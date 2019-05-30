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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Mapping Component

The mapping component allows you to create a map or dictionary that allows a one-to-one translation from keys to values. This enables e.g. mapping a string to a number or vice versa, or mapping a string such as a weather condition to an image.

# Example configuration entry
mapping:
  - id: weather_icon
    from: string
    to: image
    default_value: unknown_weather_img
    entries:
      clear-night: clear_night_img
      cloudy: cloudy_img


  - id: day_map
    from: int
    to: string
    entries:
      1: DIM
      2: LUN
      3: MAR
      4: MER
      5: JEU
      6: VEN
      7: SAM
    default_value: "---"


 # Using the mapping in an automation
text_sensor:
 - id: forecast_text
   platform: homeassistant
   entity_id: weather.forecast_home
   on_value:
     lvgl.image.update:
       id: weather_image
       src: !lambda return id(weather_icon)[x];

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): Give the mapping an ID so that you can refer to it later in lambdas.

  • from (Required, string): The type of the keys in the mapping. Can be one of string or int.

  • to (Required, string): The type of values in the map. May be one of string or int or a class specifier as discussed below.

  • entries (Required, dict): A list of key-value pairs that define the mapping. The keys must be of the type specified in the from field, and the values must be of the type specified in the to field.

  • default_value (Optional, value): A default value that will be returned if a key is not found in the mapping. The type of this value must match the to type.

Mapping to a class

Section titled “Mapping to a class”

You can also map to a class. This is useful when you want to map to a more complex type, such as an image or a color. There are several types of class specifiers you can use:

  • image : Maps to an image as defined in the Image component. The values should each be an image ID.
  • color : Maps to a predefined Color. The values should each be a color ID.
  • The name of a C++ class defined by ESPHome, e.g. Component. The values should each be a ID of that class.

Using a mapping

Section titled “Using a mapping”

A mapping defined in this component can be used in lambdas in other components. The mapping can be accessed using the id function, and the value can be looked up using the [] operator as per the above example, or the get function. A map may be updated at run time using a lambda call, e.g. map.set("key", value).

Maps are stored in RAM, but will use PSRAM if available.

A more complex example follows:

mapping:
  - id: color_map
    from: int
    to: color
    entries:
      0: red
      1: green
      2: blue
  - id: string_map
    from: int
    to: string
    entries:
      0: red
      1: green
      2: blue


color:
  - id: red
    hex: FF0000
  - id: green
    hex: 00FF00
  - id: blue
    hex: 0000FF


font:
  - file: gfonts://Roboto
    id: roboto20
    size: 20
    bpp: 4


display:
  - platform: ...
    # update the display drawing random text in random colors
    lambda: |-
      auto color = color_map.get(random_uint32() % 3); # Uses get() to index the color_map
      it.printf(100, 100, id(roboto20), color, id(string_map)[random_uint32() % 3].c_str(), Color(0));


    on_...:
      then:
        - lambda: |-
              id(color_map).set(2, Color::random_color());

See Also

Section titled “See Also”