Speaker Components
The
speaker domain contains common functionality shared across the
speaker platforms.
Base Speaker ConfigurationSection titled “Base Speaker Configuration”
Configuration variables:
Speaker ActionsSection titled “Speaker Actions”
All
speaker actions can be used without specifying an
id if you have only one
speaker in
your configuration YAML.
Section titled “speaker.play Action”
speaker.play Action
This action will start playing raw audio data from the speaker.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
- data (Required, list of bytes, templatable): The raw audio data to play.
Section titled “speaker.stop Action”
speaker.stop Action
This action will stop playing audio data from the speaker and discard the unplayed data.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
Section titled “speaker.finish Action”
speaker.finish Action
This action will stop playing audio data from the speaker after all data is played.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
Section titled “speaker.mute_on Action”
speaker.mute_on Action
This action will mute the speaker.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
Section titled “speaker.mute_off Action”
speaker.mute_off Action
This action will unmute the speaker.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
Section titled “speaker.volume_set Action”
speaker.volume_set Action
This action will set the volume of the speaker.
Configuration variables:
volume (Required, percentage): The volume to set the speaker to.
Speaker ConditionsSection titled “Speaker Conditions”
All
speaker conditions can be used without specifying an
id if you have only one
speaker in
your configuration YAML.
Section titled “speaker.is_playing Condition”
speaker.is_playing Condition
This condition will check if the speaker is currently playing audio data.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The speaker to check. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
Section titled “speaker.is_stopped Condition”
speaker.is_stopped Condition
This condition will check if the speaker is fully stopped audio data and is in idle mode.
.. note:
Between the time
speaker.is_playing is false and
speaker.is_stopped is true the ‘speaker’ component is closing down structures that where used to play the data correctly. It better to check if the speaker is stopped then that if it plays.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The speaker to check. Defaults to the only one in YAML.