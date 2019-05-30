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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESP-IDF toolchain

This page explains how the automatic ESP-IDF management works, where it stores data on disk, and how you can customize it with environment variables.

Overview

Section titled “Overview”

When using the ESP-IDF toolchain (esp32.toolchain: esp-idf in the configuration or the --toolchain esp-idf CLI parameter), ESPHome provides automatic framework management:

  • ESPHome downloads the ESP-IDF release archive specified by esp32.framework.version (which defaults to the recommended version) into a per-version folder under the ESPHome data directory.
  • ESPHome runs the ESP-IDF tool installer (idf_tools.py) to install the required tools such as cmake and ninja if they are not already available.
  • ESPHome creates and manages a dedicated Python virtual environment per ESP-IDF version and installs the ESP-IDF Python dependencies into it.
  • Builds and ESP-IDF tools (including idf.py and esptool) run using this managed environment, so you do not need to source export.sh or set IDF_PATH.

NOTE

If you are using the ESP-IDF toolchain and provide an IDF_PATH environment variable, ESPHome will honor it and use your existing ESP-IDF installation instead of managing its own copy.

Storage locations

Section titled “Storage locations”

By default, ESPHome stores ESP-IDF frameworks and Python environments under its data directory:

  • Base directory: <data_dir>/idf
  • Frameworks: <data_dir>/idf/frameworks/<version>/
  • Python environments: <data_dir>/idf/penvs/<version>/

On a typical installation, <data_dir> is the ESPHome data directory, stored in a .esphome folder located alongside the configuration file.

You can override the base directory with the ESPHOME_ESP_IDF_PREFIX environment variable:

Terminal window
export ESPHOME_ESP_IDF_PREFIX="/opt/esphome-esp-idf"

Default ESP-IDF features

Section titled “Default ESP-IDF features”

ESPHome selects a default ESP-IDF feature set when it needs to install the framework automatically:

  • Default targets: ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TARGETS (defaults to all).
  • Default tools: ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS (defaults to cmake;ninja).
  • Tools that must be installed even if present on the system: ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS_FORCE (defaults to required).
  • Default Python requirement feature sets: ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_FEATURES (defaults to core).

All of these values can be customized via environment variables, using semicolon-separated lists where applicable:

Terminal window
# Only install tools for specific targets
export ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TARGETS="esp32s2;esp32c3"


# Force installation of extra tools
export ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS="cmake;ninja;openocd"


# Control which requirement sets are installed
export ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_FEATURES="core;gdbgui"

When no explicit tool list is provided, ESPHome determines which tools to install by merging ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS and ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS_FORCE, and then skipping tools that are already available on the system unless they are listed as “force”.

Download mirrors

Section titled “Download mirrors”

ESPHome downloads the ESP-IDF framework and its Python constraints file from configurable mirror URLs.

Framework archives

Section titled “Framework archives”

Framework archives are downloaded from the list of URLs in ESPHOME_IDF_FRAMEWORK_MIRRORS.

The default value is:

https://github.com/espressif/esp-idf/releases/download/v{VERSION}/esp-idf-v{VERSION}.zip

The {VERSION} placeholder is replaced by the ESP-IDF version (for example 5.5.2).

You can provide multiple mirrors separated by semicolons; ESPHome will try each mirror in order until the download succeeds:

Terminal window
export ESPHOME_IDF_FRAMEWORK_MIRRORS="\
https://my.local.mirror/esp-idf-v{VERSION}.zip;\
https://github.com/espressif/esp-idf/releases/download/v{VERSION}/esp-idf-v{VERSION}.zip"

Python constraints file

Section titled “Python constraints file”

ESPHome also downloads an ESP-IDF Python constraints file to ensure that the Python environment uses versions compatible with the selected ESP-IDF release.

The list of URLs is configured by ESP_IDF_CONSTRAINTS_MIRRORS, which defaults to:

https://dl.espressif.com/dl/esp-idf/espidf.constraints.v{VERSION}.txt

The {VERSION} placeholder is replaced by the ESP-IDF framework version detected in the installed framework.

You can provide multiple mirrors separated by semicolons; ESPHome will try each mirror in order until the download succeeds:

Terminal window
export ESP_IDF_CONSTRAINTS_MIRRORS="\
https://my.local.mirror/espidf.constraints.v{VERSION}.txt;\
https://dl.espressif.com/dl/esp-idf/espidf.constraints.v{VERSION}.txt"

Python virtual environment

Section titled “Python virtual environment”

For each ESP-IDF version, ESPHome creates a dedicated Python virtual environment under:

<idf_base>/penvs/<version>/

where <idf_base> is either the ESPHome data directory or ESPHOME_ESP_IDF_PREFIX.

The process:

  1. Creates a virtual environment using the host Python interpreter.
  2. Downloads the ESP-IDF Python constraints file for the exact ESP-IDF version.
  3. Upgrades pip and setuptools inside the environment using those constraints.
  4. Installs the ESP-IDF requirements from tools/requirements/requirements.<feature>.txt for each configured feature (core, gdbgui, ci, etc.).

To avoid unnecessary re-installs, ESPHome keeps a stamp file per virtual environment that tracks:

  • ESPHome’s internal ESP-IDF management version.
  • The ESP-IDF version of the framework.
  • The Python interpreter version used to create the environment.

If the stamp file matches the expected values, ESPHome reuses the existing virtual environment; otherwise it deletes and recreates it.

Environment used for builds and tools

Section titled “Environment used for builds and tools”

When ESPHome needs to run ESP-IDF tools, it:

  1. Ensures that the ESP-IDF framework and Python environment for the requested version are installed.
  2. Builds an environment dictionary with:
    • IDF_TOOLS_PATH pointing to the ESPHome ESP-IDF tools directory.
    • IDF_PATH pointing to the selected ESP-IDF framework directory.
    • ESP_IDF_VERSION set to the framework version.
    • IDF_PYTHON_ENV_PATH pointing to the virtual environment directory.
  3. Modifies PATH so that python resolves to the managed environment’s interpreter.
  4. Adds required tool paths and variables returned by the ESP-IDF export logic.

This environment is then used for:

  • idf.py commands (for example when building ESP32 firmware).
  • esptool invocations, such as when creating factory.bin images.
  • python execution, using the managed virtual environment interpreter.
  • cmake invocations (which drive the underlying ninja build system), resolved from either the host environment or ESPHome-managed tools depending on availability.