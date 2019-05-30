RX8130 Time Source
You first need to set up the I2C component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the RTC. Defaults to
0x32.
- All other options from Base Time Configuration.
Section titled “rx8130.write_time Action”
rx8130.write_time Action
This Action triggers a synchronization of the current system time to the RTC hardware.
NOTE
The RX8130 component will not write to the RTC clock if not triggered explicitly by this action.
Section titled “rx8130.read_time Action”
rx8130.read_time Action
This Action triggers a synchronization of the current system time from the RTC hardware.
NOTE
The RX8130 component will automatically read the RTC clock every 15 minutes by default and synchronize the
system clock when a valid timestamp is read from the RTC. (The
update_interval can be changed.)
This action can be used to trigger additional synchronizations.
Full Configuration ExampleSection titled “Full Configuration Example”
In a typical setup, you will have at least one additional time source to synchronize the RTC with. Such an external time source might not always be available e.g. due to a limited network connection. In order to have a valid, reliable system time, the system should read the RTC once at start and then try to synchronize with an external reliable time source. When a synchronization to another time source was successful, the RTC can be resynchronized.