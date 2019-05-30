The GPIO Binary Sensor platform allows you to use any input pin on your device as a binary sensor. By default, it uses hardware interrupts for efficient state change detection with minimal CPU usage.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : D2 name : " Living Room Window " device_class : window # Example with interrupt configuration binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : GPIO13 name : " Motion Sensor " # use_interrupt: true # Default - uses interrupts interrupt_type : RISING # Only detect low-to-high transitions # Example with polling mode (legacy behavior) binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : GPIO14 name : " Legacy Sensor " use_interrupt : false # Use polling instead of interrupts # Example with shared pin (automatic polling mode) binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : number : GPIO15 allow_other_uses : true # Pin is shared with other components name : " Pump Status " # Interrupts will be automatically disabled for compatibility

pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin to monitor.

use_interrupt (Optional, boolean): Use hardware interrupts instead of polling for better performance and lower CPU usage. Defaults to true for most platforms, but defaults to false for LibreTiny-based platforms (BK72xx, RTL87xx, LN882x) due to hardware limitations. Only supported on internal GPIO pins.

interrupt_type (Optional, string): The type of interrupt to use. One of: ANY (default): Trigger on any edge change (high to low or low to high) RISING : Trigger only on rising edge (low to high) FALLING : Trigger only on falling edge (high to low)

All other options from Binary Sensor.

Interrupt Mode vs Polling Mode Section titled “Interrupt Mode vs Polling Mode”

The GPIO binary sensor supports two modes of operation:

Interrupt Mode (default, use_interrupt: true ):

Uses hardware interrupts to detect pin state changes

Extremely efficient - up to 98% lower CPU usage

Updates are processed once per loop cycle (same as polling mode)

Transitions shorter than the loop interval are ignored for backwards compatibility with polling mode

Only processes when the pin actually changes state

Recommended for most use cases

Polling Mode ( use_interrupt: false ):

Continuously reads the pin state in the main loop

Higher CPU usage but simpler implementation

Transitions shorter than the loop interval are ignored

Use only when interrupts are not supported or for compatibility

NOTE Interrupt mode is only available on internal GPIO pins. External GPIO expanders (like PCF8574) will automatically fall back to polling mode. LibreTiny-based platforms (BK72xx, RTL87xx, LN882x) default to polling mode due to hardware limitations with edge interrupts. You can explicitly enable interrupt mode if needed, but it may not work reliably on all pins.

NOTE When a pin is configured with allow_other_uses: true (for sharing with other components), interrupts are automatically disabled to prevent conflicts. This ensures compatibility with components like duty_cycle sensors that need to monitor pin state changes. The sensor will use polling mode instead.

Activating internal pullups Section titled “Activating internal pullups”

If you’re hooking up a button without an external pullup or see lots of ON/OFF events in the log output all the time, this often means the GPIO pin is floating.

For these cases you need to manually enable the pull-up (or pull-down) resistors on the ESP, you can do so with the Pin Schema.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : number : D2 mode : input : true pullup : true name : ...

Use the inverted property of the Pin Schema to invert the binary sensor:

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : number : D2 inverted : true name : ...

Some binary sensors are a bit unstable and quickly transition between the ON and OFF state while they’re pressed. To fix this and debounce the signal, use the binary sensor filters:

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : D2 name : ... filters : - delayed_on : 10ms

Above example will only make the signal go high if the button has stayed high for more than 10ms. Alternatively, below configuration will make the binary sensor publish an ON value immediately, but will wait 10ms before publishing an OFF value: