st7123 Touch Screen Controller
The
st7123 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the Sitronix ST7123 chip with ESPHome.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.
This controller is used in the M5Stack Tab5 (newer version);
Base Touchscreen ConfigurationSection titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.
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interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin. When connected directly to an MCU GPIO, the driver uses it for interrupt-driven operation; otherwise it falls back to polling.
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reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.
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address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the touchscreen controller. Defaults to
0x55.
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All other options from Touchscreen.
If no calibration is supplied, the driver reads the native coordinate resolution from the controller and uses it automatically.