The sendspin media source platform plays synchronized audio from a Sendspin group through a Speaker Source Media Player. The Sendspin hub must be configured on the same device.

This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.

# Example configuration entry sendspin : media_source : - platform : sendspin id : sendspin_media_source media_player : - platform : speaker_source id : external_media_player name : Media Player media_pipeline : speaker : my_speaker_id sources : - sendspin_media_source

sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): The sample rate, in Hz, advertised to the Sendspin server. Must be between 16000 and 96000 . Defaults to 48000 .

(Optional, positive integer): The sample rate, in Hz, advertised to the Sendspin server. Must be between and . Defaults to . buffer_size (Optional, positive integer): The size of the audio buffer in bytes. Must be at least 25000 . Defaults to 1000000 .

(Optional, positive integer): The size of the audio buffer in bytes. Must be at least . Defaults to . fixed_delay (Optional, Time): A constant, known playback delay to compensate for; for example, the processing time introduced by the on-board DAC. Must be no greater than 10ms . Defaults to 0us .

(Optional, Time): A constant, known playback delay to compensate for; for example, the processing time introduced by the on-board DAC. Must be no greater than . Defaults to . initial_static_delay (Optional, Time): An initial static delay that is tunable at runtime from the Sendspin server. Used to compensate for delays that are not known at configuration time and that may change with the device’s runtime setup. Updates made from the Sendspin server are persisted to flash. Must be no greater than 5000ms . Defaults to 0ms .

(Optional, Time): An initial static delay that is tunable at runtime from the Sendspin server. Used to compensate for delays that are not known at configuration time and that may change with the device’s runtime setup. Updates made from the Sendspin server are persisted to flash. Must be no greater than . Defaults to . static_delay_adjustable (Optional, boolean): Whether the static delay is enabled by default. When false , the Sendspin server cannot tune the static delay and the configured value is not added to the playback delay. This can be toggled at runtime with the sendspin.media_source.enable_static_delay_adjustment and sendspin.media_source.disable_static_delay_adjustment actions. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Whether the static delay is enabled by default. When , the Sendspin server cannot tune the static delay and the configured value is not added to the playback delay. This can be toggled at runtime with the and actions. Defaults to . task_stack_in_psram (Optional, boolean): If true , the FreeRTOS playback task stack is allocated in PSRAM instead of internal RAM. Requires the psram component. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If , the FreeRTOS playback task stack is allocated in PSRAM instead of internal RAM. Requires the psram component. Defaults to . decode_memory (Optional, string): Preferred location for the audio decoder’s transfer buffer. One of psram or internal . Allocating in internal can reduce playback stuttering at the start of a stream on devices with slower PSRAM at the cost of using more internal RAM. Has minimal benefit on the ESP32-S3. Defaults to psram .

(Optional, string): Preferred location for the audio decoder’s transfer buffer. One of or . Allocating in can reduce playback stuttering at the start of a stream on devices with slower PSRAM at the cost of using more internal RAM. Has minimal benefit on the ESP32-S3. Defaults to . All other options from Media Source.

TIP The fixed_delay and initial_static_delay options serve different purposes. Use fixed_delay for delays that are known and constant for the device (for example, the DAC’s processing delay). Use initial_static_delay together with static_delay_adjustable when the overall delay depends on downstream equipment that can change between installations. For example, when an auxiliary cable is connected to external speakers. The delay can be fine-tuned from the Sendspin server at runtime.

This action enables runtime adjustment of the static delay from the Sendspin server and applies the currently configured static delay value to playback.

on_... : - sendspin.media_source.enable_static_delay_adjustment :

This action disables runtime adjustment of the static delay. The configured static delay is no longer applied to playback, and the Sendspin server cannot tune it.