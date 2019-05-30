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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Syslog Component

The syslog component can be used to send ESPHome logs to a syslog server. It requires both a UDP component and a Time component to be configured.

# Example configuration entry


udp:
  addresses: 10.0.0.1


time:
  platform: sntp


syslog:

Configuration Options

Section titled “Configuration Options”
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
  • udp_id (Required, ID): The ID of the UDP client to use for sending logs. May be omitted if only one UDP client is configured.
  • time_id (Required, ID): The ID of the time client to use for time-stamping logs. May be omitted if only one time client is configured.
  • port (Optional, int): The port to send logs to. Defaults to 514.
  • facility (Optional, int): The syslog facility to use. Defaults to 16 (corresponding to local0 ).
  • level (Optional, string): The highest log level to send to the syslog server. Defaults to DEBUG.
  • strip (Optional, boolean): If set, remove color-codes from log messages. Defaults to true.