Template Alarm Control Panel
The
template alarm control panel platform allows you to turn your binary sensors into a state machine
managed alarm control panel.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
codes (Optional, list of string): A list of codes for disarming the alarm, if requires_code_to_arm set to true then for arming the alarm too.
-
requires_code_to_arm (Optional, boolean): Code required for arming the alarm, codes must be provided.
-
arming_away_time (Optional, Time): The exit delay before the alarm is armed to away mode. Defaults to
0s.
-
arming_home_time (Optional, Time): The exit delay before the alarm is armed to home mode.
-
arming_night_time (Optional, Time): The exit delay before the alarm is armed to night mode.
-
pending_time (Optional, Time): The entry delay before the alarm is triggered. Defaults to
0s.
-
trigger_time (Optional, Time): The time after a triggered alarm before resetting to previous state if the sensors are cleared/off. Defaults to
0s.
-
binary_sensors (Optional, list): A list of binary sensors the panel should use. Each consists of:
- input (Required, string): The id of the binary sensor component
- bypass_armed_home (Optional, boolean): This binary sensor will not trigger the alarm when in
armed_homestate.
- bypass_armed_night (Optional, boolean): This binary sensor will not trigger the alarm when in
armed_nightstate.
- bypass_auto (Optional, boolean): This binary sensor will be automatically bypassed if left on/open at the time of arming.
- trigger_mode (Optional, string): Sets the trigger mode for this sensor. One of
delayed,
instant,
instant_always, or
delayed_follower. (
delayedis the default if not specified)
- chime (Optional, boolean): When set
true, the chime callback will be called whenever the sensor goes from closed to open. (
falseis the default if not specified)
-
restore_mode (Optional, enum):
ALWAYS_DISARMED(Default): Always start in
disarmedstate.
RESTORE_DEFAULT_DISARMED: Restore state or default to
disarmedstate if no saved state was found.
-
-
All other options from Alarm Control Panel
NOTE
If
binary_sensors is omitted then you’re expected to trigger the alarm using
pending Action or
triggered Action.
Trigger ModesSection titled “Trigger Modes”
Each binary sensor “zone” supports 4 trigger modes. The modes are:
- delayed
- instant
- instant_always
- delayed_follower
The
delayed trigger mode is typically specified for exterior doors where entry is required to access an alarm keypad
or other arm/disarm method. If the alarm panel is armed, and a zone set to
delayed is “faulted” (i.e. the zone state
is
true ) the alarm state will change from the
armed state to the
pending state. During the
pending state, the
user has a preset time to disarm the alarm before it changes to the
triggered state. This is the default trigger mode
if not specified.
The
instant trigger mode is typically used for exterior zones (e.g. windows, and glass break detectors). If the alarm
control panel is armed, a fault on this type of zone will cause the alarm to go from the
armed state directly to the
triggered state.
The
instant_always trigger mode is typically used for tamper inputs. Irrespective of whether the alarm control panel
is armed, a fault will always cause the alarm to go directly to the
triggered state.
The
delayed_follower trigger mode is typically specified for interior passive infrared (PIR) or microwave sensors. One
of two things happen when a
delayed_follower zone is faulted:
-
When the alarm panel is in the armed state, a fault on a zone with
delayed_followerspecified will cause the alarm control panel to go directly to the
triggeredstate.
-
When the alarm panel is in the pending state, a fault on a zone with
delayed_followerspecified will remain in the
pendingstate.
The
delayed_follower trigger mode offers better protection if someone enters a premises via an unprotected window
or door. If there is a PIR guarding the main hallway, it will cause an instant trigger of the alarm panel as someone
entered the premises in an unusual manner. Likewise, if someone enters the premises through a door set to the
delayed
trigger mode, and then triggers the PIR, the alarm will stay in the
pending state until either they disarm the alarm,
or the pending timer expires.
State FlowSection titled “State Flow”
-
The alarm starts in
DISARMEDstate
-
When the
arm_...method is invoked
arming_..._timeis greater than 0 the state is
ARMING
arming_..._timeis 0 or after the delay the state is
ARMED_...
-
-
When the alarm is tripped by a sensor state changing to
onor
alarm_control_panel_pending_actioninvoked
-
If
trigger_modeis set to
delayed:
pending_timegreater than 0 the state is
PENDING
pending_timeis 0 or after the
pending_timedelay the state is
TRIGGERED
-
-
If
trigger_modeis set to
instantor
instant_always:
- The state is set to
TRIGGERED
- The state is set to
-
If the
trigger_modeis set to
interior_follower:
- If the current state is
ARMED_...the state will be set to
TRIGGERED
- If the current state is
PENDINGthen nothing will happen and it will stay in the
PENDINGstate.
- If the current state is
-
If
trigger_timegreater than 0 and no sensors are
onafter
trigger_timedelay the state returns to
ARM_...
NOTE
Although the interface supports all arming modes only
away,
home and
night have been implemented for now.
arm_... is for either
arm_away or
arm_home
arming_..._time is for either
arming_away_time,
arming_home_time, or
arming_night_time
ARMED_... is for either
ARMED_AWAY,
ARMED_HOME, or
ARMED_NIGHT