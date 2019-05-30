Inkbird IBS-TH1, IBS-TH1 Mini, and IBS-TH2 BLE Sensor

The inkbird_ibsth1_mini sensor platform lets you track the output of Inkbird IBS-TH1, IBS-TH1 Mini, and IBS-TH2 Bluetooth Low Energy devices using the Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track the temperature, external temperature (non mini only), humidity and the battery level of the IBS-TH1 device every time the sensor sends out a BLE broadcast. Note that contrary to other implementations, ESPHome can track as many IBS-TH1/TH2 devices at once as you want.

NOTE If an external temperature sensor is connected to the IBS-TH1, measurement from the internal sensor is not sent. Only one sensor will work at a time.

NOTE The external temperature sensor is not supported on the IBS-TH1 Mini or IBS-TH2

Inkbird IBS-TH1 Mini Temperature and Humidity Sensor over BLE.

# Example configuration entry esp32_ble_tracker : sensor : - platform : inkbird_ibsth1_mini mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX temperature : name : " Inkbird IBS-TH1 Temperature " external_temperature : name : " Inkburd IBS-TH1 External Temperature " humidity : name : " Inkbird IBS-TH1 Humidity " battery_level : name : " Inkbird IBS-TH1 Battery Level "

mac_address ( Required , MAC Address): The MAC address of the Inkbird IBS-TH1 device.

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

external_temperature (Optional): The information for the external temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor All options from Sensor.

battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery level sensor All options from Sensor.



Setting Up Devices Section titled “Setting Up Devices”

To set up Inkbird IBS-TH1/TH2 devices you first need to find their MAC Address so that ESPHome can identify them. So first, create a simple configuration without any inkbird_ibsth1_mini entries like so:

esp32_ble_tracker :

After uploading the ESP32 will immediately try to scan for BLE devices such as the Inkbird IBS-TH1/TH2. When it detects these sensors, it will automatically parse the BLE message print a message like this one:

[ 13:36:43 ] [D] [esp32_ble_tracker: 544 ]: Found device XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX RSSI=- 53 [ 13:36:43 ] [D] [esp32_ble_tracker: 565 ]: Address Type: PUBLIC [ 13:36:43 ] [D] [esp32_ble_tracker: 567 ]: Name: 'sps'

Note that it can sometimes take some time for the first BLE broadcast to be received. Please note that address type should say ‘PUBLIC’ and the device name should be ‘sps’, this is how you find the Inkbird IBS-TH1/TH2 among all the other devices.

Then just copy the address ( XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX ) into a new sensor.inkbird_ibsth1_mini platform entry like in the configuration example at the top.