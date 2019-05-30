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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

H-bridge Fan

The hbridge fan platform allows you to use a compatible h-bridge (L298N, DRV8871, MX1508, BTS7960, L9110S, DRV8833, TB6612, etc.) to control a fan (or motor/solenoid).

L298N H-bridge module. Image by kuongshun. 
# Example configuration entry
fan:
  - platform: hbridge
    id: my_fan
    name: "Living Room Fan"
    pin_a: motor_forward_pin
    pin_b: motor_reverse_pin
    # enable_pin: motor_enable
    decay_mode: slow   # slow decay mode (coasting) or fast decay (braking).

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pin_a (Required, ID): The id of the float output connected to Pin A (alternatively IN1, etc.) of the h-bridge.

  • pin_b (Required, ID): The id of the float output connected to Pin B (alternatively IN2, etc.) of the h-bridge.

  • enable_pin (Optional, ID): The id of the float output connected to the Enable pin of the h-bridge (if h-bridge uses enable).

  • decay_mode (Optional, string): The decay mode you want to use with the h-bridge. Either slow (coasting) or fast (braking). Defaults to slow.

  • speed_count (Optional, int): Set the number of supported discrete speed levels. The value is used to calculate the percentages for each speed. E.g. 2 means that you have 50% and 100% while 100 will allow 1% increments in the output. Defaults to 100.

  • preset_modes (Optional): A list of preset modes for this fan. Preset modes can be used in automations (i.e. on_preset_set ).

  • All other options from Fan Component.

fan.hbridge.brake Action

Section titled “fan.hbridge.brake Action”

Set all h-bridge pins high, shorting the fan/motor’s windings and forcing the motor to actively stop.

on_...:
  then:
    - fan.hbridge.brake: my_fan

See Also

Section titled “See Also”