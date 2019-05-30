The tuya component creates a serial connection to the Tuya MCU for platforms to use.

The tuya serial component requires a UART bus to be configured. Put the tuya component in the config and it will list the possible devices for you in the config log.

# Register the Tuya MCU connection tuya :

Here is an example output for a Tuya fan controller:

[12:39:45][C][tuya:023]: Tuya: [12:39:45][C][tuya:032]: Datapoint 1: switch (value: ON) [12:39:45][C][tuya:036]: Datapoint 3: enum (value: 1) [12:39:45][C][tuya:036]: Datapoint 6: enum (value: 0) [12:39:45][C][tuya:034]: Datapoint 7: int value (value: 0) [12:39:45][C][tuya:032]: Datapoint 9: switch (value: OFF) [12:39:45][C][tuya:046]: Product: '{"p":"hqq73kftvzh8c92u","v":"1.0.0","m":0}'

Here is another example output for a Tuya ME-81H thermostat:

[08:51:09][C][tuya:032]: Tuya: [08:51:09][C][tuya:043]: Datapoint 1: switch (value: ON) [08:51:09][C][tuya:045]: Datapoint 24: int value (value: 220) [08:51:09][C][tuya:045]: Datapoint 16: int value (value: 22) [08:51:09][C][tuya:049]: Datapoint 2: enum (value: 1) [08:51:09][C][tuya:045]: Datapoint 19: int value (value: 40) [08:51:09][C][tuya:045]: Datapoint 101: int value (value: 1) [08:51:09][C][tuya:045]: Datapoint 27: int value (value: -2) [08:51:09][C][tuya:049]: Datapoint 43: enum (value: 1) [08:51:09][C][tuya:049]: Datapoint 102: enum (value: 1) [08:51:09][C][tuya:051]: Datapoint 45: bitmask (value: 0) [08:51:09][C][tuya:043]: Datapoint 10: switch (value: ON) [08:51:09][C][tuya:041]: Datapoint 38: raw (value: 06.00.14.08.00.0F.0B.1E.0F.0C.1E.0F.11.00.16.16.00.0F.08.00.16.17.00.0F (24)) [08:51:09][C][tuya:049]: Datapoint 36: enum (value: 1) [08:51:09][C][tuya:057]: GPIO Configuration: status: pin 14, reset: pin 0 (not supported) [08:51:09][C][tuya:061]: Status Pin: GPIO14 [08:51:09][C][tuya:063]: Product: '{"p":"gogb05wrtredz3bs","v":"1.0.0","m":0}'

time_id (Optional, ID): Some Tuya devices support obtaining local time from ESPHome. Specify the ID of the Time which will be used.

status_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Some Tuya devices support WiFi status reporting ONLY through gpio pin. Specify the pin reported in the config dump or leave empty otherwise. More about this on the Tuya Developer Documentation.

ignore_mcu_update_on_datapoints (Optional, list): A list of datapoints to ignore MCU updates for. Useful for certain broken/erratic hardware and debugging.

Automations:

on_datapoint_update (Optional): An automation to perform when a Tuya datapoint update is received. See on_datapoint_update .

This automation will be triggered when a Tuya datapoint update is received. A variable x is passed to the automation for use in lambdas. The type of x variable is depending on datapoint_type configuration variable:

raw: x is std::vector<uint8_t>

is string: x is std::string

is bool: x is bool

is int: x is int

is uint: x is uint32_t

is enum: x is uint8_t

is bitmask: x is uint32_t

is any: x is API Reference: tuya::TuyaDatapoint

tuya : on_datapoint_update : - sensor_datapoint : 6 datapoint_type : raw then : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGD("main", "on_datapoint_update %s", format_hex_pretty(x).c_str()); id(voltage).publish_state((x[0] << 8 | x[1]) * 0.1); id(current).publish_state((x[3] << 8 | x[4]) * 0.001); id(power).publish_state((x[6] << 8 | x[7]) * 0.1); - sensor_datapoint : 7 # sample dp datapoint_type : string then : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGD("main", "on_datapoint_update %s", x.c_str()); - sensor_datapoint : 8 # sample dp datapoint_type : bool then : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGD("main", "on_datapoint_update %s", ONOFF(x)); - sensor_datapoint : 6 datapoint_type : any # this is optional then : - lambda : |- if (x.type == tuya::TuyaDatapointType::RAW) { ESP_LOGD("main", "on_datapoint_update %s", format_hex_pretty(x.value_raw).c_str()); } else { ESP_LOGD("main", "on_datapoint_update %hhu", x.type); }