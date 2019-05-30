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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

cst226 Touch Screen Controller

The cst226 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the cst226 chip with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

This controller is used in the Lilygo T4-S3 AMOLED Display.

cst226 touchscreen on Lilygo T4-S3 AMOLED Display

Base Touchscreen Configuration

Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
# Example configuration entry
touchscreen:
  platform: cst226
  id: my_touchscreen
  interrupt_pin: GPIOXX

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

  • interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.

  • All other options from Touchscreen.

Binary Sensor

Section titled “Binary Sensor”

In addition to touch areas on the screen configured through the Touchscreen component, the cst226 supports a button located outside of the normal touchscreen area. A binary sensor can be configured to react to touching this button.

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: cst226
    name: "Home"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • cst226_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the touchscreen.

  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

Sample config for the T4-S3

Section titled “Sample config for the T4-S3”
i2c:
  sda: GPIO6
  scl: GPIO7


touchscreen:
  - platform: cst226
    id: my_touchscreen
    interrupt_pin: GPIO8
    reset_pin: GPIO17

See Also

Section titled “See Also”