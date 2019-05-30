Syslog Component
The
syslog component can be used to send ESPHome logs to a syslog server.
It requires both a UDP component and a Time component to be configured.
Configuration OptionsSection titled “Configuration Options”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- udp_id (Required, ID): The ID of the UDP client to use for sending logs. May be omitted if only one UDP client is configured.
- time_id (Required, ID): The ID of the time client to use for time-stamping logs. May be omitted if only one time client is configured.
- port (Optional, int): The port to send logs to. Defaults to
514.
- facility (Optional, int): The syslog facility to use. Defaults to
16(corresponding to
local0).
- level (Optional, string): The highest log level to send to the syslog server. Defaults to
DEBUG.
- strip (Optional, boolean): If set, remove color-codes from log messages. Defaults to
true.