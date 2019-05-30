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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Ready-Made Projects

Unleash the potential of your device by installing ready-made ESPHome projects from this page. Connect your device to your PC, a few clicks in the browser and your ESPHome device is ready to do its magic - as a Bluetooth proxy or a media player. No programming or other software required.

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I want to create a:

Pick the device you want to turn into a voice assistant:

Select your variant:
Start the installation:

ESP32-S3-BOX-3

The open-source reference design for voice assistants by Espressif. The non-3 and lite variant are older versions that are no longer for sale.

Buy ESP32-S3-BOX-3

M5Stack Atom Echo Development Kit

Tiny ESP32 board with a built-in speaker.

Buy

Home Assistant Voice: Preview Edition

Our official voice assistant hardware created for ESPHome. Includes advanced voice processing and a beautiful design.

Learn more & buy

For advanced users

Pick the device you want to turn into a Bluetooth proxy:

Start the installation:

Generic ESP32

Turn any ESP32 into a Bluetooth proxy for Home Assistant. This option only works for “plain” ESP32 and not for ESP32-C3 or other variants.

Buy

GL.iNet GL-S10

ESP32 in a case with external antenna and wired Ethernet connection that can also be powered using Power over Ethernet 802.3af. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet.

Warning: This board requires extra work. This device requires you to disassemble the device to be able to install it as a Bluetooth proxy. This installation method is for revision 2.X of their board. See instructions for the configuration of other revisions. Read DIY instructions.

Buy

Olimex ESP32 Power-over-Ethernet ISO

ESP32 board with wired Ethernet connection that can also be powered using Power over Ethernet 802.3af. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet. The ESP32-POE-ISO-EA variant may provide better Bluetooth range since it has an external antenna. Case on Thingiverse.

Buy

Wireless-Tag WT32-ETH01

ESP32 board with wired Ethernet connection. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet. Various enclosures on Thingiverse.

Warning: This board requires extra work. This device requires you to create a special flash tool to be able to install it as a Bluetooth proxy. Read DIY instructions.

Buy

Seeed Studio XIAO W5500 Ethernet Adapter V1.2

The development board based on the ESP32-S3-Plus XIAO, equipped with the W5500 Ethernet chip, provides wired network connectivity and supports Power over Ethernet (PoE). Please note that after installation via this website, Wi-Fi will be disabled, and the device must be connected via Ethernet.

Note: Only V1.2 boards (produced after November 1, 2025) are supported. Earlier versions were never originally intended for use as active Bluetooth proxies and are not compatible due to a missing interrupt pin connection for the W5500 Ethernet chip and Bluetooth RF performance issues. See the forum post for more details and support options for early-batch units.

Buy

LilyGO T-ETH-POE ESP32-WROOM

A compact board with an ESP32-WROOM module and wired Ethernet connection. Can be powered via Power over Ethernet 802.3af or via the built in USB-C port. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet. Various enclosures on Thingiverse.

Warning: This board requires extra work. This device comes with a special “download tool” that needs to be used to install it as a Bluetooth proxy.

Buy

For advanced users

Pick the device you want to turn into a media player:

Start the installation:

Home Assistant Voice: Preview Edition

Our official voice assistant hardware created for ESPHome includes an aux port and a beautiful encoder to control the volume in style.

Learn more & buy

For advanced users

Pick the device you want to turn into an infrared or radio frequency proxy:

Start the installation:

Xiao IR Mate

Small but powerful infrared emitter.

Learn more & buy

Radio Frequency Proxy

Turn an M5Stack Atom Lite into a 433MHz radio frequency proxy for Home Assistant. Connect the RF Unit to the Atom Lite using the included Grove cable.

This project requires two devices from M5Stack:

For advanced users

Pick the manufacturer of the device you want to set up:

Start the installation:
Installation instructions:
  1. Disconnect your Raspberry Pi Pico from your computer
  2. Hold the BOOTSEL button and connect the Pico to your computer. The Pico will show up as a USB drive named RPI-RP2
  3. Download ESPHome for Pico
  4. Drag the downloaded file to the RPI-RP2 USB drive. The installation is complete when the drive disappears
  5. Connect your Pico to the Wi-Fi network. Once connected, it will automatically show up on your ESPHome dashboard.