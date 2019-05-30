The zephyr_ble_server component enables a Bluetooth Low Energy GATT server on devices running the Zephyr RTOS. It supports secure pairing flows, including the Numeric Comparison passkey confirmation model defined in the Bluetooth specification.

# Example configuration entry zephyr_ble_server : on_numeric_comparison_request : then : - logger.log : format : " Compare this passkey with the one on your BLE device: %06d " args : [ passkey ] - ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply : accept : true

on_numeric_comparison_request (Optional, Automation): An automation to compare the passkeys shown on the two BLE devices. See on_numeric_comparison_request .

BLE Server Automation Section titled “BLE Server Automation”

This automation is triggered when a numeric comparison is requested by the BLE device.

zephyr_ble_server : on_numeric_comparison_request : then : - logger.log : format : " Compare this passkey with the one on your BLE device: %06d " args : [ passkey ] - ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply : accept : true

This action triggers an authentication attempt after a numeric comparison.

Example usage:

on_... : then : - ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply : accept : true

accept (Required, boolean, templatable): Should be true if the passkeys displayed on both BLE devices are matching.

Secure connection with numeric comparison accepted automatically:

zephyr_ble_server : on_numeric_comparison_request : then : - logger.log : format : " Compare this passkey with the one on your BLE device: %06d " args : [ passkey ] - ble_server.numeric_comparison_reply : accept : true

Secure connection with numeric comparison accepted via a lambda: