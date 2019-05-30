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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ENS160 Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and eCO₂ Sensor

The ens160 sensor platform allows you to use your ENS160 (datasheet) air-quality sensors with ESPHome. The I²C or SPI is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

NOTE

On first power-up of the ENS160 sensor, there is a 1 hour initial startup delay before readings will be available. For subsequent starts or reboots, there is a 3 minute warm up period before readings are available. Also, be aware that the ENS160 can take up to 1 second for sucessive data measurements to be ready.

ENS160 Air Quality Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry I2C
sensor:
  - platform: ens160_i2c
    eco2:
      name: "ENS160 eCO2"
    tvoc:
      name: "ENS160 Total Volatile Organic Compounds"
    aqi:
      id: ens160_air_quality_index
      name: "ENS160 Air Quality Index"
    compensation:
      temperature: id_temperature_sensor
      humidity: id_humidity_sensor


# Example configuration entry SPI
sensor:
  - platform: ens160_spi
    eco2:
      name: "ENS160 eCO2"
    tvoc:
      name: "ENS160 Total Volatile Organic Compounds"
    aqi:
      name: "ENS160 Air Quality Index"
    cs_pin: GPIOXX
    compensation:
      temperature: id_temperature_sensor
      humidity: id_humidity_sensor

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • eco2 (Optional): Configuration for the eCO2 sensor.

  • tvoc (Optional): Configuration for the TVOC sensor.

  • aqi (Optional): Configuration for the air quality index sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s. The update interval should be greater than the measurement frequency of the ENS160 which is up to 1 second.

  • address (Optional, int): I²C only. Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x52. Another address can be 0x53.

  • cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): SPI only. The Chip Select pin.

Advanced:

  • compensation (Optional): The block containing sensors used for compensation. Temperature and humidity compensation improves the accuracy of sensor readings. Without compensation, the ENS160 internally assumes 25°C temperature and 50% humidity, with readings noticeably diverting from real changes without compensation in temperature and humidity.

    • temperature (Required, ID): The ID of an external temperature sensor.
    • humidity (Required, ID): The ID of an external humidity sensor.

Example Text Sensor configuration

Section titled “Example Text Sensor configuration”

The Air Quality Index(AQI) from this sensor is a number between 1 and 5. The ENS160 (datasheet) states that “The AQI-UBA air quality index is derived from a guideline by the German Federal Environmental Agency based on a TVOC sum signal”. The following is an example configuration to convert the numeric ENS160 AQI to the rating text.

text_sensor:
  - platform: template
    name: "ENS160 Air Quality Rating"
    lambda: |-
      switch ( (int) (id(ens160_air_quality_index).get_state()) ) {
        case 1: return {"Excellent"};
        case 2: return {"Good"};
        case 3: return {"Moderate"};
        case 4: return {"Poor"};
        case 5: return {"Unhealthy"};
        default: return {"Not Available"};
      }

See Also

Section titled “See Also”