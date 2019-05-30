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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.6.1

BMI270 Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor

The bmi270 motion platform allows you to use your BMI270 Accelerometer/Gyroscope (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

The BMI270 is an ultra-low-power IMU optimized for wearable applications. It includes a 16-bit 3-axis accelerometer and a 16-bit 3-axis gyroscope, plus an on-chip temperature sensor. It requires an internal configuration blob to be uploaded at each power-on (handled automatically by this component).

# Example configuration entry
motion:
  - platform: bmi270
    accelerometer_range: 4G
    gyroscope_range: 2000DPS


sensor:
  - platform: motion
    type: acceleration_x
    name: "BMI270 Accel X"
  - platform: motion
    type: gyroscope_x
    name: "BMI270 Gyro X"
  - platform: motion
    type: roll
    name: "BMI270 Roll"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x68. The BMI270 supports 0x68 (SDO to GND) and 0x69 (SDO to VDDIO).

  • accelerometer_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the accelerometer. One of 2G, 4G, 8G, 16G. Defaults to 4G.

  • accelerometer_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the accelerometer. One of 12_5HZ, 25HZ, 50HZ, 100HZ, 200HZ, 400HZ, 800HZ, 1600HZ. Defaults to 100HZ.

  • gyroscope_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the gyroscope. One of 125DPS, 250DPS, 500DPS, 1000DPS, 2000DPS. Defaults to 2000DPS.

  • gyroscope_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the gyroscope. One of 25HZ, 50HZ, 100HZ, 200HZ, 400HZ, 800HZ, 1600HZ, 3200HZ. Defaults to 200HZ.

  • All other options from Motion.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”