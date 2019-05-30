Speaker Components

The speaker domain contains common functionality shared across the speaker platforms.

Base Speaker Configuration Section titled “Base Speaker Configuration”

speaker : - platform : ...

Configuration variables:

audio_dac (Optional, ID): The audio DAC to use for volume control.

All speaker actions can be used without specifying an id if you have only one speaker in your configuration YAML.

This action will start playing raw audio data from the speaker.

on_... : # Static raw audio data - speaker.play : [ ... ] # Templated, return type is `std::vector<uint8_t>` - speaker.play : !lambda return {...}; # in case you need to specify the speaker id - speaker.play : id : my_speaker data : [ ... ]

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

(Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML. data (Required, list of bytes, templatable): The raw audio data to play.

This action will stop playing audio data from the speaker and discard the unplayed data.

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

This action will stop playing audio data from the speaker after all data is played.

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

This action will mute the speaker.

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

This action will unmute the speaker.

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

This action will set the volume of the speaker.

on_... : # Simple - speaker.volume_set : 50% # Full - speaker.volume_set : id : speaker_id volume : 50% # Simple with lambda - speaker.volume_set : !lambda " return 0.5; "

Configuration variables:

volume (Required, percentage): The volume to set the speaker to.

All speaker conditions can be used without specifying an id if you have only one speaker in your configuration YAML.

This condition will check if the speaker is currently playing audio data.

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The speaker to check. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

This condition will check if the speaker is fully stopped audio data and is in idle mode.

.. note:

Between the time speaker.is_playing is false and speaker.is_stopped is true the ‘speaker’ component is closing down structures that where used to play the data correctly. It better to check if the speaker is stopped then that if it plays.

Configuration variables: