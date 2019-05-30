Voice Assistant
ESPHome devices with a microphone are able to stream the audio to Home Assistant and be processed there by assist.
NOTE
Voice Assistant requires Home Assistant 2023.5 or later.
WARNING
Audio and voice components consume a significant amount of resources (RAM, CPU) on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. In particular, Bluetooth/BLE components are known to cause issues when used in combination with Voice Assistant and/or other audio components.
If you experience crashes, see the Troubleshooting guide for how to get a backtrace.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
microphone (Optional, Microphone Source Configuration or list of them): The microphone settings to use for input. A single source may be provided directly, or up to two sources may be provided as a list. When two sources are configured, audio from both is streamed to Home Assistant; see Second microphone channel below.
-
micro_wake_word (Optional, ID): The micro_wake_word component used for wake word detection. Configuring this allows Home Assistant to change which wake word model is enabled.
-
speaker (Optional, ID): The speaker to use to output the response. Cannot be used with
media_playerbelow.
-
media_player (Optional, ID): The media_player to use to output the response. Cannot be used with
speakerabove.
-
use_wake_word (Optional, boolean): Enable wake word on the assist pipeline. Defaults to
false.
-
conversation_timeout (Optional, Time): How long to wait before resetting the
conversation_idsent to the voice assist pipeline, which contains the context of the current assist pipeline. Defaults to
300s.
-
on_intent_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when intent processing starts.
-
on_intent_progress (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when intent progress happens. The variable
xis a non-empty string containing the streaming TTS response URL only if it is sent to the media player.
-
on_intent_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when intent processing ends.
-
on_listening (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant microphone starts listening.
-
on_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the assist pipeline is started.
-
on_wake_word_detected (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the assist pipeline has detected a wake word.
-
on_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant is finished all tasks.
-
on_stt_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant has finished speech-to-text. The resulting text is available to automations as the variable
x.
-
on_stt_vad_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when voice activity detection starts speech-to-text processing.
-
on_stt_vad_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when voice activity detection ends speech-to-text processing.
-
on_tts_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant has started text-to-speech. The text to be spoken is available to automations as the variable
x.
-
on_tts_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant has finished text-to-speech. A URL containing the audio response is available to automations as the variable
x.
-
on_tts_stream_start (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when audio stream (voice response) playback starts. Requires
speakerto be configured.
-
on_tts_stream_end (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when audio stream (voice response) playback ends. Requires
speakerto be configured.
-
on_idle (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant is idle (no other actions/states are in progress).
-
on_error (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant has encountered an error. The error code and message are available to automations as the variables
codeand
message.
-
on_client_connected (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when Home Assistant has connected and is waiting for Voice Assistant commands.
-
on_client_disconnected (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when Home Assistant disconnects from the Voice Assistant.
-
noise_suppression_level (Optional, integer): The noise suppression level to apply to the assist pipeline. Between 0 and 4 inclusive. Defaults to 0 (disabled).
-
auto_gain (Optional, dBFS): Auto gain level to apply to the assist pipeline. Between 0dBFS and 31dBFS inclusive. Defaults to 0 (disabled).
-
volume_multiplier (Optional, float): Volume multiplier to apply to the assist pipeline. Must be larger than 0. Defaults to 1 (disabled).
-
on_timer_started (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a voice assistant timer has started. The timer is available as
timerof type API Reference: voice_assistant::Timer.
-
on_timer_finished (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a voice assistant timer has finished. The timer is available as
timerof type API Reference: voice_assistant::Timer.
-
on_timer_cancelled (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a voice assistant timer has been cancelled. The timer is available as
timerof type API Reference: voice_assistant::Timer.
-
on_timer_updated (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a voice assistant timer has been updated (paused/resumed/duration changed). The timer is available as
timerof type API Reference: voice_assistant::Timer.
-
on_timer_tick (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the voice assistant timers tick is triggered. This is called every 1 second while there are timers on this device. The timers are available as
timerswhich is a
std::vector(array) of type API Reference: voice_assistant::Timer.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
The following actions are available for use in automations:
Section titled “voice_assistant.start Action”
voice_assistant.start Action
Listens for one voice command then stops.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- silence_detection (Optional, boolean): Enable silence detection. Defaults to
true.
- wake_word (Optional, string, templatable): The wake word that was used to trigger the voice assistant when using on-device wake word such as Micro Wake Word.
Call
voice_assistant.stop to signal the end of the voice command if
silence_detection is set to
false.
Section titled “voice_assistant.start_continuous Action”
voice_assistant.start_continuous Action
Start listening for voice commands. This will start listening again after
the response audio has finished playing. Some errors will stop the cycle.
Call
voice_assistant.stop to stop the cycle.
Section titled “voice_assistant.stop Action”
voice_assistant.stop Action
Stop listening for voice commands.
ConditionsSection titled “Conditions”
The following conditions are available for use in automations:
Section titled “voice_assistant.is_running Condition”
voice_assistant.is_running Condition
Returns true if the voice assistant is currently running.
Section titled “voice_assistant.connected Condition”
voice_assistant.connected Condition
Returns true if the voice assistant is currently connected to Home Assistant.
Second microphone channelSection titled “Second microphone channel”
A second microphone source may be provided by passing a list of two sources to
microphone. When two are configured,
audio from both is streamed to Home Assistant. The first source carries the more-processed audio (gain,
noise suppression, etc.) while the second carries less-processed audio. Home Assistant uses whichever channel
works best for each stage of the voice pipeline.
NOTE
Both microphone sources must use the same audio format that’s required for
microphone (16 kHz, 16 bits per sample,
mono). Home Assistant 2026.6.0 or later is required to make use of the second channel; older versions simply ignore it.
Wake word detectionSection titled “Wake word detection”
See our example YAML files on GitHub for continuous wake word detection.
Push to TalkSection titled “Push to Talk”
Here is an example offering Push to Talk with a Binary Sensor.