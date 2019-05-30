BMI270 Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor
The
bmi270 motion platform allows you to use your BMI270 Accelerometer/Gyroscope
(datasheet)
sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work.
The BMI270 is an ultra-low-power IMU optimized for wearable applications. It includes a 16-bit 3-axis accelerometer and a 16-bit 3-axis gyroscope, plus an on-chip temperature sensor. It requires an internal configuration blob to be uploaded at each power-on (handled automatically by this component).
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x68. The BMI270 supports
0x68(SDO to GND) and
0x69(SDO to VDDIO).
-
accelerometer_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the accelerometer. One of
2G,
4G,
8G,
16G. Defaults to
4G.
-
accelerometer_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the accelerometer. One of
12_5HZ,
25HZ,
50HZ,
100HZ,
200HZ,
400HZ,
800HZ,
1600HZ. Defaults to
100HZ.
-
gyroscope_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the gyroscope. One of
125DPS,
250DPS,
500DPS,
1000DPS,
2000DPS. Defaults to
2000DPS.
-
gyroscope_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the gyroscope. One of
25HZ,
50HZ,
100HZ,
200HZ,
400HZ,
800HZ,
1600HZ,
3200HZ. Defaults to
200HZ.
-
All other options from Motion.