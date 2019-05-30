H-bridge Fan
The
hbridge fan platform allows you to use a compatible h-bridge (L298N, DRV8871, MX1508, BTS7960, L9110S, DRV8833, TB6612, etc.) to control a fan (or motor/solenoid).
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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pin_a (Required, ID): The id of the float output connected to Pin A (alternatively IN1, etc.) of the h-bridge.
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pin_b (Required, ID): The id of the float output connected to Pin B (alternatively IN2, etc.) of the h-bridge.
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enable_pin (Optional, ID): The id of the float output connected to the Enable pin of the h-bridge (if h-bridge uses enable).
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decay_mode (Optional, string): The decay mode you want to use with the h-bridge. Either
slow(coasting) or
fast(braking). Defaults to
slow.
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speed_count (Optional, int): Set the number of supported discrete speed levels. The value is used to calculate the percentages for each speed. E.g.
2means that you have 50% and 100% while
100will allow 1% increments in the output. Defaults to
100.
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preset_modes (Optional): A list of preset modes for this fan. Preset modes can be used in automations (i.e.
on_preset_set).
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All other options from Fan Component.
Section titled “fan.hbridge.brake Action”
fan.hbridge.brake Action
Set all h-bridge pins high, shorting the fan/motor’s windings and forcing the motor to actively stop.