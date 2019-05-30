ESPHome devices with a microphone are able to stream the audio to Home Assistant and be processed there by assist.

If you experience crashes, see the Troubleshooting guide for how to get a backtrace.

Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. In particular, Bluetooth/BLE components are known to cause issues when used in combination with Voice Assistant and/or other audio components.

Audio and voice components consume a significant amount of resources (RAM, CPU) on the device.

microphone (Optional, Microphone Source Configuration or list of them): The microphone settings to use for input. A single source may be provided directly, or up to two sources may be provided as a list. When two sources are configured, audio from both is streamed to Home Assistant; see Second microphone channel below.

micro_wake_word (Optional, ID): The micro_wake_word component used for wake word detection. Configuring this allows Home Assistant to change which wake word model is enabled.

speaker (Optional, ID): The speaker to use to output the response. Cannot be used with media_player below.

media_player (Optional, ID): The media_player to use to output the response. Cannot be used with speaker above.

use_wake_word (Optional, boolean): Enable wake word on the assist pipeline. Defaults to false .

conversation_timeout (Optional, Time): How long to wait before resetting the conversation_id sent to the voice assist pipeline, which contains the context of the current assist pipeline. Defaults to 300s .

on_intent_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when intent processing starts.

on_intent_progress (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when intent progress happens. The variable x is a non-empty string containing the streaming TTS response URL only if it is sent to the media player.

on_intent_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when intent processing ends.

on_listening (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant microphone starts listening.

on_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the assist pipeline is started.

on_wake_word_detected (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the assist pipeline has detected a wake word.

on_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant is finished all tasks.

on_stt_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant has finished speech-to-text. The resulting text is available to automations as the variable x .

on_stt_vad_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when voice activity detection starts speech-to-text processing.

on_stt_vad_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when voice activity detection ends speech-to-text processing.

on_tts_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant has started text-to-speech. The text to be spoken is available to automations as the variable x .

on_tts_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant has finished text-to-speech. A URL containing the audio response is available to automations as the variable x .

on_tts_stream_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when audio stream (voice response) playback starts. Requires speaker to be configured.

on_tts_stream_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when audio stream (voice response) playback ends. Requires speaker to be configured.

on_idle (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant is idle (no other actions/states are in progress).

on_error (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant has encountered an error. The error code and message are available to automations as the variables code and message .

on_client_connected (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when Home Assistant has connected and is waiting for Voice Assistant commands.

on_client_disconnected (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when Home Assistant disconnects from the Voice Assistant.

noise_suppression_level (Optional, integer): The noise suppression level to apply to the assist pipeline. Between 0 and 4 inclusive. Defaults to 0 (disabled).

auto_gain (Optional, dBFS): Auto gain level to apply to the assist pipeline. Between 0dBFS and 31dBFS inclusive. Defaults to 0 (disabled).

volume_multiplier (Optional, float): Volume multiplier to apply to the assist pipeline. Must be larger than 0. Defaults to 1 (disabled).

on_timer_started (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a voice assistant timer has started. The timer is available as timer of type API Reference: voice_assistant::Timer.

on_timer_finished (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a voice assistant timer has finished. The timer is available as timer of type API Reference: voice_assistant::Timer.

on_timer_cancelled (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a voice assistant timer has been cancelled. The timer is available as timer of type API Reference: voice_assistant::Timer.

on_timer_updated (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a voice assistant timer has been updated (paused/resumed/duration changed). The timer is available as timer of type API Reference: voice_assistant::Timer.