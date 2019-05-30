The speaker_source media player platform orchestrates media source components that produce audio. When a media URL is received, the platform routes it to the appropriate source based on the URI prefix. For example, a URL starting with audio-file:// is handled by the Audio File media source.

It supports two independent audio pipelines: media and announcement. Each pipeline must output to a unique speaker. Use a mixer speaker component to create two different speakers that output to a single audio speaker.

Each pipeline maintains its own playlist with support for repeat (off, one, all) and shuffle modes. Volume and mute state are persisted to flash and restored on reboot.

This platform only works on ESP32-based chips using the ESP-IDF framework.

WARNING Audio and voice components consume a significant amount of resources (RAM, CPU) on the device. Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. In particular, Bluetooth/BLE components are known to cause issues when used in combination with Voice Assistant and/or other audio components.

# Example minimal configuration entry audio_file : - id : alert_sound file : " sounds/alert.wav " media_source : - platform : audio_file id : file_source media_player : - platform : speaker_source media_pipeline : speaker : my_speaker_id sources : - file_source

media_pipeline (Optional, Pipeline Schema): Configuration settings for the media pipeline. At least one of media_pipeline or announcement_pipeline is required. speaker ( Required , ID): The speaker to output the audio. sources ( Required , list of IDs): A list of media source component IDs to use for this pipeline. At least one source is required. When a media URL is received, the pipeline finds the first source that can handle the URI prefix. Each source can only belong to one pipeline; if both pipelines need the same type of source, configure separate instances. format (Optional, enum): The audio format Home Assistant will transcode audio to before sending it to the device. One of FLAC , MP3 , OPUS , WAV , or NONE . NONE disables transcoding in Home Assistant; ESPHome will then compile support for all supported codecs ( FLAC , MP3 , OPUS , and WAV ), which increases firmware size. To compile in additional codecs without setting this to NONE , use the Audio component. Defaults to FLAC . sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): Sample rate for the transcoded audio. Should be supported by the configured speaker component. Defaults to the speaker’s sample rate. The OPUS codec only supports a 48000 sample rate. num_channels (Optional, positive integer): Number of channels for the transcoded audio. Must be either 1 or 2 . Defaults to the speaker’s number of channels.

announcement_pipeline (Optional, Pipeline Schema): Configuration settings for the announcement pipeline. Same options as media_pipeline . Must use a different speaker than media_pipeline .

volume_increment (Optional, percentage): Increment amount that the media_player.volume_up and media_player.volume_down actions will increase or decrease volume by. Defaults to 5% .

volume_initial (Optional, percentage): The default volume used on first boot when no volume has been previously saved. Defaults to 50% .

volume_min (Optional, percentage): The minimum volume allowed. Defaults to 0% .

volume_max (Optional, percentage): The maximum volume allowed. Defaults to 100% .

on_mute (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when muted.

on_unmute (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when unmuted.

on_volume (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the volume is changed.

All other options from Media Player

This example configures a dual-pipeline setup using an I²S Audio Speaker with a mixer speaker to combine both pipelines and resampler speakers for sample rate matching. It uses Audio File media sources for both pipelines.

audio_file : - id : alert_sound file : " sounds/alert.wav " media_source : - platform : audio_file id : announcement_file_source - platform : audio_file id : media_file_source i2s_audio : i2s_lrclk_pin : GPIOXX i2s_bclk_pin : GPIOXX sample_rate : 48000 speaker : - platform : i2s_audio id : speaker_id dac_type : external i2s_dout_pin : GPIOXX sample_rate : 48000 - platform : mixer id : mixer_speaker_id output_speaker : speaker_id source_speakers : - id : announcement_spk_mixer_input - id : media_spk_mixer_input - platform : resampler id : media_spk_resampling_input output_speaker : media_spk_mixer_input - platform : resampler id : announcement_spk_resampling_input output_speaker : announcement_spk_mixer_input media_player : - platform : speaker_source name : " Speaker Source Media Player " id : speaker_source_media_player_id media_pipeline : speaker : media_spk_resampling_input format : FLAC num_channels : 2 sources : - media_file_source announcement_pipeline : speaker : announcement_spk_resampling_input format : FLAC num_channels : 1 sources : - announcement_file_source

This action sets the delay between consecutive tracks in a pipeline’s playlist. This can be useful to add a pause between announcement files or between media tracks.

on_... : - speaker_source.set_playlist_delay : id : speaker_source_media_player_id pipeline : media delay : 500ms

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The speaker source media player to control.

( , ID): The speaker source media player to control. pipeline ( Required , enum): Which pipeline to set the delay for. One of media or announcement .

( , enum): Which pipeline to set the delay for. One of or . delay (Required, Time, templatable): The delay between playlist tracks.

Base Media Player Actions Section titled “Base Media Player Actions”

This platform supports all media player actions including play , pause , stop , toggle , volume_set , volume_up , volume_down , mute , unmute , next , previous , repeat_off , repeat_one , repeat_all , shuffle , unshuffle , and clear_playlist .