The SIM800L Component provides the ability to dial, answer calls, send/receive SMS text messages and send/receive USSD codes. The device must be connected via a UART bus supporting both receiving and transmitting line. The UART bus must be configured at the same speed of the module which is by default 9600bps. The required connection wires are +VCC , GND , RX and TX .

WARNING If you are using the Logger make sure you are not using the same pins for TX and RX or otherwise disable the UART logging with the baud_rate: 0 option.

NOTE This module requires a power supply between 3.8V and 4.2V that can handle current spikes up to 2 amps, it will not work by powering from the same 3.3V power source of the ESP. However you can connect TX and RX lines directly without any level shifter.

# Example configuration entry sim800l : on_sms_received : - logger.log : format : " Received '%s' from %s " args : [ ' message.c_str() ' , ' sender.c_str() ' ]

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

on_sms_received (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an SMS is received. See on_sms_received Trigger.

on_incoming_call (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a call is received. See on_incoming_call Trigger.

on_call_connected (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a call is connected, either because an outgoing call accepted is accepted or an incoming call answered.

on_call_disconnected (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a call is disconnected.

sensor : - platform : sim800l rssi : name : " Sim800L RSSI "

rssi (Optional): The informed Received signal strength indication (RSSI) in dBm. All options from Sensor.



binary_sensor : - platform : sim800l registered : name : " Sim800L Registered "

registered (Optional): Indicates if the SIM800L has successfully registered in the cellular network. All options from Binary Sensor.



With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever an SMS message is received. To use the message content, use a lambda template, the message content and the sender phone number are available inside that lambda under the variables named message and sender respectively.

on_sms_received : - lambda : |- id(sms_sender).publish_state(sender); id(sms_message).publish_state(message);

This automation triggers every time the SIM800L sends a RING / Caller ID message, this message is sent several times per call, presumably every time the phone “RINGs”. The automation provides a caller_id string parameter which received information. The phone call is neither accepted or rejected.

on_incoming_call : - logger.log : format : " Incoming call from '%s' " args : [ " caller_id.c_str() " ] - lambda : |- id(caller_id_text_sensor).publish_state(caller_id); - sim800l.disconnect - homeassistant.event : event : esphome.incoming_call_event data : payload : !lambda ' return id(caller_id_text_sensor).state; '

With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever the ussd code from network has been received.

on_ussd_received :

Send a SMS message to a phone recipient using this action in automations.

on_... : then : - sim800l.send_sms : recipient : ' +15551234567 ' message : Hello there # Templated: - sim800l.send_sms : recipient : !lambda |- if (id(reed_switch).state) return "+15551234567"; else return "15551234568"; message : !lambda |- return id(reed_switch).state ? "Door is now OPEN" : "Hey door just CLOSED";

recipient ( Required , string, templatable): The message recipient. number.

message ( Required , string, templatable): The message content.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SIM800L if you have multiple components.

Dial to a phone recipient using this action in automations.

on_... : then : - sim800l.dial : recipient : ' +15551234567 '

recipient ( Required , string, templatable): The number to dial.

( , string, templatable): The number to dial. id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SIM800L if you have multiple components.

Answers an incoming call.

on_... : then : - sim800l.connect

Disconnects a call, either dialed in or received.

on_... : then : - sim800l.disconnect

Sends a ussd code to the network.

on_... : then : - sim800l.send_ussd

Getting started with Home Assistant Section titled “Getting started with Home Assistant”

The following code will get you up and running with a configuration updating received messages on Home Assistant and will also setup a service so you can send messages and dial with your SIM800L.

api : actions : - action : send_sms variables : recipient : string message : string then : - sim800l.send_sms : recipient : !lambda ' return recipient; ' message : !lambda ' return message; ' - action : dial variables : recipient : string then : - sim800l.dial : recipient : !lambda ' return recipient; ' - action : connect then : - sim800l.connect - action : disconnect then : - sim800l.disconnect - action : send_ussd variables : ussdCode : string then : - sim800l.send_ussd : ussd : !lambda ' return ussdCode; ' text_sensor : - platform : template id : sms_sender name : " Sms Sender " - platform : template id : sms_message name : " Sms Message " - platform : template id : caller_id_text_sensor name : " Caller ID " - platform : template id : ussd_message name : " Ussd Code " uart : baud_rate : 9600 tx_pin : TX rx_pin : RX sim800l : on_sms_received : - lambda : |- id(sms_sender).publish_state(sender); id(sms_message).publish_state(message); on_incoming_call : - lambda : |- id(caller_id_text_sensor).publish_state(caller_id); on_call_connected : - logger.log : format : Call connected on_call_disconnected : - logger.log : format : Call disconnected on_ussd_received : - lambda : |- id(ussd_message).publish_state(ussd);

Now your latest received SMS and sender number will be displayed by the text sensors.

To trigger the automation from Home Assistant you can invoke the service with this code:

automation : # ... action : - action : esphome.livingroom_send_sms data : recipient : " +15551234567 " message : " Hello World! " - action : esphome.livingroom_dial data : recipient : " +15551234567 "

Relay management commands received from an authorized sender: