Sendspin Media Source
The
sendspin media source platform plays synchronized audio from a Sendspin
group through a Speaker Source Media Player. The Sendspin
hub must be configured on the same device.
This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): The sample rate, in Hz, advertised to the Sendspin
server. Must be between
16000and
96000. Defaults to
48000.
- buffer_size (Optional, positive integer): The size of the audio buffer in bytes. Must be at
least
25000. Defaults to
1000000.
- fixed_delay (Optional, Time): A constant, known playback
delay to compensate for; for example, the processing time introduced by the on-board DAC. Must be
no greater than
10ms. Defaults to
0us.
- initial_static_delay (Optional, Time): An initial static
delay that is tunable at runtime from the Sendspin server. Used to compensate for delays that are
not known at configuration time and that may change with the device’s runtime setup. Updates made
from the Sendspin server are persisted to flash. Must be no greater than
5000ms. Defaults to
0ms.
- static_delay_adjustable (Optional, boolean): Whether the static delay is enabled by default.
When
false, the Sendspin server cannot tune the static delay and the configured value is not added to the playback delay. This can be toggled at runtime with the
sendspin.media_source.enable_static_delay_adjustmentand
sendspin.media_source.disable_static_delay_adjustmentactions. Defaults to
false.
- task_stack_in_psram (Optional, boolean): If
true, the FreeRTOS playback task stack is allocated in PSRAM instead of internal RAM. Requires the psram component. Defaults to
false.
- decode_memory (Optional, string): Preferred location for the audio decoder’s transfer
buffer. One of
psramor
internal. Allocating in
internalcan reduce playback stuttering at the start of a stream on devices with slower PSRAM at the cost of using more internal RAM. Has minimal benefit on the ESP32-S3. Defaults to
psram.
- All other options from Media Source.
TIP
The
fixed_delay and
initial_static_delay options serve different purposes. Use
fixed_delay
for delays that are known and constant for the device (for example, the DAC’s processing delay).
Use
initial_static_delay together with
static_delay_adjustable when the overall delay depends
on downstream equipment that can change between installations. For example, when an auxiliary
cable is connected to external speakers. The delay can be fine-tuned from the Sendspin
server at runtime.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “sendspin.media_source.enable_static_delay_adjustment Action”
sendspin.media_source.enable_static_delay_adjustment Action
This action enables runtime adjustment of the static delay from the Sendspin server and applies the currently configured static delay value to playback.
Section titled “sendspin.media_source.disable_static_delay_adjustment Action”
sendspin.media_source.disable_static_delay_adjustment Action
This action disables runtime adjustment of the static delay. The configured static delay is no longer applied to playback, and the Sendspin server cannot tune it.