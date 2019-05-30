YAML Configuration in ESPHome

ESPHome configuration files use YAML, a human-friendly data serialization standard. This page explains both standard YAML features and ESPHome-specific extensions.

YAML is designed to be human-readable and easy to edit, but can also be frustrating to work with, in particular when it comes to indentation. YAML is a superset of JSON, and JSON syntax can be used in YAML files.

The order of configuration blocks within an ESPHome YAML file is generally unimportant, as the entire contents will be read before any validation or processing is done.

Standard YAML Features Section titled “Standard YAML Features”

Comments: Any text after a # is a comment.

Any text after a is a comment. Scalars: Strings, numbers, booleans.

Strings, numbers, booleans. Sequences: Lists of items, using - or [ ... ] .

Lists of items, using or . Mappings: Key-value pairs, using key: value or { ... } .

Key-value pairs, using or . Anchors and Aliases: Reuse blocks of YAML with &anchor and *alias .

Reuse blocks of YAML with and . Multi-line Strings: Use | or > for multi-line text.

A YAML comment is any text after a # symbol, extending to the end of the line. If you need to include a # character in a string, it must appear within quotes.

Example:

# this is a comment foo : bar : 3 # this is another comment text : " # can be included in a string "

A YAML scalar is any value that doesn’t contain a colon ( : ). It can be a string, number, boolean, or null.

Strings are enclosed in double quotes ( " ) or single quotes ( ' ). Standard escape sequences such as newline (

) and Unicode codepoints will be translated inside double quotes only. A string may also be an unquoted character sequence that is not a valid number or boolean, for example 23times will be treated as a string even if not quoted. Strings may also be multi-line, using | or > .

Boolean values are true or false , case-insensitive. ESPHome also maps other strings to boolean values:

yes , on and enable are mapped to true .

, and are mapped to . no , off and disable are mapped to false .

Numeric values are integers or floating point numbers. Within ESPHome in most situations where a number is expected, it can also be written as a string containing an integer or a floating point number which will be automatically converted.

Example:

esp8266 : board : esp8285 # esp8285 is a string restore_from_flash : true # boolean value web_server : port : 80 # integer value

A YAML sequence is a list (or array) of items, using - or [ ... ] . Items can be scalars, sequences, or mappings. The - flag is used once per line for a sequence item, while the JSON style using [ ... ] can be on a single line, or spread across multiple lines.

Example:

# JSON style data_pins : [ 48 , 47 , 39 , 40 ] # YAML style data_pins : - 48 - 47 - 39 - 40 sensors : # A list of sensors, each is a mapping - platform : gpio name : " Temperature 1 " pin : GPIO32 - platform : gpio name : " Temperature 2 " pin : GPIO33

Sequences in YAML format can be quite confusing at times - consider the following examples:

- platform : gpio name : " Temperature 1 " - label : text : " Temperature 1 "

It may seem odd that in the first case there is no additional indentation, while in the second case there is. The difference is that in the first case the sequence item is itself a mapping, with keys platform and name , while in the second case the sequence item is a key label with a value of a mapping with key text and value "Temperature 1" . Rewriting these in JSON format can make it clearer:

- { " platform " : " gpio " , " name " : " Temperature 1 " } - { " label " : { " text " : " Temperature 1 " } }

A useful rule of thumb is that wherever there is a sequence item that ends with a colon its value must be a mapping, not a scalar, so it will require further indentation for the subsequent lines, This example is wrong and will throw two errors:

- label : # Will throw an error "expected a dictionary" text : " Temperature 1 " # Wrong! Should be indented. Will throw error "text is an invalid option for ..."

A YAML mapping is a list of key-value pairs, using key: value or { ... } . Keys can be any valid YAML scalar (though usually they will be confined to strings from a predefined set), while values can be any valid YAML scalar, list, or mapping. A mapping can also be referred to as a dictionary, associative array or hashtable. The keys used in a single mapping must be unique.

Example:

sensor : platform : gpio pin : GPIO32 name : " Temperature 1 " device_class : temperature unit_of_measurement : " °C " accuracy_decimals : 1 state_class : measurement

In the example above “sensor” is a key in a mapping, and its value is another mapping. The second mapping has keys platform , pin , name , device_class , unit_of_measurement , accuracy_decimals and state_class .

Where a mapping value is a sequence it should be indented after the key, but this is one of the few places that YAML is forgiving of incorrect indentation, for example:

widgets : - label : text : Temperature 1 - label : text : Temperature 2

Note that the sequence marker - is not indented below the mapping key widgets . This technically incorrect, but will be interpreted correctly by the YAML parser. It is recommended that you stick to the correct format, but if you see this used in a YAML file, understand that it does work - and it can be useful to limit indentation depth with complex configurations.

