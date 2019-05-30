The shelly_dimmer component adds support for the dimming and power-metering functionality that can be found the Shelly Dimmer 2. The interaction with mains is done via an STM32 microcontroller that is automatically (when configured) flashed with an open source firmware. A detailed analysis of the Shelly Dimmer 2 hardware is given on arendst/Tasmota#6914.

Warning!!! At the time of writing there seems to be no way to revert back to the “stock firmware”, because there seems to be no way to revert to firmware of the STM32 co-processor.

An example of a configuration of this component:

logger : baud_rate : 0 uart : tx_pin : 1 rx_pin : 3 baud_rate : 115200 sensor : light : - platform : shelly_dimmer name : Shelly Dimmer 2 Light id : thislight power : name : Shelly Dimmer 2 Light Power voltage : name : Shelly Dimmer 2 Light Voltage current : name : Shelly Dimmer 2 Light Current max_brightness : 500 firmware : version : " 51.6 " update : true

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.

NOTE Currently, only the first hardware UART of the ESP is supported, which has to be configured like this: uart : tx_pin : 1 rx_pin : 3 baud_rate : 115200

leading_edge (Optional, boolean): Dimming mode: true means leading edge, false is trailing edge. Defaults to false .

min_brightness (Optional, int): Minimum brightness value on a scale from 0..1000, the default is 0.

max_brightness (Optional, int): Maximum brightness value on a scale from 0..1000, the default is 1000.

warmup_brightness (Optional, int): Brightness threshold below which the dimmer switches on later in mains current cycle. This might help with dimming LEDs. The value is from 0..1000 with an default of 0.

nrst_pin (Optional, Pin): Pin connected with “NRST” of STM32. The default is “GPIO5”.

boot0_pin (Optional, Pin): Pin connected with “BOOT0” of STM32. The default is “GPIO4”.

current (Optional): Sensor of the current in Amperes. All options from Sensor.

voltage (Optional): Sensor of the voltage in Volts. Only accurate if neutral is connected. All options from Sensor.

power (Optional): Sensor of the active power in Watts. Only accurate if neutral is connected. All options from Sensor.

firmware (Optional): version (Optional): Version string of the firmware that will be expected on the microcontroller. The default is “51.6”, another known-good firmware is “51.5”. url (Optional, string): An URL to download the firmware from. Defaults to github for known firmware versions. sha256 (Optional): A hash to compare the downloaded firmware against. Defaults a proper hash of known firmware versions. update (Optional): Should the firmware of the STM be updated if necessary? The default is false.



NOTE When flashing Shelly Dimmer with esphome for the first time, automatic flashing the STM firmware is necessary too for the dimmer to work and enabled by the following configuration.: firmware : version : " 51.6 " #<-- set version here update : true There is no action required by the user to flash the STM32. There is no way to revert to stock firmware on the STM32 at the time of writing.