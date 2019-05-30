The camera_encoder component provides image compression support for software-based cameras or cameras without internal compression. It allows raw camera frames to be compressed into a format suitable for transmission to API clients, such as Home Assistant, which expect JPEG-compressed images.

It supports different encoder implementations, such as a ESP32 Camera software JPEG encoder that can be configured with options like image quality and incremental encoding. These settings make it possible to balance image quality and performance depending on the use case.

NOTE The default software JPEG encoder enables devices like the ESP32-S3 to stream images. It is primarily intended for smallar images due to limited processing power and memory, and supports only devices from the ESP32 family.

# Example configuration entry camera_encoder :

type (Optional): esp32_camera