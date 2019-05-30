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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Speaker Components

The speaker domain contains common functionality shared across the speaker platforms.

Base Speaker Configuration

Section titled “Base Speaker Configuration”
speaker:
  - platform: ...

Configuration variables:

  • audio_dac (Optional, ID): The audio DAC to use for volume control.

Speaker Actions

Section titled “Speaker Actions”

All speaker actions can be used without specifying an id if you have only one speaker in your configuration YAML.

speaker.play Action

Section titled “speaker.play Action”

This action will start playing raw audio data from the speaker.

on_...:
  # Static raw audio data
  - speaker.play: [...]


  # Templated, return type is `std::vector<uint8_t>`
  - speaker.play: !lambda return {...};


  # in case you need to specify the speaker id
  - speaker.play:
      id: my_speaker
      data: [...]

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
  • data (Required, list of bytes, templatable): The raw audio data to play.

speaker.stop Action

Section titled “speaker.stop Action”

This action will stop playing audio data from the speaker and discard the unplayed data.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

speaker.finish Action

Section titled “speaker.finish Action”

This action will stop playing audio data from the speaker after all data is played.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

speaker.mute_on Action

Section titled “speaker.mute_on Action”

This action will mute the speaker.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

speaker.mute_off Action

Section titled “speaker.mute_off Action”

This action will unmute the speaker.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): The speaker to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

speaker.volume_set Action

Section titled “speaker.volume_set Action”

This action will set the volume of the speaker.

on_...:
  # Simple
  - speaker.volume_set: 50%


  # Full
  - speaker.volume_set:
      id: speaker_id
      volume: 50%


  # Simple with lambda
  -  speaker.volume_set: !lambda "return 0.5;"

Configuration variables:

volume (Required, percentage): The volume to set the speaker to.

Speaker Conditions

Section titled “Speaker Conditions”

All speaker conditions can be used without specifying an id if you have only one speaker in your configuration YAML.

speaker.is_playing Condition

Section titled “speaker.is_playing Condition”

This condition will check if the speaker is currently playing audio data.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): The speaker to check. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

speaker.is_stopped Condition

Section titled “speaker.is_stopped Condition”

This condition will check if the speaker is fully stopped audio data and is in idle mode.

.. note:

Between the time speaker.is_playing is false and speaker.is_stopped is true the ‘speaker’ component is closing down structures that where used to play the data correctly. It better to check if the speaker is stopped then that if it plays.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, ID): The speaker to check. Defaults to the only one in YAML.

Platforms

Section titled “Platforms”

See Also

Section titled “See Also”