HTU31D Temperature & Humidity Sensor
The HTU31D Temperature & Humidity component allows you to use HTU31D sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Example sensors:
- (Adafruit)
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.