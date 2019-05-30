Speaker Source Media Player
The
speaker_source media player platform orchestrates media source components that produce audio. When a media URL is received, the platform routes it to the appropriate source based on the URI prefix. For example, a URL starting with
audio-file:// is handled by the Audio File media source.
It supports two independent audio pipelines: media and announcement. Each pipeline must output to a unique speaker. Use a mixer speaker component to create two different speakers that output to a single audio speaker.
Each pipeline maintains its own playlist with support for repeat (off, one, all) and shuffle modes. Volume and mute state are persisted to flash and restored on reboot.
This platform only works on ESP32-based chips using the ESP-IDF framework.
WARNING
Audio and voice components consume a significant amount of resources (RAM, CPU) on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. In particular, Bluetooth/BLE components are known to cause issues when used in combination with Voice Assistant and/or other audio components.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
media_pipeline (Optional, Pipeline Schema): Configuration settings for the media pipeline. At least one of
media_pipelineor
announcement_pipelineis required.
- speaker (Required, ID): The speaker to output the audio.
- sources (Required, list of IDs): A list of media source component IDs to use for this pipeline. At least one source is required. When a media URL is received, the pipeline finds the first source that can handle the URI prefix. Each source can only belong to one pipeline; if both pipelines need the same type of source, configure separate instances.
- format (Optional, enum): The audio format Home Assistant will transcode audio to before sending it to the device. One of
FLAC,
MP3,
OPUS,
WAV, or
NONE.
NONEdisables transcoding in Home Assistant; ESPHome will then compile support for all supported codecs (
FLAC,
MP3,
OPUS, and
WAV), which increases firmware size. To compile in additional codecs without setting this to
NONE, use the Audio component. Defaults to
FLAC.
- sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): Sample rate for the transcoded audio. Should be supported by the configured
speakercomponent. Defaults to the speaker’s sample rate. The
OPUScodec only supports a
48000sample rate.
- num_channels (Optional, positive integer): Number of channels for the transcoded audio. Must be either
1or
2. Defaults to the speaker’s number of channels.
-
announcement_pipeline (Optional, Pipeline Schema): Configuration settings for the announcement pipeline. Same options as
media_pipeline. Must use a different speaker than
media_pipeline.
-
volume_increment (Optional, percentage): Increment amount that the
media_player.volume_upand
media_player.volume_downactions will increase or decrease volume by. Defaults to
5%.
-
volume_initial (Optional, percentage): The default volume used on first boot when no volume has been previously saved. Defaults to
50%.
-
volume_min (Optional, percentage): The minimum volume allowed. Defaults to
0%.
-
volume_max (Optional, percentage): The maximum volume allowed. Defaults to
100%.
-
on_mute (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when muted.
-
on_unmute (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when unmuted.
-
on_volume (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the volume is changed.
-
All other options from Media Player
Example ConfigurationSection titled “Example Configuration”
This example configures a dual-pipeline setup using an I²S Audio Speaker with a
mixer speaker to combine both pipelines and
resampler speakers for sample rate matching. It uses Audio File media sources for both pipelines.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “speaker_source.set_playlist_delay Action”
speaker_source.set_playlist_delay Action
This action sets the delay between consecutive tracks in a pipeline’s playlist. This can be useful to add a pause between announcement files or between media tracks.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The speaker source media player to control.
- pipeline (Required, enum): Which pipeline to set the delay for. One of
mediaor
announcement.
- delay (Required, Time, templatable): The delay between playlist tracks.
Base Media Player ActionsSection titled “Base Media Player Actions”
This platform supports all media player actions including
play,
pause,
stop,
toggle,
volume_set,
volume_up,
volume_down,
mute,
unmute,
next,
previous,
repeat_off,
repeat_one,
repeat_all,
shuffle,
unshuffle, and
clear_playlist.
When using the
media_player.play_media action, the media URL is routed to the first source in the pipeline that can handle the URI prefix. For example, a URL starting with
audio-file:// is routed to an Audio File media source.