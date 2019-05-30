Sim800L Component
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
SIM800L Component provides the ability to dial, answer calls, send/receive SMS text messages and
send/receive USSD codes. The device must be connected via a UART bus
supporting both receiving and transmitting line. The UART bus must be configured at the same speed
of the module which is by default 9600bps. The required connection wires are
+VCC,
GND,
RX and
TX.
WARNING
If you are using the Logger make sure you are not using the same pins for
TX and
RX or
otherwise disable the UART logging with the
baud_rate: 0 option.
NOTE
This module requires a power supply between 3.8V and 4.2V that can handle current spikes up
to 2 amps, it will not work by powering from the same 3.3V power source of the ESP. However you can
connect
TX and
RX lines directly without any level shifter.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
on_sms_received (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an SMS is received. See
on_sms_receivedTrigger.
-
on_incoming_call (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a call is received. See
on_incoming_callTrigger.
-
on_call_connected (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a call is connected, either because an outgoing call accepted is accepted or an incoming call answered.
-
on_call_disconnected (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a call is disconnected.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
-
rssi (Optional): The informed Received signal strength indication (RSSI) in dBm.
- All options from Sensor.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
-
registered (Optional): Indicates if the SIM800L has successfully registered in the cellular network.
- All options from Binary Sensor.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
Section titled “on_sms_received Trigger”
on_sms_received Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever an SMS message
is received. To use the message content, use a lambda
template, the message content and the sender phone number are available inside that lambda
under the variables named
message and
sender respectively.
Section titled “on_incoming_call Trigger”
on_incoming_call Trigger
This automation triggers every time the SIM800L sends a RING / Caller ID message, this message
is sent several times per call, presumably every time the phone “RINGs”. The automation provides
a
caller_id string parameter which received information. The phone call is neither accepted
or rejected.
Section titled “on_ussd_received Trigger”
on_ussd_received Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever the ussd code from network has been received.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “sim800l.send_sms Action”
sim800l.send_sms Action
Send a SMS message to a phone recipient using this action in automations.
-
recipient (Required, string, templatable): The message recipient. number.
-
message (Required, string, templatable): The message content.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SIM800L if you have multiple components.
Section titled “sim800l.dial Action”
sim800l.dial Action
Dial to a phone recipient using this action in automations.
- recipient (Required, string, templatable): The number to dial.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SIM800L if you have multiple components.
Section titled “sim800l.connect Action”
sim800l.connect Action
Answers an incoming call.
Section titled “sim800l.disconnect Action”
sim800l.disconnect Action
Disconnects a call, either dialed in or received.
Section titled “sim800l.send_ussd Action”
sim800l.send_ussd Action
Sends a ussd code to the network.
Getting started with Home AssistantSection titled “Getting started with Home Assistant”
The following code will get you up and running with a configuration updating received messages on Home Assistant and will also setup a service so you can send messages and dial with your SIM800L.
Now your latest received SMS and sender number will be displayed by the text sensors.
To trigger the automation from Home Assistant you can invoke the service with this code:
Relay management commands received from an authorized sender: