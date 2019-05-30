Mapping Component
The
mapping component allows you to create a map or dictionary that allows a one-to-one translation from keys to
values. This enables e.g. mapping a string to a number or vice versa, or mapping a string such as a weather condition to an image.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): Give the mapping an ID so that you can refer to it later in lambdas.
-
from (Required, string): The type of the keys in the mapping. Can be one of
stringor
int.
-
to (Required, string): The type of values in the map. May be one of
stringor
intor a class specifier as discussed below.
-
entries (Required, dict): A list of key-value pairs that define the mapping. The keys must be of the type specified in the
fromfield, and the values must be of the type specified in the
tofield.
-
default_value (Optional, value): A default value that will be returned if a key is not found in the mapping. The type of this value must match the
totype.
Mapping to a classSection titled “Mapping to a class”
You can also map to a class. This is useful when you want to map to a more complex type, such as an image or a color. There are several types of class specifiers you can use:
image: Maps to an image as defined in the Image component. The values should each be an image ID.
color: Maps to a predefined Color. The values should each be a color ID.
- The name of a C++ class defined by ESPHome, e.g.
Component. The values should each be a ID of that class.
Using a mappingSection titled “Using a mapping”
A mapping defined in this component can be used in lambdas in other components. The mapping can be accessed using
the
id function, and the value can be looked up using the
[] operator as per the above example, or the
get function.
A map may be updated at run time using a lambda call, e.g.
map.set("key", value).
Maps are stored in RAM, but will use PSRAM if available.
A more complex example follows: