_improv component in ESPHome implements the open Improv standard
for configuring Wi-Fi on an ESP32 device by using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to receive the credentials.
The
esp32_improv component will automatically set up the BLE Server.
WARNING
The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
authorizer (Required, ID): A binary sensor to authorize with. Also accepts
noneto skip authorization.
-
authorized_duration (Optional, Time): The amount of time until authorization times out and needs to be re-authorized. Defaults to
1min.
-
status_indicator (Optional, ID): An output to display feedback to the user.
-
identify_duration (Optional, Time): The amount of time to identify for. Defaults to
10s.
-
wifi_timeout (Optional, Time): The amount of time to wait before starting the Improv service after Wi-Fi is no longer connected. Defaults to
90s.
-
next_url (Optional, string): The URL to open after provisioning is complete. Defaults to
https://my.home-assistant.io/redirect/config_flow_start?domain=esphome.
-
on_start (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when Improv is waiting for authorization and/or upon authorization. See
on_start.
-
on_provisioned (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when provisioning has completed. See
on_provisioned.
-
on_provisioning (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the device begins the provisioning process. See
on_provisioning.
-
on_stop (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when Improv has stopped. See
on_stop.
-
on_state (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an Improv state change happens. See
on_state.
Improv AutomationsSection titled “Improv Automations”
The ESP32 Improv component provides various automations that can be used to provide feedback during the Improv provisioning process.
Section titled “on_start”
on_start
This automation will be triggered when the device is waiting for authorization (usually by pressing a button on the
device, if configured — see
authorizer above) and/or upon authorization.
Section titled “on_provisioned”
on_provisioned
This automation will be triggered when provisioning has completed.
Section titled “on_provisioning”
on_provisioning
This automation will be triggered when provisioning begins.
Section titled “on_stop”
on_stop
This automation will be triggered when Improv has stopped.
Section titled “on_state”
on_state
This automation will be triggered on every state change.
Two variables are available for use in lambdas within this automation. They are:
-
state, an
enumnamed
improv::State, having one of the following values:
improv::STATE_STOPPED
improv::STATE_AWAITING_AUTHORIZATION
improv::STATE_AUTHORIZED
improv::STATE_PROVISIONING
improv::STATE_PROVISIONED
-
-
error, an
enumnamed
improv::Error, having one of the following values:
improv::ERROR_NONE
improv::ERROR_INVALID_RPC
improv::ERROR_UNKNOWN_RPC
improv::ERROR_UNABLE_TO_CONNECT
improv::ERROR_NOT_AUTHORIZED
improv::ERROR_UNKNOWN
-
Status IndicatorSection titled “Status Indicator”
The
status_indicator has the following patterns:
- solid: The improv service is active and waiting to be authorized.
- blinking once per second: The improv service is awaiting credentials.
- blinking 3 times per second with a break in between: The identify command has been used by the client.
- blinking 5 times per second: Credentials are being verified and saved to the device.
- off: The improv service is not running.