Tuya MCU
The
tuya component creates a serial connection to the Tuya MCU for platforms to use.
The
tuya serial component requires a UART bus to be configured.
Put the
tuya component in the config and it will list the possible devices for you in the config log.
Here is an example output for a Tuya fan controller:
Here is another example output for a Tuya ME-81H thermostat:
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
time_id (Optional, ID): Some Tuya devices support obtaining local time from ESPHome. Specify the ID of the Time which will be used.
-
status_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Some Tuya devices support WiFi status reporting ONLY through gpio pin. Specify the pin reported in the config dump or leave empty otherwise. More about this on the Tuya Developer Documentation.
-
ignore_mcu_update_on_datapoints (Optional, list): A list of datapoints to ignore MCU updates for. Useful for certain broken/erratic hardware and debugging.
Automations:
- on_datapoint_update (Optional): An automation to perform when a Tuya datapoint update is received. See
on_datapoint_update.
Tuya AutomationSection titled “Tuya Automation”
Section titled “on_datapoint_update”
on_datapoint_update
This automation will be triggered when a Tuya datapoint update is received.
A variable
x is passed to the automation for use in lambdas.
The type of
x variable is depending on
datapoint_type configuration variable:
- raw:
xis
std::vector<uint8_t>
- string:
xis
std::string
- bool:
xis
bool
- int:
xis
int
- uint:
xis
uint32_t
- enum:
xis
uint8_t
- bitmask:
xis
uint32_t
- any:
xis API Reference: tuya::TuyaDatapoint
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- sensor_datapoint (Required, int): The datapoint id number of the sensor.
- datapoint_type (Optional, string): The datapoint type one of raw, string, bool, int, uint, enum, bitmask or any.
- See Automation.