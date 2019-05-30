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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MSA301 and MSA311 Sensors

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The msa3xx sensor platform allows you to use your MSA301 and MSA311 tri-axial, low-g accelerometers (datasheet) with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MSA301 and MSA311 are almost identical sensors. The only difference is the ADC resolution. MSA311 has fixed 12-bits resolution while MSA301 ADC is 14-bits and it can be configured to do 8, 10, 12, or 14 bits measurements.

This component provides acceleration data in m/s², orientation information, and tap detection. XYZ axes can be calibrated and transformed to match the physical orientation of the sensor.

Module breakout board with MSA311 sensor.
Example of MSA3xx sensor representation in ESPHome dashboard. 
# Example configuration entry
msa3xx:
  type: msa301
  range: 4G
  resolution: 12
  update_interval: 10s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

The configuration is made up of three parts: The central component, acceleration sensors, text sensors with orientation information, and binary sensors for taps and movement detection.

Base Configuration:

  • type (Required, string): Sensor type. Either msa301 or msa311.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval for updating acceleration sensors. Defaults to 10s.

  • range (Optional, string): The range of the sensor measurements. One of 2G, 4G, 8G, 16G. Defaults to 2G which means it picks up accelerations between -2g and 2g.

  • resolution (Optional, int): The ADC resolution of the sensor in bits. Supported values for msa301 are 8, 10, 12, 14 (default). For msa311 the only resolution supported is 12 (and it is default).

  • calibration (Optional):

    • offset_x (Optional, float): X-axis zero position calibration, in m/s². From -4.5 to 4.5. Defaults to 0.
    • offset_y (Optional, float): Y-axis zero position calibration, in m/s². From -4.5 to 4.5. Defaults to 0.
    • offset_z (Optional, float): Z-axis zero position calibration, in m/s². From -4.5 to 4.5. Defaults to 0.

  • transform (Optional):

    • mirror_x (Optional, boolean): Mirror X-axis. Defaults to false.
    • mirror_y (Optional, boolean): Mirror Y-axis. Defaults to false.
    • mirror_z (Optional, boolean): Mirror Z-axis. Defaults to false.
    • swap_xy (Optional, boolean): Swap X and Y axis. Defaults to false.

Binary Sensor

Section titled “Binary Sensor”

Three binary sensors available for use. Internal 500 ms debounce is applied for all sensors. For every sensor name is required. All other options from Binary Sensor. Shorthand notation also can be used.

binary_sensor:
  - platform: msa3xx
    tap: Single tap          # shorthand notation for the sensor
    double_tap: Double tap   # -- "" --
    active:                  # regular notation for the sensor to be able
      name: Active           # to use filters and other options
      filters:
        - delayed_off: 5000ms # example of prolongation of movement detection signal

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • tap (Optional): Single tap detection.
  • double_tap (Optional): Double tap detection.
  • active (Optional): Movement detection.

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”

Acceleration data is available through sensors configuration. You can use shorthand notation like acceleration_x: "Acceleration X" or use regular notation. For regular notation only the name is required. All options from Sensor.

sensor:
  - platform: msa3xx
    acceleration_x: Accel X
    acceleration_y: Accel Y
    acceleration_z: Accel Z

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • acceleration_x (Optional): X-axis acceleration, m/s².
  • acceleration_y (Optional): Y-axis acceleration, m/s².
  • acceleration_Z (Optional): Z-axis acceleration, m/s².

Text Sensor

Section titled “Text Sensor”

Text sensor provides orientation information. You can use shorthand notation like orientation_xy: "Orientation XY" or use regular notation.

text_sensor:
  - platform: msa3xx
    orientation_xy: Orientation XY
    orientation_z: Orientation Z

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • orientation_xy (Optional): XY orientation. Can be one of Portrait Upright, Portrait Upside Down, Landscape Left, Landscape Right.

  • orientation_z (Optional): Z orientation. Can be one of Upwards looking, Downwards looking

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

on_tap trigger

Section titled “on_tap trigger”

This automation will be triggered when single tap is detected.

msa3xx:
  type: msa301
  # ...
  on_tap:
    - then:
        - logger.log: "Tapped"

on_double_tap trigger

Section titled “on_double_tap trigger”

This automation will be triggered when double tap is detected.

msa3xx:
  type: msa301
  # ...
  on_double_tap:
    - then:
        - logger.log: "Double tapped"

on_active trigger

Section titled “on_active trigger”

This automation will be triggered when device detects changes in motion.

msa3xx:
  type: msa301
  # ...
  on_active:
    - then:
        - logger.log: "Activity detected"

on_orientation trigger

Section titled “on_orientation trigger”

This automation will be triggered when device orientation is changed with respect to the gravitation field vector g.

msa3xx:
  type: msa301
  # ...
  on_orientation:
    - then:
        - logger.log: "Orientation change detected"

Using both MSA301 and MSA311 at the same time

Section titled “Using both MSA301 and MSA311 at the same time”

Should you wish to use both sensors in the same configuration, you can do so by specifying ID for each sensor.

msa3xx:
  - id: my_msa301_sensor
    type: msa301
    # ...
  - id: my_msa311_sensor
    type: msa311


sensor:
  - platform: msa3xx
    msa3xx_id: my_msa311_sensor
    acceleration_x: Accel X
    acceleration_y: Accel Y
    acceleration_z: Accel Z


binary_sensor:
  - platform: msa3xx
    msa3xx_id: my_msa301_sensor
    tap: Single tap

See Also

Section titled “See Also”