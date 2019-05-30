ESP-IDF toolchain
This page explains how the automatic ESP-IDF management works, where it stores data on disk, and how you can customize it with environment variables.
OverviewSection titled “Overview”
When using the ESP-IDF toolchain (
esp32.toolchain: esp-idf in the configuration or the
--toolchain esp-idf CLI parameter), ESPHome provides automatic framework management:
- ESPHome downloads the ESP-IDF release archive specified by
esp32.framework.version(which defaults to the recommended version) into a per-version folder under the ESPHome data directory.
- ESPHome runs the ESP-IDF tool installer (
idf_tools.py) to install the required tools such as
cmakeand
ninjaif they are not already available.
- ESPHome creates and manages a dedicated Python virtual environment per ESP-IDF version and installs the ESP-IDF Python dependencies into it.
- Builds and ESP-IDF tools (including
idf.pyand
esptool) run using this managed environment, so you do not need to source
export.shor set
IDF_PATH.
NOTE
If you are using the ESP-IDF toolchain and provide an
IDF_PATH environment variable, ESPHome will honor it and use your existing ESP-IDF installation instead of managing its own copy.
Storage locationsSection titled “Storage locations”
By default, ESPHome stores ESP-IDF frameworks and Python environments under its data directory:
- Base directory:
<data_dir>/idf
- Frameworks:
<data_dir>/idf/frameworks/<version>/
- Python environments:
<data_dir>/idf/penvs/<version>/
On a typical installation,
<data_dir> is the ESPHome data directory, stored in a
.esphome folder located alongside the configuration file.
You can override the base directory with the
ESPHOME_ESP_IDF_PREFIX environment variable:
Default ESP-IDF featuresSection titled “Default ESP-IDF features”
ESPHome selects a default ESP-IDF feature set when it needs to install the framework automatically:
- Default targets:
ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TARGETS(defaults to
all).
- Default tools:
ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS(defaults to
cmake;ninja).
- Tools that must be installed even if present on the system:
ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS_FORCE(defaults to
required).
- Default Python requirement feature sets:
ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_FEATURES(defaults to
core).
All of these values can be customized via environment variables, using semicolon-separated lists where applicable:
When no explicit tool list is provided, ESPHome determines which tools to install by merging
ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS and
ESPHOME_IDF_DEFAULT_TOOLS_FORCE, and then skipping tools that are already available on the system unless they are listed as “force”.
Download mirrorsSection titled “Download mirrors”
ESPHome downloads the ESP-IDF framework and its Python constraints file from configurable mirror URLs.
Framework archivesSection titled “Framework archives”
Framework archives are downloaded from the list of URLs in
ESPHOME_IDF_FRAMEWORK_MIRRORS.
The default value is:
The
{VERSION} placeholder is replaced by the ESP-IDF version (for example
5.5.2).
You can provide multiple mirrors separated by semicolons; ESPHome will try each mirror in order until the download succeeds:
Python constraints fileSection titled “Python constraints file”
ESPHome also downloads an ESP-IDF Python constraints file to ensure that the Python environment uses versions compatible with the selected ESP-IDF release.
The list of URLs is configured by
ESP_IDF_CONSTRAINTS_MIRRORS, which defaults to:
The
{VERSION} placeholder is replaced by the ESP-IDF framework version detected in the installed framework.
You can provide multiple mirrors separated by semicolons; ESPHome will try each mirror in order until the download succeeds:
Python virtual environmentSection titled “Python virtual environment”
For each ESP-IDF version, ESPHome creates a dedicated Python virtual environment under:
where
<idf_base> is either the ESPHome data directory or
ESPHOME_ESP_IDF_PREFIX.
The process:
- Creates a virtual environment using the host Python interpreter.
- Downloads the ESP-IDF Python constraints file for the exact ESP-IDF version.
- Upgrades
pipand
setuptoolsinside the environment using those constraints.
- Installs the ESP-IDF requirements from
tools/requirements/requirements.<feature>.txtfor each configured feature (
core,
gdbgui,
ci, etc.).
To avoid unnecessary re-installs, ESPHome keeps a stamp file per virtual environment that tracks:
- ESPHome’s internal ESP-IDF management version.
- The ESP-IDF version of the framework.
- The Python interpreter version used to create the environment.
If the stamp file matches the expected values, ESPHome reuses the existing virtual environment; otherwise it deletes and recreates it.
Environment used for builds and toolsSection titled “Environment used for builds and tools”
When ESPHome needs to run ESP-IDF tools, it:
- Ensures that the ESP-IDF framework and Python environment for the requested version are installed.
- Builds an environment dictionary with:
IDF_TOOLS_PATHpointing to the ESPHome ESP-IDF tools directory.
IDF_PATHpointing to the selected ESP-IDF framework directory.
ESP_IDF_VERSIONset to the framework version.
IDF_PYTHON_ENV_PATHpointing to the virtual environment directory.
-
- Modifies
PATHso that python resolves to the managed environment’s interpreter.
- Adds required tool paths and variables returned by the ESP-IDF
exportlogic.
This environment is then used for:
idf.pycommands (for example when building ESP32 firmware).
esptoolinvocations, such as when creating
factory.binimages.
pythonexecution, using the managed virtual environment interpreter.
cmakeinvocations (which drive the underlying
ninjabuild system), resolved from either the host environment or ESPHome-managed tools depending on availability.