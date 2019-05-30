st7123 Touch Screen Controller

The st7123 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the Sitronix ST7123 chip with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

This controller is used in the M5Stack Tab5 (newer version);

Base Touchscreen Configuration Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”

# Example configuration entry touchscreen : platform : st7123 id : my_touchscreen interrupt_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX

id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin. When connected directly to an MCU GPIO, the driver uses it for interrupt-driven operation; otherwise it falls back to polling.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the touchscreen controller. Defaults to 0x55 .

All other options from Touchscreen.

If no calibration is supplied, the driver reads the native coordinate resolution from the controller and uses it automatically.