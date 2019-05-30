Inkbird IBS-TH1, IBS-TH1 Mini, and IBS-TH2 BLE Sensor
The
inkbird_ibsth1_mini sensor platform lets you track the output of Inkbird IBS-TH1, IBS-TH1 Mini, and IBS-TH2 Bluetooth
Low Energy devices using the Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track the
temperature, external temperature (non mini only), humidity and the battery level of the IBS-TH1 device every time the
sensor sends out a BLE broadcast. Note that contrary to other implementations, ESPHome can track as
many IBS-TH1/TH2 devices at once as you want.
NOTE
If an external temperature sensor is connected to the IBS-TH1, measurement from the internal sensor is not sent. Only one sensor will work at a time.
NOTE
The external temperature sensor is not supported on the IBS-TH1 Mini or IBS-TH2
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
mac_address (Required, MAC Address): The MAC address of the Inkbird IBS-TH1 device.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
external_temperature (Optional): The information for the external temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery level sensor
- All options from Sensor.
Setting Up DevicesSection titled “Setting Up Devices”
To set up Inkbird IBS-TH1/TH2 devices you first need to find their MAC Address so that ESPHome can
identify them. So first, create a simple configuration without any
inkbird_ibsth1_mini entries
like so:
After uploading the ESP32 will immediately try to scan for BLE devices such as the Inkbird IBS-TH1/TH2. When it detects these sensors, it will automatically parse the BLE message print a message like this one:
Note that it can sometimes take some time for the first BLE broadcast to be received. Please note that address type should say ‘PUBLIC’ and the device name should be ‘sps’, this is how you find the Inkbird IBS-TH1/TH2 among all the other devices.
Then just copy the address (
XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX ) into a new
sensor.inkbird_ibsth1_mini platform
entry like in the configuration example at the top.
NOTE
The ESPHome Inkbird IBS-TH1/TH2 component listens passively to packets the device sends by itself. ESPHome therefore has no impact on the battery life of the device.