Mitsubishi CN105 Climate

uart_id (Optional, ID ): The UART bus to use.

update_interval (Optional, Time ): Interval between status updates. Defaults to 1s . Lower values provide faster detection of external changes, for example when using the remote control.

current_temperature_min_interval (Optional, Time): Minimum time between consecutive room temperature reads.

This allows keeping a low update_interval (to quickly reflect changes, e.g. when using an IR remote) while avoiding excessive current temperature updates.

Room temperature is still requested during regular polling cycles, so the effective update frequency is bounded by update_interval .

Set to never to disable room temperature polling.