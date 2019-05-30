LibreTiny Platform
This component contains platform-specific options for the LibreTiny platform. It provides support for the following microcontrollers, commonly used in Tuya devices, amongst others:
- BK72xx: BK7231T, BK7231N
- RTL87xx: RTL8710BN, RTL8710BX
- LN882x: LN882HKI
Since different microcontrollers are supported, you need to include the appropriate ESPHome component, depending on which processor your device has.
Refer to LibreTiny/Boards to find your board type.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
board (Required, string): The PlatformIO board ID that should be used. Choose the appropriate board from this list (the icon next to the name can be used to copy the board ID).
This affects CPU selection and some internal settings - make sure to choose the right CPU. If unsure about the choice of a particular board, choose a generic board such as
generic-bk7231n-qfn32-tuya.
-
framework (Optional): Options for the underlying framework used by ESPHome.
-
version (Optional, string): The LibreTiny version number to use, from LibreTiny platform releases. Defaults to
recommended. Additional values
dev: Use the latest commit from https://github.com/kuba2k2/libretiny, note this may break at any time
latest: Use the latest release from https://github.com/kuba2k2/libretiny/releases, even if it hasn’t been recommended yet.
recommended: Use the recommended framework version.
-
-
source (Optional, string): The PlatformIO package or repository to use for the framework. This can be used to use a custom or patched version of the framework.
-
-
-
family (Optional, string): The family of LibreTiny-supported microcontrollers that is used on this board. One of
bk7231n,
bk7231t,
rtl8710b,
rtl8720c,
bk7251,
bk7231q,
ln882hki. Defaults to the variant that is detected from the board, if a board that’s unknown to ESPHome is used, this option is mandatory. It’s recommended not to include this option.
NOTE
Support for the LibreTiny platform is still in development and there could be issues or missing components.
Please report any issues on LibreTiny GitHub.
Getting StartedSection titled “Getting Started”
Since BK72xx and RTL87xx chips are relatively new on the IoT Open Source development stage, there aren’t many resources on flashing and configuring them.
Here are a few useful links:
-
tuya-cloudcutter - flashing ESPHome Over-the-Air to some devices compatible with Tuya/SmartLife apps (BK72xx only!)
- Textual & video guide by digiblurDIY
- Video guide by LibreTiny
- ESPHome-Kickstart - starter firmware to upload OTA with Cloudcutter
-
-
-
-
UPK2ESPHome - generating ESPHome YAML automatically, from Cloudcutter profiles or Kickstart firmware (also BK72xx only)
GPIO Pin NumberingSection titled “GPIO Pin Numbering”
Chips supported by LibreTiny use the internal GPIO pin numbering of the boards, this means that you don’t have to worry about other kinds of pin numberings, yay!
Additionally, you can use pin function macros to quickly access a GPIO tied to a particular peripheral, such as UART1 TX/RX or PWM0. See LibreTiny/GPIO Access to learn more.
Most of the popular boards (often incorrectly called “chips”), that are usually shipped with Smart Home devices, are supported by LibreTiny, which means that a pinout drawing is available, with all GPIOs described. Visit LibreTiny/Boards to find all supported boards.
The
Pin functions table outlines all GPIOs available on the chosen board.
You can use any of the visible names to access a particular GPIO.
Some notes about the pins on BK72xx:
TX2 (P0)and
RX2 (P1)are used for the default Logger UART port.
TX1 (P11)and
RX1 (P10)are used for flashing firmware, as well as for Tuya.
ADC3 (P23)is the only Adc available on BK7231.
Some notes about the pins on RTL8710BN/BX:
-
TX2 (PA30)and
RX2 (PA29)are used for flashing the firmware, as well as the default Logger UART port.
-
TX2 (PA30)is additionally used to determine the boot mode on startup (similar to ESP32). Pulling it LOW on startup will enter “download mode”.
Some notes about the pins on LN882H:
-
TX0 (PA2)and
RX0 (PA3)are used for flashing the firmware, as well as the default Logger UART port.
-
BOOT1 (PA9)is additionally used to determine the boot mode on startup (similar to ESP32). Pulling it LOW on startup will enter “download mode”.
Example configuration entries using various naming styles:
Advanced optionsSection titled “Advanced options”
These are some advanced configuration options of LibreTiny platform.
-
loglevel (Optional, string): Logging level for LibreTiny core. Controls the output of logging messages from the core (doesn’t affect ESPHome logger!). These messages are only visible on the physical UART. One of
verbose,
trace(same as
verbose),
debug,
info,
warn(default),
error,
fatal,
none.
-
debug (Optional, string or string list): Modules to enable LibreTiny debugging for. Refer to LibreTiny/Configuration for more information - some modules are enabled by default. One or more of
wifi,
client,
server,
ssl,
ota,
fdb,
mdns,
lwip,
lwip_assert. Specifying
nonewill disable all modules. You can also combine
nonewith one or more of the modules.
-
sdk_silent (Optional, string): Define the SDK logging “silent mode”. This disables messages from vendor SDKs, which makes UART output more readable, but can hide some error messages. This affects the physical UART port only. Refer to LibreTiny/Configuration for more information.
all: Disable all messages (default).
auto: Disable selectively, i.e. during Wi-Fi activation.
none: Keep all logging messages, don’t disable anything.
-
-
uart_port (Optional, int): Choose the default UART port of the framework. This affects LibreTiny logging messages, as well as the default port for ESPHome logger (e.g. if you don’t specify any other). One of 0, 1, 2. The default value is chip-specific and is chosen by LibreTiny appropriately.
-
gpio_recover (Optional, boolean): Disable JTAG/SWD debugging peripherals. This may be needed to free GPIOs that should be used for other functions. Defaults to
true.
-
options (Optional, mapping): Custom options passed to LibreTiny platform. Refer to LibreTiny/Configuration to see all options. This takes precedence (overrides) all options described above.