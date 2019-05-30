HLW8032 Power Sensor

The hlw8032 sensor platform allows you to use your HLW8032 voltage/current and power sensors (datasheet) with ESPHome. This sensor is commonly found in M5Stack modules.

WARNING SAFETY HAZARD: Some devices have the digital GND connected directly to mains voltage so the GPIOs become LIVE during normal operation. Our advice is to mark these boards to prevent any use of the dangerous digital pins. UART TX pin is usually connected to the MCU via optocoupler.

The HLW8032 IC measures a single phase’s voltage (using a voltage divider) and current (using a shunt) and additionally provides active and apparent power and power factor measurements.

As the communication with the HLW8032 is done using UART, you need to have a UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the HLW8032. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 4800 and the EVEN parity. The device sends multiple updates per second, so you will probably want some sort of averaging or throttle filter on the sensors.

# Example configuration entry uart : rx_pin : GPIOXX baud_rate : 4800 parity : EVEN sensor : - platform : hlw8032 voltage : name : HLW8032 Voltage id : hlw8032_voltage current : name : HLW8032 Current id : hlw8032_current power : name : HLW8032 Power id : hlw8032_power apparent_power : name : HLW8032 Apparent Power id : hlw8032_apparent_power power_factor : name : HLW8032 Power Factor id : hlw8032_power_factor

current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor. power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor. voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in V (RMS). All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in V (RMS). All options from Sensor. apparent_power (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the sensor in volt amps. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Use the apparent power value of the sensor in volt amps. All options from Sensor. power_factor (Optional): Use the power factor value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.

(Optional): Use the power factor value of the sensor. All options from Sensor. uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

current_resistor (Optional, float): The value of the shunt resistor for current measurement. Default value is 0.001 ohm .

(Optional, float): The value of the shunt resistor for current measurement. Default value is . voltage_divider (Optional, float): The value of the voltage divider on the board as R_upstream / (R_downstream * 1000) . Default value is 1.72 .

The HLW8032 has a PF (Pulse Frequency) output pin that generates pulses proportional to active energy consumption. This could be used with the Pulse Meter component for energy tracking.

Alternatively, you can use software integration with the power sensor: