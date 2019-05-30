ENS160 Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and eCO₂ Sensor

The ens160 sensor platform allows you to use your ENS160 (datasheet) air-quality sensors with ESPHome. The I²C or SPI is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

NOTE On first power-up of the ENS160 sensor, there is a 1 hour initial startup delay before readings will be available. For subsequent starts or reboots, there is a 3 minute warm up period before readings are available. Also, be aware that the ENS160 can take up to 1 second for sucessive data measurements to be ready.

ENS160 Air Quality Sensor.

# Example configuration entry I2C sensor : - platform : ens160_i2c eco2 : name : " ENS160 eCO2 " tvoc : name : " ENS160 Total Volatile Organic Compounds " aqi : id : ens160_air_quality_index name : " ENS160 Air Quality Index " compensation : temperature : id_temperature_sensor humidity : id_humidity_sensor # Example configuration entry SPI sensor : - platform : ens160_spi eco2 : name : " ENS160 eCO2 " tvoc : name : " ENS160 Total Volatile Organic Compounds " aqi : name : " ENS160 Air Quality Index " cs_pin : GPIOXX compensation : temperature : id_temperature_sensor humidity : id_humidity_sensor

eco2 (Optional): Configuration for the eCO2 sensor. All options from Sensor.

tvoc (Optional): Configuration for the TVOC sensor. All options from Sensor.

aqi (Optional): Configuration for the air quality index sensor. All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s . The update interval should be greater than the measurement frequency of the ENS160 which is up to 1 second.

address (Optional, int): I²C only. Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x52 . Another address can be 0x53 .

cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): SPI only. The Chip Select pin.

Advanced:

compensation (Optional): The block containing sensors used for compensation. Temperature and humidity compensation improves the accuracy of sensor readings. Without compensation, the ENS160 internally assumes 25°C temperature and 50% humidity, with readings noticeably diverting from real changes without compensation in temperature and humidity. temperature ( Required , ID): The ID of an external temperature sensor. humidity ( Required , ID): The ID of an external humidity sensor.



Example Text Sensor configuration Section titled “Example Text Sensor configuration”

The Air Quality Index(AQI) from this sensor is a number between 1 and 5. The ENS160 (datasheet) states that “The AQI-UBA air quality index is derived from a guideline by the German Federal Environmental Agency based on a TVOC sum signal”. The following is an example configuration to convert the numeric ENS160 AQI to the rating text.