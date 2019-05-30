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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Selec Energy Monitor

The selec_meter sensor platform allows you to use Selec Modbus energy monitors (website) with ESPHome.

Selec EM2M Energy Monitor.

The communication with this component is done via a UART using Modbus. You must therefore have a uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.

# Example configuration entry
uart:
  rx_pin: D1
  tx_pin: D2
  baud_rate: 9600
  stop_bits: 1


sensor:
  - platform: selec_meter
    total_active_energy:
      name: "SelecEM2M Total Active Energy"
    import_active_energy:
      name: "SelecEM2M Import Active Energy"
    export_active_energy:
      name: "SelecEM2M Export Active Energy"
    total_reactive_energy:
      name: "SelecEM2M Total Reactive Energy"
    import_reactive_energy:
      name: "SelecEM2M Import Reactive Energy"
    export_reactive_energy:
      name: "SelecEM2M Export Reactive Energy"
    apparent_energy:
      name: "SelecEM2M Apparent Energy"
    active_power:
      name: "SelecEM2M Active Power"
    reactive_power:
      name: "SelecEM2M Reactive Power"
    apparent_power:
      name: "SelecEM2M Apparent Power"
    voltage:
      name: "SelecEM2M Voltage"
    current:
      name: "SelecEM2M Current"
    power_factor:
      name: "SelecEM2M Power Factor"
    frequency:
      name: "SelecEM2M Frequency"
    maximum_demand_active_power:
      name: "SelecEM2M Maximum Demand Active Power"
    maximum_demand_reactive_power:
      name: "SelecEM2M Maximum Demand Reactive Power"
    maximum_demand_apparent_power:
      name: "SelecEM2M Maximum Demand Apparent Power"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • total_active_energy (Optional): Use the total active energy value of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.

  • import_active_energy (Optional): Use the import active energy value of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.

  • export_active_energy (Optional): Use the export active energy value of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.

  • total_reactive_energy (Optional): Use the total reactive energy value of the sensor in kilo volt amps reactive hours. All options from Sensor.

  • import_reactive_energy (Optional): Use the import reactive energy value of the sensor in kilo volt amps reactive hours. All options from Sensor.

  • export_reactive_energy (Optional): Use the export reactive energy value of the sensor in kilo volt amps reactive hours. All options from Sensor.

  • apparent_energy (Optional): Use the apparent energy value of the sensor in kilo volt amps hours. All options from Sensor.

  • active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • reactive_power (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the sensor in VAR. All options from Sensor.

  • apparent_power (Optional): Use the apparent power value of the sensor in VA. All options from Sensor.

  • voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

  • current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • power_factor (Optional): Use the power factor value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertz. All options from Sensor.

  • maximum_demand_active_power (Optional): Use the maximum demand (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • maximum_demand_reactive_power (Optional): Use the maximum demand reactive power value of the sensor in VAR. All options from Sensor.

  • maximum_demand_apparent_power (Optional): Use the maximum demand apparent power value of the sensor in VA. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor if multiple sensors are attached to the same UART bus. You will need to set the address of each device manually. Defaults to 1.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”