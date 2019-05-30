MSA301 and MSA311 Sensors
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
msa3xx sensor platform allows you to use your MSA301 and MSA311 tri-axial,
low-g accelerometers (datasheet)
with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
MSA301 and MSA311 are almost identical sensors. The only difference is the ADC resolution. MSA311 has fixed 12-bits resolution while MSA301 ADC is 14-bits and it can be configured to do 8, 10, 12, or 14 bits measurements.
This component provides acceleration data in m/s², orientation information, and tap detection. XYZ axes can be calibrated and transformed to match the physical orientation of the sensor.
The configuration is made up of three parts: The central component, acceleration sensors, text sensors with orientation information, and binary sensors for taps and movement detection.
Base Configuration:
-
type (Required, string): Sensor type. Either
msa301or
msa311.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval for updating acceleration sensors. Defaults to
10s.
-
range (Optional, string): The range of the sensor measurements. One of
2G,
4G,
8G,
16G. Defaults to
2Gwhich means it picks up accelerations between
-2gand
2g.
-
resolution (Optional, int): The ADC resolution of the sensor in bits. Supported values for
msa301are
8,
10,
12,
14(default). For
msa311the only resolution supported is
12(and it is default).
-
calibration (Optional):
- offset_x (Optional, float): X-axis zero position calibration, in m/s². From -4.5 to 4.5. Defaults to
0.
- offset_y (Optional, float): Y-axis zero position calibration, in m/s². From -4.5 to 4.5. Defaults to
0.
- offset_z (Optional, float): Z-axis zero position calibration, in m/s². From -4.5 to 4.5. Defaults to
0.
- offset_x (Optional, float): X-axis zero position calibration, in m/s². From -4.5 to 4.5. Defaults to
-
transform (Optional):
- mirror_x (Optional, boolean): Mirror X-axis. Defaults to
false.
- mirror_y (Optional, boolean): Mirror Y-axis. Defaults to
false.
- mirror_z (Optional, boolean): Mirror Z-axis. Defaults to
false.
- swap_xy (Optional, boolean): Swap X and Y axis. Defaults to
false.
- mirror_x (Optional, boolean): Mirror X-axis. Defaults to
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
Three binary sensors available for use. Internal 500 ms debounce is applied for all sensors. For every sensor name is required. All other options from Binary Sensor. Shorthand notation also can be used.
- tap (Optional): Single tap detection.
- double_tap (Optional): Double tap detection.
- active (Optional): Movement detection.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
Acceleration data is available through sensors configuration.
You can use shorthand notation like
acceleration_x: "Acceleration X" or use regular notation. For
regular notation only the name is required. All options from Sensor.
- acceleration_x (Optional): X-axis acceleration, m/s².
- acceleration_y (Optional): Y-axis acceleration, m/s².
- acceleration_Z (Optional): Z-axis acceleration, m/s².
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
Text sensor provides orientation information. You can use shorthand notation like
orientation_xy: "Orientation XY" or use regular notation.
-
orientation_xy (Optional): XY orientation. Can be one of
Portrait Upright,
Portrait Upside Down,
Landscape Left,
Landscape Right.
-
orientation_z (Optional): Z orientation. Can be one of
Upwards looking,
Downwards looking
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “on_tap trigger”
on_tap trigger
This automation will be triggered when single tap is detected.
Section titled “on_double_tap trigger”
on_double_tap trigger
This automation will be triggered when double tap is detected.
Section titled “on_active trigger”
on_active trigger
This automation will be triggered when device detects changes in motion.
Section titled “on_orientation trigger”
on_orientation trigger
This automation will be triggered when device orientation is changed with respect to the gravitation field vector
g.
Using both MSA301 and MSA311 at the same timeSection titled “Using both MSA301 and MSA311 at the same time”
Should you wish to use both sensors in the same configuration, you can do so by specifying ID for each sensor.