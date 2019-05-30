This page explains how the automatic ESP-IDF management works, where it stores data on disk, and how you can customize it with environment variables.

When using the ESP-IDF toolchain ( esp32.toolchain: esp-idf in the configuration or the --toolchain esp-idf CLI parameter), ESPHome provides automatic framework management:

ESPHome downloads the ESP-IDF release archive specified by esp32.framework.version (which defaults to the recommended version) into a per-version folder under the ESPHome data directory.

(which defaults to the recommended version) into a per-version folder under the ESPHome data directory. ESPHome runs the ESP-IDF tool installer ( idf_tools.py ) to install the required tools such as cmake and ninja if they are not already available.

) to install the required tools such as and if they are not already available. ESPHome creates and manages a dedicated Python virtual environment per ESP-IDF version and installs the ESP-IDF Python dependencies into it.

Builds and ESP-IDF tools (including idf.py and esptool ) run using this managed environment, so you do not need to source export.sh or set IDF_PATH .

NOTE If you are using the ESP-IDF toolchain and provide an IDF_PATH environment variable, ESPHome will honor it and use your existing ESP-IDF installation instead of managing its own copy.

By default, ESPHome stores ESP-IDF frameworks and Python environments under its data directory:

Base directory: <data_dir>/idf

Frameworks: <data_dir>/idf/frameworks/<version>/

Python environments: <data_dir>/idf/penvs/<version>/

On a typical installation, <data_dir> is the ESPHome data directory, stored in a .esphome folder located alongside the configuration file.

You can override the base directory with the ESPHOME_ESP_IDF_PREFIX environment variable:

Terminal window export ESPHOME_ESP_IDF_PREFIX = " /opt/esphome-esp-idf "

ESPHome selects a default ESP-IDF feature set when it needs to install the framework automatically:

Default targets: ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TARGETS (defaults to all ).

(defaults to ). Default tools: ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS (defaults to cmake;ninja ).

(defaults to ). Tools that must be installed even if present on the system: ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS_FORCE (defaults to required ).

(defaults to ). Default Python requirement feature sets: ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_FEATURES (defaults to core ).

All of these values can be customized via environment variables, using semicolon-separated lists where applicable:

Terminal window # Only install tools for specific targets export ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TARGETS = " esp32s2;esp32c3 " # Force installation of extra tools export ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS = " cmake;ninja;openocd " # Control which requirement sets are installed export ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_FEATURES = " core;gdbgui "

When no explicit tool list is provided, ESPHome determines which tools to install by merging ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS and ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS_FORCE , and then skipping tools that are already available on the system unless they are listed as “force”.

ESPHome downloads the ESP-IDF framework and its Python constraints file from configurable mirror URLs.

Framework archives are downloaded from the list of URLs in ESPHOME_IDF_FRAMEWORK_MIRRORS .

The default value is:

https://github.com/espressif/esp-idf/releases/download/v{VERSION}/esp-idf-v{VERSION}.zip

The {VERSION} placeholder is replaced by the ESP-IDF version (for example 5.5.2 ).

You can provide multiple mirrors separated by semicolons; ESPHome will try each mirror in order until the download succeeds:

Terminal window export ESPHOME_IDF_FRAMEWORK_MIRRORS = " \ https://my.local.mirror/esp-idf-v{VERSION}.zip; \ https://github.com/espressif/esp-idf/releases/download/v{VERSION}/esp-idf-v{VERSION}.zip "

Python constraints file Section titled “Python constraints file”

ESPHome also downloads an ESP-IDF Python constraints file to ensure that the Python environment uses versions compatible with the selected ESP-IDF release.

The list of URLs is configured by ESP_IDF_CONSTRAINTS_MIRRORS , which defaults to:

https://dl.espressif.com/dl/esp-idf/espidf.constraints.v{VERSION}.txt

The {VERSION} placeholder is replaced by the ESP-IDF framework version detected in the installed framework.

You can provide multiple mirrors separated by semicolons; ESPHome will try each mirror in order until the download succeeds:

Terminal window export ESP_IDF_CONSTRAINTS_MIRRORS = " \ https://my.local.mirror/espidf.constraints.v{VERSION}.txt; \ https://dl.espressif.com/dl/esp-idf/espidf.constraints.v{VERSION}.txt "

Python virtual environment Section titled “Python virtual environment”

For each ESP-IDF version, ESPHome creates a dedicated Python virtual environment under:

<idf_base>/penvs/<version>/

where <idf_base> is either the ESPHome data directory or ESPHOME_ESP_IDF_PREFIX .

The process:

Creates a virtual environment using the host Python interpreter. Downloads the ESP-IDF Python constraints file for the exact ESP-IDF version. Upgrades pip and setuptools inside the environment using those constraints. Installs the ESP-IDF requirements from tools/requirements/requirements.<feature>.txt for each configured feature ( core , gdbgui , ci , etc.).

To avoid unnecessary re-installs, ESPHome keeps a stamp file per virtual environment that tracks:

ESPHome’s internal ESP-IDF management version.

The ESP-IDF version of the framework.

The Python interpreter version used to create the environment.

If the stamp file matches the expected values, ESPHome reuses the existing virtual environment; otherwise it deletes and recreates it.

When ESPHome needs to run ESP-IDF tools, it:

Ensures that the ESP-IDF framework and Python environment for the requested version are installed. Builds an environment dictionary with: IDF_TOOLS_PATH pointing to the ESPHome ESP-IDF tools directory.

pointing to the ESPHome ESP-IDF tools directory. IDF_PATH pointing to the selected ESP-IDF framework directory.

pointing to the selected ESP-IDF framework directory. ESP_IDF_VERSION set to the framework version.

set to the framework version. IDF_PYTHON_ENV_PATH pointing to the virtual environment directory. Modifies PATH so that python resolves to the managed environment’s interpreter. Adds required tool paths and variables returned by the ESP-IDF export logic.

This environment is then used for: