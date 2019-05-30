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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple2026.7.0

st7123 Touch Screen Controller

The st7123 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the Sitronix ST7123 chip with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

This controller is used in the M5Stack Tab5 (newer version);

Base Touchscreen Configuration

Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
# Example configuration entry
touchscreen:
  platform: st7123
  id: my_touchscreen
  interrupt_pin: GPIOXX
  reset_pin: GPIOXX

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

  • interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin. When connected directly to an MCU GPIO, the driver uses it for interrupt-driven operation; otherwise it falls back to polling.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the touchscreen controller. Defaults to 0x55.

  • All other options from Touchscreen.

If no calibration is supplied, the driver reads the native coordinate resolution from the controller and uses it automatically.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”