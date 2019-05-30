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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Sim800L Component

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The SIM800L Component provides the ability to dial, answer calls, send/receive SMS text messages and send/receive USSD codes. The device must be connected via a UART bus supporting both receiving and transmitting line. The UART bus must be configured at the same speed of the module which is by default 9600bps. The required connection wires are +VCC, GND, RX and TX.

WARNING

If you are using the Logger make sure you are not using the same pins for TX and RX or otherwise disable the UART logging with the baud_rate: 0 option.

NOTE

This module requires a power supply between 3.8V and 4.2V that can handle current spikes up to 2 amps, it will not work by powering from the same 3.3V power source of the ESP. However you can connect TX and RX lines directly without any level shifter.

# Example configuration entry
sim800l:
  on_sms_received:
    - logger.log:
        format: "Received '%s' from %s"
        args: [ 'message.c_str()', 'sender.c_str()' ]

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

  • on_sms_received (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an SMS is received. See on_sms_received Trigger.

  • on_incoming_call (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a call is received. See on_incoming_call Trigger.

  • on_call_connected (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a call is connected, either because an outgoing call accepted is accepted or an incoming call answered.

  • on_call_disconnected (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a call is disconnected.

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”
sensor:
  - platform: sim800l
    rssi:
      name: "Sim800L RSSI"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • rssi (Optional): The informed Received signal strength indication (RSSI) in dBm.

Binary Sensor

Section titled “Binary Sensor”
binary_sensor:
  - platform: sim800l
    registered:
      name: "Sim800L Registered"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • registered (Optional): Indicates if the SIM800L has successfully registered in the cellular network.

Triggers

Section titled “Triggers”

on_sms_received Trigger

Section titled “on_sms_received Trigger”

With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever an SMS message is received. To use the message content, use a lambda template, the message content and the sender phone number are available inside that lambda under the variables named message and sender respectively.

on_sms_received:
  - lambda: |-
      id(sms_sender).publish_state(sender);
      id(sms_message).publish_state(message);

on_incoming_call Trigger

Section titled “on_incoming_call Trigger”

This automation triggers every time the SIM800L sends a RING / Caller ID message, this message is sent several times per call, presumably every time the phone “RINGs”. The automation provides a caller_id string parameter which received information. The phone call is neither accepted or rejected.

on_incoming_call:
  - logger.log:
      format: "Incoming call from '%s'"
      args: ["caller_id.c_str()"]
  - lambda: |-
      id(caller_id_text_sensor).publish_state(caller_id);
  - sim800l.disconnect
  - homeassistant.event:
      event: esphome.incoming_call_event
      data:
        payload: !lambda 'return id(caller_id_text_sensor).state;'

on_ussd_received Trigger

Section titled “on_ussd_received Trigger”

With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever the ussd code from network has been received.

on_ussd_received:

Actions

Section titled “Actions”

sim800l.send_sms Action

Section titled “sim800l.send_sms Action”

Send a SMS message to a phone recipient using this action in automations.

on_...:
  then:
    - sim800l.send_sms:
        recipient: '+15551234567'
        message: Hello there


    # Templated:
    - sim800l.send_sms:
        recipient: !lambda |-
          if (id(reed_switch).state) return "+15551234567";
          else return "15551234568";
        message: !lambda |-
          return id(reed_switch).state ? "Door is now OPEN" : "Hey door just CLOSED";

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • recipient (Required, string, templatable): The message recipient. number.

  • message (Required, string, templatable): The message content.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SIM800L if you have multiple components.

sim800l.dial Action

Section titled “sim800l.dial Action”

Dial to a phone recipient using this action in automations.

on_...:
  then:
    - sim800l.dial:
        recipient: '+15551234567'

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • recipient (Required, string, templatable): The number to dial.
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SIM800L if you have multiple components.

sim800l.connect Action

Section titled “sim800l.connect Action”

Answers an incoming call.

on_...:
  then:
    - sim800l.connect

sim800l.disconnect Action

Section titled “sim800l.disconnect Action”

Disconnects a call, either dialed in or received.

on_...:
  then:
    - sim800l.disconnect

sim800l.send_ussd Action

Section titled “sim800l.send_ussd Action”

Sends a ussd code to the network.

on_...:
  then:
    - sim800l.send_ussd

Getting started with Home Assistant

Section titled “Getting started with Home Assistant”

The following code will get you up and running with a configuration updating received messages on Home Assistant and will also setup a service so you can send messages and dial with your SIM800L.

api:
  actions:
    - action: send_sms
      variables:
        recipient: string
        message: string
      then:
        - sim800l.send_sms:
            recipient: !lambda 'return recipient;'
            message: !lambda 'return message;'
    - action: dial
      variables:
        recipient: string
      then:
        - sim800l.dial:
            recipient: !lambda 'return recipient;'
    - action: connect
      then:
        - sim800l.connect
    - action: disconnect
      then:
        - sim800l.disconnect
    - action: send_ussd
      variables:
        ussdCode: string
      then:
        - sim800l.send_ussd:
            ussd: !lambda 'return ussdCode;'


text_sensor:
  - platform: template
    id: sms_sender
    name: "Sms Sender"
  - platform: template
    id: sms_message
    name: "Sms Message"
  - platform: template
    id: caller_id_text_sensor
    name: "Caller ID"
  - platform: template
    id: ussd_message
    name: "Ussd Code"


uart:
  baud_rate: 9600
  tx_pin: TX
  rx_pin: RX


sim800l:
  on_sms_received:
    - lambda: |-
        id(sms_sender).publish_state(sender);
        id(sms_message).publish_state(message);
  on_incoming_call:
    - lambda: |-
        id(caller_id_text_sensor).publish_state(caller_id);
  on_call_connected:
    - logger.log:
        format: Call connected
  on_call_disconnected:
    - logger.log:
        format: Call disconnected
  on_ussd_received:
    - lambda: |-
        id(ussd_message).publish_state(ussd);

Now your latest received SMS and sender number will be displayed by the text sensors.

To trigger the automation from Home Assistant you can invoke the service with this code:

automation:
  # ...
  action:
  - action: esphome.livingroom_send_sms
    data:
      recipient: "+15551234567"
      message: "Hello World!"
  - action: esphome.livingroom_dial
    data:
      recipient: "+15551234567"

Relay management commands received from an authorized sender:

sim800l:
  on_sms_received:
    - lambda: |-
        if ( (id(sms_sender).state == "+79991234567") && ( (id(sms_message).state == "relay_1_on") || (id(sms_message).state == "Relay_1_on") ) ) {
          id(relay_1).turn_on();
        }
switch:
  - platform: gpio
    id: relay_1
    pin: GPIOXX

See Also

Section titled “See Also”