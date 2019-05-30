Ready-Made Projects

Unleash the potential of your device by installing ready-made ESPHome projects from this page. Connect your device to your PC, a few clicks in the browser and your ESPHome device is ready to do its magic - as a Bluetooth proxy or a media player. No programming or other software required.

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I want to create a:

The open-source reference design for voice assistants by Espressif. The non-3 and lite variant are older versions that are no longer for sale.

Pick the device you want to turn into a Bluetooth proxy:

Start the installation:

Generic ESP32 Turn any ESP32 into a Bluetooth proxy for Home Assistant. This option only works for “plain” ESP32 and not for ESP32-C3 or other variants. Buy Amazon

GL.iNet GL-S10 ESP32 in a case with external antenna and wired Ethernet connection that can also be powered using Power over Ethernet 802.3af. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet. Warning: This board requires extra work. This device requires you to disassemble the device to be able to install it as a Bluetooth proxy. This installation method is for revision 2.X of their board. See instructions for the configuration of other revisions. Read DIY instructions. Buy GL.iNet Shop

AliExpress - ESPHome pre-flashed

Olimex ESP32 Power-over-Ethernet ISO ESP32 board with wired Ethernet connection that can also be powered using Power over Ethernet 802.3af. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet. The ESP32-POE-ISO-EA variant may provide better Bluetooth range since it has an external antenna. Case on Thingiverse. Buy Olimex

Mouser

Seeed Studio XIAO W5500 Ethernet Adapter V1.2 The development board based on the ESP32-S3-Plus XIAO, equipped with the W5500 Ethernet chip, provides wired network connectivity and supports Power over Ethernet (PoE). Please note that after installation via this website, Wi-Fi will be disabled, and the device must be connected via Ethernet. Note: Only V1.2 boards (produced after November 1, 2025) are supported. Earlier versions were never originally intended for use as active Bluetooth proxies and are not compatible due to a missing interrupt pin connection for the W5500 Ethernet chip and Bluetooth RF performance issues. See the forum post for more details and support options for early-batch units. Buy Seeed Studio

LilyGO T-ETH-POE ESP32-WROOM A compact board with an ESP32-WROOM module and wired Ethernet connection. Can be powered via Power over Ethernet 802.3af or via the built in USB-C port. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet. Various enclosures on Thingiverse. Warning: This board requires extra work. This device comes with a special “download tool” that needs to be used to install it as a Bluetooth proxy. Buy LilyGO Store

AliExpress

For advanced users