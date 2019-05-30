YAML Configuration in ESPHome
ESPHome configuration files use YAML, a human-friendly data serialization standard. This page explains both standard YAML features and ESPHome-specific extensions.
YAML is designed to be human-readable and easy to edit, but can also be frustrating to work with, in particular when it comes to indentation. YAML is a superset of JSON, and JSON syntax can be used in YAML files.
The order of configuration blocks within an ESPHome YAML file is generally unimportant, as the entire contents will be read before any validation or processing is done.
Standard YAML FeaturesSection titled “Standard YAML Features”
- Comments: Any text after a
#is a comment.
- Scalars: Strings, numbers, booleans.
- Sequences: Lists of items, using
-or
[ ... ].
- Mappings: Key-value pairs, using
key: valueor
{ ... }.
- Anchors and Aliases: Reuse blocks of YAML with
&anchorand
*alias.
- Multi-line Strings: Use
|or
>for multi-line text.
CommentsSection titled “Comments”
A YAML comment is any text after a
# symbol, extending to the end of the line. If you need to include a
# character
in a string, it must appear within quotes.
Example:
ScalarsSection titled “Scalars”
A YAML scalar is any value that doesn’t contain a colon (
:). It can be a string, number, boolean, or null.
Strings are enclosed in double quotes (
") or single quotes (
'). Standard escape sequences such as newline
(
\n) and Unicode codepoints will be translated inside double quotes only. A string may also be an unquoted character
sequence that is not a valid number or boolean, for example
23times will be treated as a string even if not quoted.
Strings may also be multi-line, using
| or
>.
Boolean values are
true or
false, case-insensitive. ESPHome also maps other strings to boolean values:
yes,
onand
enableare mapped to
true.
no,
offand
disableare mapped to
false.
Numeric values are integers or floating point numbers. Within ESPHome in most situations where a number is expected, it can also be written as a string containing an integer or a floating point number which will be automatically converted.
Example:
SequencesSection titled “Sequences”
A YAML sequence is a list (or array) of items, using
- or
[ ... ]. Items can be scalars, sequences, or mappings.
The
- flag is used once per line for a sequence item, while the JSON style using
[ ... ] can be on a single line,
or spread across multiple lines.
Example:
Sequences in YAML format can be quite confusing at times - consider the following examples:
It may seem odd that in the first case there is no additional indentation, while in the second case there is.
The difference is that in the first case the sequence item is itself a mapping, with keys
platform and
name,
while in the second case the sequence item is a key
label with a value of a mapping with key
text and value
"Temperature 1". Rewriting these in JSON format can make it clearer:
A useful rule of thumb is that wherever there is a sequence item that ends with a colon its value must be a mapping, not a scalar, so it will require further indentation for the subsequent lines, This example is wrong and will throw two errors:
MappingsSection titled “Mappings”
A YAML mapping is a list of key-value pairs, using
key: value or
{ ... }. Keys can be any valid YAML scalar
(though usually they will be confined to strings from a predefined set), while values can be any valid YAML scalar,
list, or mapping. A mapping can also be referred to as a dictionary, associative array or hashtable. The keys used in
a single mapping must be unique.
Example:
In the example above “sensor” is a key in a mapping, and its value is another mapping. The second mapping has keys
platform,
pin,
name,
device_class,
unit_of_measurement,
accuracy_decimals and
state_class.
Where a mapping value is a sequence it should be indented after the key, but this is one of the few places that YAML is forgiving of incorrect indentation, for example:
Note that the sequence marker
- is not indented below the mapping key
widgets. This technically incorrect,
but will be interpreted correctly by the YAML parser. It is recommended that you stick to the correct format,
but if you see this used in a YAML file, understand that it does work - and it can be useful to limit indentation
depth with complex configurations.
Anchors, Aliases, and Overriding ValuesSection titled “Anchors, Aliases, and Overriding Values”
YAML anchors (
&anchor ) and aliases (
*alias ) allow you to define a block of configuration once and reuse it
elsewhere. This is especially useful for repeating metadata fields.
You can also override specific values when merging with
<<: *anchor :
In this example, both sensors share the metadata from
common_adc, but the second sensor overrides the
pin and
name values.
Multi-line StringsSection titled “Multi-line Strings”
YAML supports multi-line strings in a few different flavors.
Quoted Multi-Line StringsSection titled “Quoted Multi-Line Strings”
Strings that are quoted with double quotes (
" ) or single quotes (
' ) may be broken across lines. Points to note:
- Leading white space on subsequent lines is ignored;
- Newlines can be inserted by leaving a blank line;
- Escape sequences like
\nare translated inside double quotes only;
Generally speaking block strings as described below are preferable to quoted multi-line strings.
Example:
Block StringsSection titled “Block Strings”
Block strings are multi-line strings that are introduced with a special character sequence, and all subsequent lines with indentation greater than the key introducing the string are considered part of the string. There are three parts to a block string marker:
- The block style indicator (
|or
>) (required)
- The chomping indicator (
-or
+) (optional)
- An indentation value (a number, optional)
The block style controls how embedded newlines are handled - when using the
| (literal) style,
embedded newlines are kept, while when using the
> (folded) style, embedded newlines are folded into a single space.
The chomping indicator controls how the end of the string is treated:
- No chomping indicator: end the string with a single newline
-: remove all trailing newlines;
+: keep all trailing newlines.
The indentation value specifies how many spaces to insert at the beginning of each line. It is optional and the default indentation will be guessed from the first line of text so in general it should not be necessary to use this.
Within ESPHome you will most often use the
|- style which will keep internal newlines and remove trailing newlines.
Example:
ESPHome YAML ExtensionsSection titled “ESPHome YAML Extensions”
ESPHome adds several non-standard but useful features to standard YAML:
Secrets and the Section titled “Secrets and the secrets.yaml File”
secrets.yaml File
The
!secret tag allows you to reference sensitive values (like passwords or API keys) stored in a separate
secrets.yaml file. This is especially helpful when you want to be able to distribute your configuration files
without revealing your secrets.
IMPORTANT
In order to keep your secrets safe, the
secrets.yaml file should NOT be checked into git or any other version
control system.
Example:
And in your
secrets.yaml
The secrets file must consist only of a flat mapping of keys to scalar values.
SubstitutionsSection titled “Substitutions”
The
substitutions: feature allows you to define reusable values that can be referenced throughout your configuration.
For full details see Substitutions
!includeSection titled “!include”
- Insert the contents of another YAML file at this position.
- May be used at any level of the configuration, and will be substituted at that level.
- Unless used in conjunction with
packages:(see below) the insertion is done literally.
- Substitutions can be used in the included file to reference values passed to
!include. Such values will override any global substitutions, so global substitutions can be used to provide default values.
Example:
PackagesSection titled “Packages”
The
packages: feature allows you to define reusable and potentially partial configurations that can be included in
your main configuration. The data is merged with the main configuration, with values in the main configuration taking
precedence over values in the package data.
See Packages for more details.
Hidden itemsSection titled “Hidden items”
Any top-level configuration key that starts with a dot (
. ) will be ignored, and will not be included in the final
configuration. This is mostly useful to define anchors that are not part of the configuration.
The hidden key name is not important, and indeed can be just a single dot, but using a more descriptive name is recommended.
LambdasSection titled “Lambdas”
Within ESPHome configuration files it’s possible to embed lambdas, which are blocks of C++ code that are evaluated
at runtime, to provide dynamic values and implement logic not possible in YAML. A lambda is defined using the
!lambda tag. See Templates for more information.