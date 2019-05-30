PVVX MiThermometer Display
The
pvvx_mithermometer display platform allows you to use devices running the ATC_MiThermometer firmware by pvvx as display drivers with ESPHome.
The data to be displayed is transmitted as external data via BLE.
To do this, a
ble_client component must be set up.
This component can also synchronize the time of the pvvx device by transmitting a timestamp on each connection.
After the data has been transmitted, the BLE connection is terminated in order to be able to receive the advertising data required for the
pvvx_mithermometer sensor platform.
The pvvx firmware refreshes the screen periodically (can be set as minimum LCD refresh rate in the firmware configuration).
By default, the internal sensor data and, if available and valid (
validity_period ), the external data are switched every 2.5 s.
Further firmware configuration makes it possible to activate other display modes such as time and battery status.
The firmware configuration can be changed via browser using TelinkMiFlasher.html.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
ble_client_id (Required, ID): ID of the associated BLE client.
-
time_id (Optional, ID): ID of a Time. If set, the time will be synchronized with every connection.
-
disconnect_delay (Optional, Time): The amount of time the BLE connection is maintained before being disconnected again. Defaults to
5s.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to transmit the display data. Defaults to
60s.
-
validity_period (Optional, Time): The time periode for which the pvvx device should display the information. Defaults to
5min.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use to define the information to be displayed. See Rendering Lambda for more information.
-
auto_clear_enabled (Optional, boolean): Whether to automatically clear the display data before each lambda call, or to keep the existing display content (must overwrite explicitly, e.g., only on data change). Defaults to
trueif a lambda or pages are configured, false otherwise.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
Rendering LambdaSection titled “Rendering Lambda”
The
pvvx_mithermometer displays can only show two numbers with optional units and a smiley face. Therefore, the API is tailord to these limitations.
In the lambda you’re passed a variable called
it as with all other displays. In this case however,
it is a
PVVXDisplay instance (see API Reference).
Valid values for the big number (
it.print_bignum() ) are from -99.5 to 1999.5. Smaller values are displayed as
Lo, larger ones as
Hi. It will be printed to the screen. If not defined, a 0 will be displayed.
Valid values for the small number (
it.print_smallnum() ) are from -9 to 99. Smaller values are displayed as
Lo, larger ones as
Hi. If not defined, a 0 will be displayed.
Possible values for the unit of the big number (
it.print_unit() ) are:
pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_NONE: do not show a unit
pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_GHE: show
°Г
pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_MINUS: show
-
pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_F: show
°F
pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_LOWDASH: show
_
pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_C: show
°C
pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_LINES: show
=
pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_E: show
°E
The appearance of the smiley can be defined by combining the functions
it.print_happy(),
it.print_sad() and
it.print_bracket(true) :
print_bracket()
print_sad()
print_happy()
|result
|false
|false
|false
|false
|false
|true
^_^
|false
|true
|false
-∧-
|false
|true
|true
Δ△Δ
|true
|false
|false
( )
|true
|false
|true
(^_^)
|true
|true
|false
(-∧-)
|true
|true
|true
(Δ△Δ)
Display states of other sensorsSection titled “Display states of other sensors”
The following example display the sensor states of a MiFlora sensor on a pvvx display. The time is also synchronized.
Only synchronize the time once a daySection titled “Only synchronize the time once a day”
The following example will synchronized the time of the pvvx device once a day.