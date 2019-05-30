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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Tuya MCU

The tuya component creates a serial connection to the Tuya MCU for platforms to use.

The tuya serial component requires a UART bus to be configured. Put the tuya component in the config and it will list the possible devices for you in the config log.

# Register the Tuya MCU connection
tuya:

Here is an example output for a Tuya fan controller:

[12:39:45][C][tuya:023]: Tuya:
[12:39:45][C][tuya:032]:   Datapoint 1: switch (value: ON)
[12:39:45][C][tuya:036]:   Datapoint 3: enum (value: 1)
[12:39:45][C][tuya:036]:   Datapoint 6: enum (value: 0)
[12:39:45][C][tuya:034]:   Datapoint 7: int value (value: 0)
[12:39:45][C][tuya:032]:   Datapoint 9: switch (value: OFF)
[12:39:45][C][tuya:046]:   Product: '{"p":"hqq73kftvzh8c92u","v":"1.0.0","m":0}'

Here is another example output for a Tuya ME-81H thermostat:

[08:51:09][C][tuya:032]: Tuya:
[08:51:09][C][tuya:043]:   Datapoint 1: switch (value: ON)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:045]:   Datapoint 24: int value (value: 220)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:045]:   Datapoint 16: int value (value: 22)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:049]:   Datapoint 2: enum (value: 1)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:045]:   Datapoint 19: int value (value: 40)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:045]:   Datapoint 101: int value (value: 1)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:045]:   Datapoint 27: int value (value: -2)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:049]:   Datapoint 43: enum (value: 1)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:049]:   Datapoint 102: enum (value: 1)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:051]:   Datapoint 45: bitmask (value: 0)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:043]:   Datapoint 10: switch (value: ON)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:041]:   Datapoint 38: raw (value: 06.00.14.08.00.0F.0B.1E.0F.0C.1E.0F.11.00.16.16.00.0F.08.00.16.17.00.0F (24))
[08:51:09][C][tuya:049]:   Datapoint 36: enum (value: 1)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:057]:   GPIO Configuration: status: pin 14, reset: pin 0 (not supported)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:061]:   Status Pin: GPIO14
[08:51:09][C][tuya:063]:   Product: '{"p":"gogb05wrtredz3bs","v":"1.0.0","m":0}'

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • time_id (Optional, ID): Some Tuya devices support obtaining local time from ESPHome. Specify the ID of the Time which will be used.

  • status_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Some Tuya devices support WiFi status reporting ONLY through gpio pin. Specify the pin reported in the config dump or leave empty otherwise. More about this on the Tuya Developer Documentation.

  • ignore_mcu_update_on_datapoints (Optional, list): A list of datapoints to ignore MCU updates for. Useful for certain broken/erratic hardware and debugging.

Automations:

  • on_datapoint_update (Optional): An automation to perform when a Tuya datapoint update is received. See on_datapoint_update.

Tuya Automation

Section titled “Tuya Automation”

on_datapoint_update

Section titled “on_datapoint_update”

This automation will be triggered when a Tuya datapoint update is received. A variable x is passed to the automation for use in lambdas. The type of x variable is depending on datapoint_type configuration variable:

  • raw: x is std::vector<uint8_t>
  • string: x is std::string
  • bool: x is bool
  • int: x is int
  • uint: x is uint32_t
  • enum: x is uint8_t
  • bitmask: x is uint32_t
  • any: x is API Reference: tuya::TuyaDatapoint
tuya:
  on_datapoint_update:
    - sensor_datapoint: 6
      datapoint_type: raw
      then:
        - lambda: |-
            ESP_LOGD("main", "on_datapoint_update %s", format_hex_pretty(x).c_str());
            id(voltage).publish_state((x[0] << 8 | x[1]) * 0.1);
            id(current).publish_state((x[3] << 8 | x[4]) * 0.001);
            id(power).publish_state((x[6] << 8 | x[7]) * 0.1);
    - sensor_datapoint: 7 # sample dp
      datapoint_type: string
      then:
        - lambda: |-
            ESP_LOGD("main", "on_datapoint_update %s", x.c_str());
    - sensor_datapoint: 8 # sample dp
      datapoint_type: bool
      then:
        - lambda: |-
            ESP_LOGD("main", "on_datapoint_update %s", ONOFF(x));
    - sensor_datapoint: 6
      datapoint_type: any # this is optional
      then:
        - lambda: |-
            if (x.type == tuya::TuyaDatapointType::RAW) {
              ESP_LOGD("main", "on_datapoint_update %s", format_hex_pretty(x.value_raw).c_str());
            } else {
              ESP_LOGD("main", "on_datapoint_update %hhu", x.type);
            }

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • sensor_datapoint (Required, int): The datapoint id number of the sensor.
  • datapoint_type (Optional, string): The datapoint type one of raw, string, bool, int, uint, enum, bitmask or any.
  • See Automation.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”