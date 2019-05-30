BMI270 Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor

The bmi270 motion platform allows you to use your BMI270 Accelerometer/Gyroscope (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

The BMI270 is an ultra-low-power IMU optimized for wearable applications. It includes a 16-bit 3-axis accelerometer and a 16-bit 3-axis gyroscope, plus an on-chip temperature sensor. It requires an internal configuration blob to be uploaded at each power-on (handled automatically by this component).

# Example configuration entry motion : - platform : bmi270 accelerometer_range : 4G gyroscope_range : 2000DPS sensor : - platform : motion type : acceleration_x name : " BMI270 Accel X " - platform : motion type : gyroscope_x name : " BMI270 Gyro X " - platform : motion type : roll name : " BMI270 Roll "