Selec Energy Monitor
The
selec_meter sensor platform allows you to use Selec Modbus energy monitors
(website)
with ESPHome.
The communication with this component is done via a UART using Modbus.
You must therefore have a
uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set
to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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total_active_energy (Optional): Use the total active energy value of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.
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import_active_energy (Optional): Use the import active energy value of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.
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export_active_energy (Optional): Use the export active energy value of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.
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total_reactive_energy (Optional): Use the total reactive energy value of the sensor in kilo volt amps reactive hours. All options from Sensor.
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import_reactive_energy (Optional): Use the import reactive energy value of the sensor in kilo volt amps reactive hours. All options from Sensor.
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export_reactive_energy (Optional): Use the export reactive energy value of the sensor in kilo volt amps reactive hours. All options from Sensor.
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apparent_energy (Optional): Use the apparent energy value of the sensor in kilo volt amps hours. All options from Sensor.
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active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.
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reactive_power (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the sensor in VAR. All options from Sensor.
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apparent_power (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the sensor in VA. All options from Sensor.
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voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.
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current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.
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power_factor (Optional): Use the power factor value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.
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frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertz. All options from Sensor.
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maximum_demand_active_power (Optional): Use the maximum demand (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.
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maximum_demand_reactive_power (Optional): Use the maximum demand reactive power value of the sensor in VAR. All options from Sensor.
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maximum_demand_apparent_power (Optional): Use the maximum demand apparent power value of the sensor in VA. All options from Sensor.
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update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
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address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor if multiple sensors are attached to the same UART bus. You will need to set the address of each device manually. Defaults to
1.