Ready-Made Projects
Unleash the potential of your device by installing ready-made ESPHome projects from this page. Connect your device to your PC, a few clicks in the browser and your ESPHome device is ready to do its magic - as a Bluetooth proxy or a media player. No programming or other software required.
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Pick the device you want to turn into a voice assistant:
ESP32-S3-BOX-3
The open-source reference design for voice assistants by Espressif. The non-3 and lite variant are older versions that are no longer for sale.
Buy ESP32-S3-BOX-3
M5Stack Atom Echo Development Kit
Tiny ESP32 board with a built-in speaker.
Buy
Home Assistant Voice: Preview Edition
Our official voice assistant hardware created for ESPHome. Includes advanced voice processing and a beautiful design.
Learn more & buy
For advanced users
- The device is adoptable in the ESPHome dashboard
- The YAML configuration is on GitHub
Pick the device you want to turn into a Bluetooth proxy:
Generic ESP32
Turn any ESP32 into a Bluetooth proxy for Home Assistant. This option only works for “plain” ESP32 and not for ESP32-C3 or other variants.
Buy
GL.iNet GL-S10
ESP32 in a case with external antenna and wired Ethernet connection that can also be powered using Power over Ethernet 802.3af. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet.
Warning: This board requires extra work. This device requires you to disassemble the device to be able to install it as a Bluetooth proxy. This installation method is for revision 2.X of their board. See instructions for the configuration of other revisions. Read DIY instructions.
Buy
Olimex ESP32 Power-over-Ethernet ISO
ESP32 board with wired Ethernet connection that can also be powered using Power over Ethernet 802.3af. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet. The ESP32-POE-ISO-EA variant may provide better Bluetooth range since it has an external antenna. Case on Thingiverse.
Buy
Wireless-Tag WT32-ETH01
ESP32 board with wired Ethernet connection. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet. Various enclosures on Thingiverse.
Warning: This board requires extra work. This device requires you to create a special flash tool to be able to install it as a Bluetooth proxy. Read DIY instructions.
Buy
Seeed Studio XIAO W5500 Ethernet Adapter V1.2
The development board based on the ESP32-S3-Plus XIAO, equipped with the W5500 Ethernet chip, provides wired network connectivity and supports Power over Ethernet (PoE). Please note that after installation via this website, Wi-Fi will be disabled, and the device must be connected via Ethernet.
Note: Only V1.2 boards (produced after November 1, 2025) are supported. Earlier versions were never originally intended for use as active Bluetooth proxies and are not compatible due to a missing interrupt pin connection for the W5500 Ethernet chip and Bluetooth RF performance issues. See the forum post for more details and support options for early-batch units.
Buy
LilyGO T-ETH-POE ESP32-WROOM
A compact board with an ESP32-WROOM module and wired Ethernet connection. Can be powered via Power over Ethernet 802.3af or via the built in USB-C port. Note that when installed via this website, Wi-Fi is disabled and it needs to be connected via Ethernet. Various enclosures on Thingiverse.
Warning: This board requires extra work. This device comes with a special “download tool” that needs to be used to install it as a Bluetooth proxy.
Buy
For advanced users
- The device is adoptable in the ESPHome dashboard
- The YAML configuration is on GitHub
- Show DIY devices that require extra setup
Pick the device you want to turn into a media player:
Home Assistant Voice: Preview Edition
Our official voice assistant hardware created for ESPHome includes an aux port and a beautiful encoder to control the volume in style.
Learn more & buy
For advanced users
- The device is adoptable in the ESPHome dashboard
- The YAML configuration is on GitHub
Pick the device you want to turn into an infrared or radio frequency proxy:
Xiao IR Mate
Small but powerful infrared emitter.
Learn more & buy
Radio Frequency Proxy
Turn an M5Stack Atom Lite into a 433MHz radio frequency proxy for Home Assistant. Connect the RF Unit to the Atom Lite using the included Grove cable.
This project requires two devices from M5Stack:
For advanced users
- The device is adoptable in the ESPHome dashboard
- The YAML configuration is on GitHub
Pick the manufacturer of the device you want to set up:
- Disconnect your Raspberry Pi Pico from your computer
- Hold the BOOTSEL button and connect the Pico to your computer. The Pico will show up as a USB drive named RPI-RP2
- Download ESPHome for Pico
- Drag the downloaded file to the RPI-RP2 USB drive. The installation is complete when the drive disappears
- Connect your Pico to the Wi-Fi network. Once connected, it will automatically show up on your ESPHome dashboard.