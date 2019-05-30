H-bridge Fan

The hbridge fan platform allows you to use a compatible h-bridge (L298N, DRV8871, MX1508, BTS7960, L9110S, DRV8833, TB6612, etc.) to control a fan (or motor/solenoid).

L298N H-bridge module. Image by kuongshun.

# Example configuration entry fan : - platform : hbridge id : my_fan name : " Living Room Fan " pin_a : motor_forward_pin pin_b : motor_reverse_pin # enable_pin: motor_enable decay_mode : slow # slow decay mode (coasting) or fast decay (braking).

pin_a ( Required , ID): The id of the float output connected to Pin A (alternatively IN1, etc.) of the h-bridge.

pin_b ( Required , ID): The id of the float output connected to Pin B (alternatively IN2, etc.) of the h-bridge.

enable_pin (Optional, ID): The id of the float output connected to the Enable pin of the h-bridge (if h-bridge uses enable).

decay_mode (Optional, string): The decay mode you want to use with the h-bridge. Either slow (coasting) or fast (braking). Defaults to slow .

speed_count (Optional, int): Set the number of supported discrete speed levels. The value is used to calculate the percentages for each speed. E.g. 2 means that you have 50% and 100% while 100 will allow 1% increments in the output. Defaults to 100 .

preset_modes (Optional): A list of preset modes for this fan. Preset modes can be used in automations (i.e. on_preset_set ).

All other options from Fan Component.

Set all h-bridge pins high, shorting the fan/motor’s windings and forcing the motor to actively stop.