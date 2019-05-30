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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Zephyr BLE Server

The zephyr_ble_server component enables a Bluetooth Low Energy GATT server on devices running the Zephyr RTOS. It supports secure pairing flows, including the Numeric Comparison passkey confirmation model defined in the Bluetooth specification.

# Example configuration entry
zephyr_ble_server:
  on_numeric_comparison_request:
    then:
      - logger.log:
          format: "Compare this passkey with the one on your BLE device: %06d"
          args: [passkey]
      - ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply:
          accept: true

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

BLE Server Automation

Section titled “BLE Server Automation”

on_numeric_comparison_request

Section titled “on_numeric_comparison_request”

This automation is triggered when a numeric comparison is requested by the BLE device.

zephyr_ble_server:
  on_numeric_comparison_request:
    then:
      - logger.log:
          format: "Compare this passkey with the one on your BLE device: %06d"
          args: [passkey]
      - ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply:
          accept: true

ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply Action

Section titled “ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply Action”

This action triggers an authentication attempt after a numeric comparison.

Example usage:

on_...:
  then:
    - ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply:
        accept: true

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • accept (Required, boolean, templatable): Should be true if the passkeys displayed on both BLE devices are matching.

Passkey examples

Section titled “Passkey examples”

Secure connection with numeric comparison accepted automatically:

zephyr_ble_server:
  on_numeric_comparison_request:
    then:
      - logger.log:
          format: "Compare this passkey with the one on your BLE device: %06d"
          args: [passkey]
      - ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply:
          accept: true

Secure connection with numeric comparison accepted via a lambda:

zephyr_ble_server:
  on_numeric_comparison_request:
    then:
      - logger.log:
          format: "Compare this passkey with the one on your BLE device: %06d"
          args: [passkey]
      - ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply:
          accept: !lambda "return true;"

See Also

Section titled “See Also”