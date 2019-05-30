Selec Energy Monitor

The selec_meter sensor platform allows you to use Selec Modbus energy monitors (website) with ESPHome.

Selec EM2M Energy Monitor.

The communication with this component is done via a UART using Modbus. You must therefore have a uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.

# Example configuration entry uart : rx_pin : D1 tx_pin : D2 baud_rate : 9600 stop_bits : 1 sensor : - platform : selec_meter total_active_energy : name : " SelecEM2M Total Active Energy " import_active_energy : name : " SelecEM2M Import Active Energy " export_active_energy : name : " SelecEM2M Export Active Energy " total_reactive_energy : name : " SelecEM2M Total Reactive Energy " import_reactive_energy : name : " SelecEM2M Import Reactive Energy " export_reactive_energy : name : " SelecEM2M Export Reactive Energy " apparent_energy : name : " SelecEM2M Apparent Energy " active_power : name : " SelecEM2M Active Power " reactive_power : name : " SelecEM2M Reactive Power " apparent_power : name : " SelecEM2M Apparent Power " voltage : name : " SelecEM2M Voltage " current : name : " SelecEM2M Current " power_factor : name : " SelecEM2M Power Factor " frequency : name : " SelecEM2M Frequency " maximum_demand_active_power : name : " SelecEM2M Maximum Demand Active Power " maximum_demand_reactive_power : name : " SelecEM2M Maximum Demand Reactive Power " maximum_demand_apparent_power : name : " SelecEM2M Maximum Demand Apparent Power "