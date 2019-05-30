This component contains platform-specific options for the LibreTiny platform. It provides support for the following microcontrollers, commonly used in Tuya devices, amongst others:

BK72xx : BK7231T, BK7231N

: BK7231T, BK7231N RTL87xx : RTL8710BN, RTL8710BX

: RTL8710BN, RTL8710BX LN882x: LN882HKI

Since different microcontrollers are supported, you need to include the appropriate ESPHome component, depending on which processor your device has.

Refer to LibreTiny/Boards to find your board type.

# Example configuration entry for BK72xx bk72xx : board : generic-bk7231n-qfn32-tuya # Example configuration entry for RTL87xx rtl87xx : board : generic-rtl8710bn-2mb-788k # Example configuration entry for LN882x ln882x : board : generic-ln882hki

board ( Required , string): The PlatformIO board ID that should be used. Choose the appropriate board from this list (the icon next to the name can be used to copy the board ID). This affects CPU selection and some internal settings - make sure to choose the right CPU. If unsure about the choice of a particular board, choose a generic board such as generic-bk7231n-qfn32-tuya .

framework (Optional): Options for the underlying framework used by ESPHome. version (Optional, string): The LibreTiny version number to use, from LibreTiny platform releases. Defaults to recommended . Additional values dev : Use the latest commit from https://github.com/kuba2k2/libretiny, note this may break at any time latest : Use the latest release from https://github.com/kuba2k2/libretiny/releases, even if it hasn’t been recommended yet. recommended : Use the recommended framework version. source (Optional, string): The PlatformIO package or repository to use for the framework. This can be used to use a custom or patched version of the framework. Advanced options

family (Optional, string): The family of LibreTiny-supported microcontrollers that is used on this board. One of bk7231n , bk7231t , rtl8710b , rtl8720c , bk7251 , bk7231q , ln882hki . Defaults to the variant that is detected from the board, if a board that’s unknown to ESPHome is used, this option is mandatory. It’s recommended not to include this option.

NOTE Support for the LibreTiny platform is still in development and there could be issues or missing components. Please report any issues on LibreTiny GitHub.

Since BK72xx and RTL87xx chips are relatively new on the IoT Open Source development stage, there aren’t many resources on flashing and configuring them.

Here are a few useful links:

GPIO Pin Numbering Section titled “GPIO Pin Numbering”

Chips supported by LibreTiny use the internal GPIO pin numbering of the boards, this means that you don’t have to worry about other kinds of pin numberings, yay!

Additionally, you can use pin function macros to quickly access a GPIO tied to a particular peripheral, such as UART1 TX/RX or PWM0. See LibreTiny/GPIO Access to learn more.

Most of the popular boards (often incorrectly called “chips”), that are usually shipped with Smart Home devices, are supported by LibreTiny, which means that a pinout drawing is available, with all GPIOs described. Visit LibreTiny/Boards to find all supported boards.

The Pin functions table outlines all GPIOs available on the chosen board. You can use any of the visible names to access a particular GPIO.

Some notes about the pins on BK72xx:

TX2 (P0) and RX2 (P1) are used for the default Logger UART port.

and are used for the default Logger UART port. TX1 (P11) and RX1 (P10) are used for flashing firmware, as well as for Tuya.

and are used for flashing firmware, as well as for Tuya. ADC3 (P23) is the only Adc available on BK7231.

Some notes about the pins on RTL8710BN/BX:

TX2 (PA30) and RX2 (PA29) are used for flashing the firmware, as well as the default Logger UART port.

TX2 (PA30) is additionally used to determine the boot mode on startup (similar to ESP32). Pulling it LOW on startup will enter “download mode”.

Some notes about the pins on LN882H:

TX0 (PA2) and RX0 (PA3) are used for flashing the firmware, as well as the default Logger UART port.

BOOT1 (PA9) is additionally used to determine the boot mode on startup (similar to ESP32). Pulling it LOW on startup will enter “download mode”.

Example configuration entries using various naming styles:

# GPIO switch on P26/GPIO26 (BK72xx example) switch : - platform : gpio name : Relay 1 pin : P26 # GPIO binary sensor on PA12 (RTL87xx example) binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " Pin PA12 " pin : PA12 # ADC reading (BK72xx example) sensor : - platform : adc pin : ADC3 name : " Battery Level " # PWM component output : - platform : libretiny_pwm pin : PWM2 frequency : 1kHz id : pwm_output # using light with the PWM light : - platform : monochromatic output : pwm_output name : " Kitchen Light " # Tuya MCU on UART1 (BK72xx example) uart : rx_pin : RX1 tx_pin : TX1 baud_rate : 9600 tuya :

These are some advanced configuration options of LibreTiny platform.

# Example configuration entry bk72xx : board : cb2s framework : version : dev loglevel : debug debug : - wifi - ota sdk_silent : auto uart_port : 2 gpio_recover : false options : LT_LOG_HEAP : 1 LT_AUTO_DOWNLOAD_REBOOT : 1