YAML anchors ( &anchor ) and aliases ( *alias ) allow you to define a block of configuration once and reuse it elsewhere. This is especially useful for repeating metadata fields. You can also override specific values when merging with <<: *anchor :

sensor : - & common_adc pin : GPIO32 platform : adc name : " Temperature 1 " device_class : temperature unit_of_measurement : " °C " accuracy_decimals : 1 state_class : measurement - << : * common_adc pin : GPIO33 name : " Temperature 2 "

In this example, both sensors share the metadata from common_adc , but the second sensor overrides the pin and name values.

YAML supports multi-line strings in a few different flavors.

Strings that are quoted with double quotes ( " ) or single quotes ( ' ) may be broken across lines. Points to note:

Leading white space on subsequent lines is ignored;

Newlines can be inserted by leaving a blank line;

Escape sequences like

are translated inside double quotes only;

Generally speaking block strings as described below are preferable to quoted multi-line strings.

Example:

sensor : # The name of this sensor will be "Sensor Name" - platform : template name : " Sensor Name "

Block strings are multi-line strings that are introduced with a special character sequence, and all subsequent lines with indentation greater than the key introducing the string are considered part of the string. There are three parts to a block string marker:

The block style indicator ( | or > ) (required)

or ) (required) The chomping indicator ( - or + ) (optional)

or ) (optional) An indentation value (a number, optional)

The block style controls how embedded newlines are handled - when using the | (literal) style, embedded newlines are kept, while when using the > (folded) style, embedded newlines are folded into a single space.

The chomping indicator controls how the end of the string is treated:

No chomping indicator: end the string with a single newline

- : remove all trailing newlines;

: remove all trailing newlines; + : keep all trailing newlines.

The indentation value specifies how many spaces to insert at the beginning of each line. It is optional and the default indentation will be guessed from the first line of text so in general it should not be necessary to use this.

Within ESPHome you will most often use the |- style which will keep internal newlines and remove trailing newlines.

Example:

multiline_string : |- This is a string that is broken across multiple lines. Internal newlines will be kept, and trailing newlines will be removed. some_other_key : # This is not part of the string

ESPHome YAML Extensions Section titled “ESPHome YAML Extensions”

ESPHome adds several non-standard but useful features to standard YAML:

Secrets and the secrets.yaml File Section titled “Secrets and the secrets.yaml File”

The !secret tag allows you to reference sensitive values (like passwords or API keys) stored in a separate secrets.yaml file. This is especially helpful when you want to be able to distribute your configuration files without revealing your secrets.

IMPORTANT In order to keep your secrets safe, the secrets.yaml file should NOT be checked into git or any other version control system.

Example:

wifi : ssid : " MyWiFi " password : !secret wifi_password

And in your secrets.yaml

wifi_password : my_super_secret_password

The secrets file must consist only of a flat mapping of keys to scalar values.

The substitutions: feature allows you to define reusable values that can be referenced throughout your configuration. For full details see Substitutions

Insert the contents of another YAML file at this position.

May be used at any level of the configuration, and will be substituted at that level.

Unless used in conjunction with packages: (see below) the insertion is done literally.

(see below) the insertion is done literally. Substitutions can be used in the included file to reference values passed to !include . Such values will override any global substitutions, so global substitutions can be used to provide default values.

Example:

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio id : button1 pin : GPIOXX on_multi_click : !include { file : on-multi-click.yaml , vars : { id : 1 } } # inline syntax - platform : gpio id : button2 pin : GPIOXX on_multi_click : !include # multi-line syntax file : on-multi-click.yaml vars : id : 2

The packages: feature allows you to define reusable and potentially partial configurations that can be included in your main configuration. The data is merged with the main configuration, with values in the main configuration taking precedence over values in the package data.

See Packages for more details.

Any top-level configuration key that starts with a dot ( . ) will be ignored, and will not be included in the final configuration. This is mostly useful to define anchors that are not part of the configuration.

.number : & AnchorNumber # Define an anchor, but exclude it optimistic : true min_value : 0 max_value : 600 step : 1 initial_value : 0 number : - platform : template << : * AnchorNumber # Include the anchor previously defined id : " SwitchMainDelay " name : " Main Switch Delay "

The hidden key name is not important, and indeed can be just a single dot, but using a more descriptive name is recommended.