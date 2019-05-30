Zephyr BLE Server
The
zephyr_ble_server component enables a Bluetooth Low Energy GATT server on devices running the
Zephyr RTOS. It supports secure pairing flows, including the Numeric Comparison passkey
confirmation model defined in the Bluetooth specification.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- on_numeric_comparison_request (Optional, Automation): An automation to
compare the passkeys shown on the two BLE devices. See
on_numeric_comparison_request.
BLE Server AutomationSection titled “BLE Server Automation”
Section titled “on_numeric_comparison_request”
on_numeric_comparison_request
This automation is triggered when a numeric comparison is requested by the BLE device.
Section titled “ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply Action”
ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply Action
This action triggers an authentication attempt after a numeric comparison.
Example usage:
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- accept (Required, boolean, templatable): Should be
trueif the passkeys displayed on both BLE devices are matching.
Passkey examplesSection titled “Passkey examples”
Secure connection with numeric comparison accepted automatically:
Secure connection with numeric comparison accepted via a lambda: