The PCF8574 component allows you to use PCF8574 or PCF8575 I/O expanders (datasheet, SparkFun) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 8 pins (PCF8574) or 16 pins (PCF8575) as pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch.

Any option accepting a Pin Schema can theoretically be used, but some more complicated components that do communication through this I/O expander will not work.

PCF8574 I/O Expander.

# Example configuration entry pcf8574 : - id : ' pcf8574_hub ' address : 0x21 pcf8575 : false # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " PCF8574 Pin #0 " pin : pcf8574 : pcf8574_hub # Use pin number 0 number : 0 # One of INPUT or OUTPUT mode : output : true inverted : false

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this PCF8574 component.

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x21 .

pcf8575 (Optional, boolean): Whether this is a 16-pin PCF8575. Defaults to false .

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the PCF8574/PCF8575. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing I²C bus traffic and CPU usage. The INT pin is active-low and open-drain, so an external or internal pull-up resistor is required. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).

NOTE If you use PCF8575, pin numbers are from 0 to 15, not 0 to 7 and 10 to 17 as datasheet states!

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”