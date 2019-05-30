The pvvx_mithermometer display platform allows you to use devices running the ATC_MiThermometer firmware by pvvx as display drivers with ESPHome.

Xiaomi LYWSD03MMC.

The data to be displayed is transmitted as external data via BLE. To do this, a ble_client component must be set up. This component can also synchronize the time of the pvvx device by transmitting a timestamp on each connection. After the data has been transmitted, the BLE connection is terminated in order to be able to receive the advertising data required for the pvvx_mithermometer sensor platform.

The pvvx firmware refreshes the screen periodically (can be set as minimum LCD refresh rate in the firmware configuration). By default, the internal sensor data and, if available and valid ( validity_period ), the external data are switched every 2.5 s. Further firmware configuration makes it possible to activate other display modes such as time and battery status. The firmware configuration can be changed via browser using TelinkMiFlasher.html.

# Example configuration entry esp32_ble_tracker : ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : pvvx_ble_display display : - platform : pvvx_mithermometer ble_client_id : pvvx_ble_display lambda : |- it.print_bignum(23.1); it.print_unit(pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_C); it.print_smallnum(33); it.print_percent(true); it.print_happy(true); it.print_bracket(true);

ble_client_id ( Required , ID): ID of the associated BLE client.

time_id (Optional, ID): ID of a Time. If set, the time will be synchronized with every connection.

disconnect_delay (Optional, Time): The amount of time the BLE connection is maintained before being disconnected again. Defaults to 5s .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to transmit the display data. Defaults to 60s .

validity_period (Optional, Time): The time periode for which the pvvx device should display the information. Defaults to 5min .

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use to define the information to be displayed. See Rendering Lambda for more information.

auto_clear_enabled (Optional, boolean): Whether to automatically clear the display data before each lambda call, or to keep the existing display content (must overwrite explicitly, e.g., only on data change). Defaults to true if a lambda or pages are configured, false otherwise.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

The pvvx_mithermometer displays can only show two numbers with optional units and a smiley face. Therefore, the API is tailord to these limitations. In the lambda you’re passed a variable called it as with all other displays. In this case however, it is a PVVXDisplay instance (see API Reference).

display : - platform : pvvx_mithermometer # ... lambda : |- // Print -2.1 as big number (first row) it.print_bignum(-2.1); // Print °C next to the big number it.print_unit(pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_C); // Print 88 as small number (second row) it.print_smallnum(88); // Print % next to the small number it.print_percent(true); // Print the low battery symbol it.print_battery(true); // Print a happy smiley. Results in " ^_^ " it.print_happy(true); // Print a sad smiley. Results in " -∧- " it.print_sad(true); // The comination of happy and sad simley results in " Δ△Δ " // Print round brackets around the simley it.print_bracket(true); // The final result is "(Δ△Δ)"

Valid values for the big number ( it.print_bignum() ) are from -99.5 to 1999.5. Smaller values are displayed as Lo , larger ones as Hi . It will be printed to the screen. If not defined, a 0 will be displayed.

Valid values for the small number ( it.print_smallnum() ) are from -9 to 99. Smaller values are displayed as Lo , larger ones as Hi . If not defined, a 0 will be displayed.

Possible values for the unit of the big number ( it.print_unit() ) are:

pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_NONE : do not show a unit

: do not show a unit pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_GHE : show °Г

: show pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_MINUS : show -

: show pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_F : show °F

: show pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_LOWDASH : show _

: show pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_C : show °C

: show pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_LINES : show =

: show pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_E : show °E

The appearance of the smiley can be defined by combining the functions it.print_happy() , it.print_sad() and it.print_bracket(true) :

print_bracket() print_sad() print_happy() result false false false false false true ^_^ false true false -∧- false true true Δ△Δ true false false ( ) true false true (^_^) true true false (-∧-) true true true (Δ△Δ)

Display states of other sensors Section titled “Display states of other sensors”

The following example display the sensor states of a MiFlora sensor on a pvvx display. The time is also synchronized.

time : - platform : homeassistant id : homeassistant_time esp32_ble_tracker : ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : pvvx_ble_display sensor : - platform : pvvx_mithermometer mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX temperature : name : " PVVX Temperature " humidity : name : " PVVX Humidity " battery_level : name : " PVVX Battery-Level " battery_voltage : name : " PVVX Battery-Voltage " - platform : xiaomi_hhccjcy01 mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX temperature : name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY01 Temperature " id : miflora_temperature moisture : name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY01 Moisture " id : miflora_moisture illuminance : name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY01 Illuminance " conductivity : name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY01 Soil Conductivity " display : - platform : pvvx_mithermometer ble_client_id : pvvx_ble_display update_interval : 10min validity_period : 15min time_id : homeassistant_time lambda : |- double temp = id(miflora_temperature).state; double moisture = id(miflora_moisture).state; it.print_bignum(temp); it.print_unit(pvvx_mithermometer::UNIT_DEG_C); it.print_smallnum(moisture); it.print_percent(); if (temp < 5 || temp > 30 || moisture < 10 || moisture > 50) { it.print_sad(); } else { it.print_happy(); }

Only synchronize the time once a day Section titled “Only synchronize the time once a day”

The following example will synchronized the time of the pvvx device once a day.