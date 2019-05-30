ESP8266 Software PWM Output
The ESP8266 Software PWM platform allows you to use a software PWM on the pins GPIO0-GPIO16 on your ESP8266. Note that this is a software PWM, so there can be some flickering during periods of high WiFi activity. Hardware PWMs like the one on the ESP32 (see Ledc) are preferred.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin to use PWM on.
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
frequency (Optional, frequency): The frequency to run the PWM with. Lower frequencies have more visual artifacts, but can represent much more colors. Defaults to
1kHz.
-
All other options from Output.
NOTE
If you previously had Tasmota installed on your device and have just flashed ESPHome onto it, you may encounter an issue where the PWM output is only fully on or off.
A hard reset fixes the problem - if you have this issue please power cycle the device, that should fix it.
Section titled “output.esp8266_pwm.set_frequency Action”
output.esp8266_pwm.set_frequency Action
This Action allows you to manually change the frequency of an ESP8266 PWM channel at runtime. Use cases include controlling a passive buzzer (for pitch control).
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the PWM output to change.
- frequency (Required, templatable, frequency): The frequency to set in Hz.