The mapping component allows you to create a map or dictionary that allows a one-to-one translation from keys to values. This enables e.g. mapping a string to a number or vice versa, or mapping a string such as a weather condition to an image.

# Example configuration entry mapping : - id : weather_icon from : string to : image default_value : unknown_weather_img entries : clear-night : clear_night_img cloudy : cloudy_img - id : day_map from : int to : string entries : 1 : DIM 2 : LUN 3 : MAR 4 : MER 5 : JEU 6 : VEN 7 : SAM default_value : " --- " # Using the mapping in an automation text_sensor : - id : forecast_text platform : homeassistant entity_id : weather.forecast_home on_value : lvgl.image.update : id : weather_image src : !lambda return id(weather_icon)[x];

id ( Required , ID): Give the mapping an ID so that you can refer to it later in lambdas.

from ( Required , string): The type of the keys in the mapping. Can be one of string or int .

to ( Required , string): The type of values in the map. May be one of string or int or a class specifier as discussed below.

entries ( Required , dict): A list of key-value pairs that define the mapping. The keys must be of the type specified in the from field, and the values must be of the type specified in the to field.

default_value (Optional, value): A default value that will be returned if a key is not found in the mapping. The type of this value must match the to type.

Mapping to a class Section titled “Mapping to a class”

You can also map to a class. This is useful when you want to map to a more complex type, such as an image or a color. There are several types of class specifiers you can use:

image : Maps to an image as defined in the Image component. The values should each be an image ID.

: Maps to an image as defined in the Image component. The values should each be an image ID. color : Maps to a predefined Color. The values should each be a color ID.

: Maps to a predefined Color. The values should each be a color ID. The name of a C++ class defined by ESPHome, e.g. Component . The values should each be a ID of that class.

Using a mapping Section titled “Using a mapping”

A mapping defined in this component can be used in lambdas in other components. The mapping can be accessed using the id function, and the value can be looked up using the [] operator as per the above example, or the get function. A map may be updated at run time using a lambda call, e.g. map.set("key", value) .

Maps are stored in RAM, but will use PSRAM if available.

A more complex example follows: