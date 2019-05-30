This component contains platform-specific options for the ESP32 platform.

# Example configuration entry esp32 : variant : esp32s3

variant (Optional, string): The ESP32 mcu/chip to use for this device configuration. One of esp32 , esp32s2 , esp32s3 , esp32c2 , esp32c3 , esp32c5 , esp32c6 , esp32c61 , esp32h2 or esp32p4 . This must match the hardware in use, or it will fail to flash.

board (Optional, string): The PlatformIO board ID that should be used. Choose the appropriate board from this list (the icon next to the name can be used to copy the board ID). This only affects pin aliases and some internal settings; This setting is no longer recommended, variant should be used instead.

NOTE At least one of board or variant must be specified. If variant alone is specified (the recommended practice), the board configuration will be automatically filled using a standard Espressif devkit board suitable for that variant. Both may be specified (for backwards compatibility) but they must define the same variant.

engineering_sample (Optional, boolean): ESP32-P4 only. Set to true if your board has engineering sample silicon (rev < 3.0). When using variant: esp32p4 without specifying a board , a warning is logged if this option is not explicitly set. Defaults to false .

flash_size (Optional, string): The amount of flash memory available on the ESP32 board/module. One of 2MB , 4MB , 8MB , 16MB or 32MB . Defaults to 4MB . Warning: specifying a size larger than that available on your board will cause the ESP32 to fail to boot.

cpu_frequency (Optional, string): The CPU frequency to use. Defaults to the maximum supported frequency for the variant. The allowed values depend on the variant: ESP32, ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, ESP32-C5: 80MHz , 160MHz , 240MHz ESP32-C2: 80MHz , 120MHz ESP32-C3: 80MHz , 160MHz ESP32-C6, ESP32-C61: 80MHz , 120MHz , 160MHz ESP32-H2: 16MHz , 32MHz , 48MHz , 64MHz , 96MHz ESP32-P4: 40MHz , 360MHz , 400MHz (engineering samples are limited to 360MHz ) Some ESP32 modules — typically OEM/single-core variants found in commercial devices (e.g. certain Xiaomi lamps) — are rated only up to 160MHz even though they identify as ESP32. If your device hangs, resets, or fails to boot after flashing at the default (maximum) frequency, set cpu_frequency: 160MHz (or lower) to work around this.

partitions (Optional, filename or list): A partition table CSV file or a list of custom partitions to add. See Partitions.

framework (Optional): Options for the underlying framework used by ESPHome. See Framework.

watchdog_timeout (Optional, Time): The timeout applied to the ESP-IDF task watchdog. If a subscribed task fails to feed the watchdog within this period, the device will reboot. Useful for power-managed devices or long blocking operations that need extended watchdog windows. Defaults to 5s , valid range is 5s to 60s . Note: OTA updates temporarily raise the watchdog to 15s when the configured timeout is below that threshold.

toolchain (Optional, Toolchain): Toolchain used to build the firmware.

ESPHome supports the following ESP32 variants. Use the variant configuration option to select the correct one for your hardware.

The original ESP32 is Espressif’s flagship dual-core chip with the most mature and well-tested support in ESPHome. It includes Wi-Fi, Classic Bluetooth, and BLE, plus a built-in Ethernet MAC for wired networking with an external PHY. It does not have native USB; an external USB-to-serial chip is required for programming and serial console.

CPU: Xtensa LX6 dual-core, up to 240 MHz

Xtensa LX6 dual-core, up to 240 MHz Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz

802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz Bluetooth: Classic Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE 4.2

Classic Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE 4.2 USB: None (external USB-to-serial required)

None (external USB-to-serial required) Ethernet: Built-in MAC (requires external PHY)

Built-in MAC (requires external PHY) GPIO: 34 usable pins

34 usable pins UART: 3

3 I2C: 2

2 SPI: 2 (4 controllers total, 2 general-purpose)

2 (4 controllers total, 2 general-purpose) I2S: 2

2 ADC: 18 channels

18 channels DAC: 2 channels

2 channels Capacitive touch: 10 pins

The ESP32-S2 is a single-core variant with native USB OTG and a larger set of GPIO pins. It does not include any Bluetooth/BLE support.

CPU: Xtensa LX7 single-core, up to 240 MHz

Xtensa LX7 single-core, up to 240 MHz Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz

802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz Bluetooth: None

None USB: Native USB OTG host mode (Full Speed); CDC/TinyUSB peripheral mode.

Native USB OTG host mode (Full Speed); CDC/TinyUSB peripheral mode. Ethernet: None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported)

None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported) GPIO: 43 usable pins

43 usable pins UART: 2

2 I2C: 2

2 SPI: 4

4 I2S: 1

1 ADC: 20 channels

20 channels DAC: 2 channels

2 channels Capacitive touch: 14 pins

The ESP32-S3 is a dual-core update to the original ESP32 with BLE 5.0, native USB OTG, and AI vector instruction extensions that are particularly useful for machine learning applications such as Micro Wake Word. It does not include Classic Bluetooth.

CPU: Xtensa LX7 dual-core, up to 240 MHz

Xtensa LX7 dual-core, up to 240 MHz Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz

802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz Bluetooth: BLE 5.0

BLE 5.0 USB: Native USB OTG host mode (Full Speed); USB Serial/JTAG peripheral mode

Native USB OTG host mode (Full Speed); USB Serial/JTAG peripheral mode Ethernet: None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported)

None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported) GPIO: 45 usable pins

45 usable pins UART: 3

3 I2C: 2

2 SPI: 4

4 I2S: 2

2 ADC: 20 channels

20 channels DAC: None

None Capacitive touch: 14 pins

14 pins AI vector instructions: Yes

The ESP32-C2 is a low-cost, space-saving RISC-V chip with a reduced peripheral set, targeting simple Wi-Fi + BLE IoT applications.

CPU: RISC-V single-core, up to 120 MHz

RISC-V single-core, up to 120 MHz Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz

802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz Bluetooth: BLE 5.0

BLE 5.0 USB: None (UART only)

None (UART only) Ethernet: None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported)

None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported) GPIO: 15 usable pins

15 usable pins UART: 2

2 I2C: 1

1 SPI: 2

2 I2S: None

None ADC: 5 channels

5 channels DAC: None

The ESP32-C3 is a single-core RISC-V chip designed as a modern, low-cost replacement for the ESP8266. It provides Wi-Fi and BLE in a simple package with built-in USB Serial/JTAG.

CPU: RISC-V single-core, up to 160 MHz

RISC-V single-core, up to 160 MHz Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz

802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz Bluetooth: BLE 5.0

BLE 5.0 USB: USB Serial/JTAG

USB Serial/JTAG Ethernet: None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported)

None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported) GPIO: 22 usable pins

22 usable pins UART: 2

2 I2C: 1

1 SPI: 3

3 I2S: 1

1 ADC: 6 channels

6 channels DAC: None

The ESP32-C5 is a RISC-V chip with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support (both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and BLE 5.0, plus a low-power coprocessor for sleep-mode tasks.

CPU: RISC-V HP core, up to 240 MHz + LP core, up to 40 MHz

RISC-V HP core, up to 240 MHz + LP core, up to 40 MHz Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n/ax 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz (Wi-Fi 6)

802.11 b/g/n/ax 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz (Wi-Fi 6) Bluetooth: BLE 5.0

BLE 5.0 USB: USB Serial/JTAG

USB Serial/JTAG Ethernet: None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported)

None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported) GPIO: 31 usable pins

31 usable pins UART: 3

3 I2C: 2

2 SPI: 3

3 I2S: 1

1 ADC: 7 channels

7 channels DAC: None

The ESP32-C6 is a RISC-V chip with Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), BLE 5.0, and a built-in 802.15.4 radio for Thread and Zigbee mesh networking. It also includes a low-power coprocessor.

CPU: RISC-V HP core up to 160 MHz + LP core up to 20 MHz

RISC-V HP core up to 160 MHz + LP core up to 20 MHz Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n/ax 2.4 GHz (Wi-Fi 6)

802.11 b/g/n/ax 2.4 GHz (Wi-Fi 6) Bluetooth: BLE 5.0

BLE 5.0 802.15.4: Thread and Zigbee

Thread and Zigbee USB: USB Serial/JTAG

USB Serial/JTAG Ethernet: None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported)

None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported) GPIO: 31 usable pins

31 usable pins UART: 3

3 I2C: 2

2 SPI: 3

3 I2S: 1

1 ADC: 7 channels

7 channels DAC: None

The ESP32-C61 is a lower-cost variant of the ESP32-C6 with Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz) and BLE 5.4. It does not include the 802.15.4 radio (no Thread or Zigbee).

CPU: RISC-V single-core, up to 160 MHz

RISC-V single-core, up to 160 MHz Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n/ax 2.4 GHz (Wi-Fi 6)

802.11 b/g/n/ax 2.4 GHz (Wi-Fi 6) Bluetooth: BLE 5.4

BLE 5.4 802.15.4: None

None USB: USB Serial/JTAG

USB Serial/JTAG Ethernet: None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported)

None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported) GPIO: 26 usable pins

26 usable pins UART: 3

3 I2C: 2

2 SPI: 3

3 I2S: 1

1 ADC: 7 channels

7 channels DAC: None

The ESP32-H2 is a RISC-V chip with BLE 5.3 and a built-in 802.15.4 radio for Thread and Zigbee. It does not include Wi-Fi and is suited for low-power mesh networking applications.

CPU: RISC-V single-core, up to 96 MHz

RISC-V single-core, up to 96 MHz Wi-Fi: None

None Bluetooth: BLE 5.3

BLE 5.3 802.15.4: Thread and Zigbee

Thread and Zigbee USB: USB Serial/JTAG

USB Serial/JTAG Ethernet: None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported)

None built-in (SPI-based controllers supported) GPIO: 26 usable pins

26 usable pins UART: 2

2 I2C: 2

2 SPI: 2

2 I2S: None

None ADC: 5 channels

5 channels DAC: None

The ESP32-P4 is a high-performance dual-core RISC-V chip focused on edge computing, image processing, and rich display/camera interfaces. It does not have built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth — a separate co-processor chip is required for wireless connectivity via ESP-Hosted.

CPU: RISC-V HP dual-core @ up to 400 MHz + LP core @ up to 40 MHz

RISC-V HP dual-core @ up to 400 MHz + LP core @ up to 40 MHz Wi-Fi: None (requires co-processor via ESP-Hosted)

None (requires co-processor via ESP-Hosted) Bluetooth: None (requires co-processor via ESP-Hosted)

None (requires co-processor via ESP-Hosted) USB: Native USB OTG host mode (Full Speed + High Speed); USB Serial/JTAG peripheral mode

Native USB OTG host mode (Full Speed + High Speed); USB Serial/JTAG peripheral mode Ethernet: Built-in MAC (requires external PHY)

Built-in MAC (requires external PHY) GPIO: 54 usable pins

54 usable pins UART: 3

3 I2C: 3

3 SPI: 4

4 I2S: 3

3 ADC: 7 channels

7 channels DAC: None

None MIPI DSI/CSI: Yes (display and camera interfaces)

ESPHome supports multiple toolchains for building firmware. The toolchain determines how the firmware is compiled and which build system is used.

Currently supported toolchains include:

platformio (default)

(default) esp-idf

Example for using ESP-IDF toolchain:

esp32 : toolchain : esp-idf

When esp-idf is selected, ESPHome uses its native ESP-IDF integration, including automatic framework installation and environment management as described in this documentation.

You can also select the toolchain via the CLI:

Terminal window esphome --toolchain esp-idf compile my_device.yaml

If not specified, platformio is used by default. If both esp32.toolchain and the --toolchain CLI option are set, the CLI option takes precedence.

ESPHome supports two framework options for ESP32 chips:

ESP-IDF is Espressif’s native development framework. It is required for ESP32-C2, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C6, ESP32-C61, ESP32-H2, and ESP32-P4 variants, as these are not supported by the Arduino framework. It is the default and recommended for all ESP32 chips when possible. See the migration guide for help transitioning from Arduino.

# Example configuration entry esp32 : board : ... framework : type : esp-idf

The Arduino framework is integrated as an ESP-IDF component. This provides Arduino API compatibility within the ESP-IDF build system. Arduino framework is available for ESP32 (classic), ESP32-C3, ESP32-S2, and ESP32-S3 variants.

# Example configuration entry esp32 : board : ... framework : type : arduino

type (Optional, string): The framework type, either esp-idf or arduino . Defaults to esp-idf for all ESP32 variants.

version (Optional, string): The base framework version number to use, from ESP32 ESP-IDF releases or ESP32 Arduino releases. Defaults to recommended . Additional values are: dev : Use the latest commit, note this may break at any time latest : Use the latest release, even if it hasn’t been recommended yet. recommended : Use the recommended framework version.

source (Optional, string): The PlatformIO package to use for the framework. This variable provides the URL of the git repository or file archive of a custom or patched version of the pioarduino/framework-arduinoespressif32 or pioarduino/framework-espidf package for the framework type. Refer to PlatformIO package specifications for the supported URL schemes. Examples: https://github.com/user/arduino-esp32/releases/download/archive.zip https://github.com/user/esp-idf.git#branch symlink:///path/to/esp-idf

platform_version (Optional, string): The version of the pioarduino/espressif32 package to use. For known framework versions this value will be set automatically.

sdkconfig_options (Optional, mapping): Custom sdkconfig compiler options to set in the ESP-IDF project.

log_level (Optional, string): Log level of the framework, one of ERROR (default), NONE , WARN , INFO , DEBUG or VERBOSE .

advanced (Optional, mapping): See Advanced Configuration below.

components (Optional, list of components): See IDF Components below.

assertion_level (Optional, enum): One of ENABLE (default), SILENT or DISABLE . Changing away from the default will reduce the size of the compiled binary, albeit at the expense of ease of troubleshooting. See Espressif’s documentation for more information.

compiler_optimization (Optional, enum): One of SIZE (default), PERF , NONE or DEBUG . Changing away from the default will increase the size of the compiled binary but may increase performance or allow for easier troubleshooting. See Espressif’s documentation for more information.

enable_lwip_assert (Optional, boolean): Can be set to false to reduce the size of the compiled binary by disabling LWIP assertions. Defaults to true (as recommended by Espressif). See Espressif’s documentation for more information.

execute_from_psram (Optional, boolean): On ESP32S3 and ESP32P4 only may be set to true to enable executing code from PSRAM. With octal or hex PSRAM this can be faster than executing from FLASH memory, and enables code such as display drawing to execute normally when writing to FLASH, e.g. during an OTA update. The default is false .

ignore_efuse_custom_mac (Optional, boolean): Can be set to true for devices on which the burned-in custom MAC address is not valid.

ignore_efuse_mac_crc (Optional, boolean): Can be set to true for devices on which the burned-in MAC address is not consistent with the burned-in CRC for that MAC address, resulting in an error like Base MAC address from BLK0 of EFUSE CRC error . Valid only on original ESP32 with esp-idf framework.

minimum_chip_revision (Optional, string): Sets the minimum ESP32 chip revision required for the firmware. One of 0.0 , 1.0 , 1.1 , 2.0 , 3.0 , or 3.1 . Valid only on original ESP32. Setting this to 3.0 or higher reduces flash size by excluding workaround code for older chip bugs. For PSRAM users, it also saves significant IRAM by keeping C library functions in ROM instead of recompiling them with the PSRAM cache bug workaround. Important: The firmware will not boot on chips older than the specified revision. If OTA updating a device with an older chip, the bootloader will reject the new firmware and roll back to the previous version (when OTA rollback is enabled, which is the default). To find your chip’s revision, check the ESPHome boot logs for a line like ESP32 Chip: ESP32 r3.0, 2 core(s) or use esptool.py chip_id .

sram1_as_iram (Optional, boolean): Use the SRAM1 memory region as additional IRAM, providing an extra 40 KB of IRAM . This reclaims memory that was previously reserved for the bootloader’s DRAM and not available to the application. The extra IRAM expands the flash cache window for XIP (execute in place), reducing cache misses and improving performance for all code running from flash (WiFi, BLE, API server, etc.). It also helps avoid IRAM overflow compile errors ( section '.iram0.text' will not fit in region 'iram0_0_seg' ). Since this memory was never part of the heap, there is no cost to free heap/DRAM . Valid only on original ESP32 with esp-idf framework. Defaults to false . Important: This requires a bootloader from ESP-IDF v5.1 or later. Flashing via USB automatically updates the bootloader, but OTA updates do not. If the device has an older bootloader, enabling this option will cause the device to fail to boot . If you have previously flashed your device via USB with a recent version of ESPHome, the bootloader is already compatible. ESPHome will log a suggestion at boot if it detects a compatible bootloader and this option is not yet enabled.

enable_idf_experimental_features (Optional, boolean): Can be set to true to enable experimental features. Use of experimental features may cause instability or other issues.

loop_task_stack_size (Optional, int): Loop task stack size in bytes. Increase if experiencing stack overflow errors (e.g., with complex code or deep recursion). Higher values reduce heap availability. Valid range is 8192-32768 bytes. Defaults to 8192 bytes.

enable_ota_rollback (Optional, boolean): Enable OTA rollback support. When enabled, the bootloader will automatically roll back to the previous firmware if the device crashes or resets before the boot is marked as successful. This works in conjunction with the safe_mode component - after the boot_is_good_after time (default 60s), the firmware is marked as valid. If the device crashes before that, it will roll back to the previous working firmware. Defaults to true . NOTE OTA rollback requires the bootloader to be compiled with rollback support. Existing devices may need to be reflashed via serial to update the bootloader - OTA updates do not update the bootloader.

signed_ota_verification (Optional, mapping): Enable Signed App Verification Without Hardware Secure Boot. When configured, OTA firmware updates are verified using a cryptographic signature. This protects against tampered firmware from network-based attacks without requiring hardware Secure Boot (eFuse). Both Secure Boot V2 (RSA-3072 or ECDSA-V2) and Secure Boot V1 (ECDSA) signing schemes are supported. Contains the following options: signing_key (Optional, filename): Path to a PEM-encoded private signing key. When provided, the firmware is automatically signed during build using espsecure . This is the simplest workflow — the public key is derived automatically and embedded in the signature block. Mutually exclusive with verification_key . verification_key (Optional, filename): Path to a public verification key. When provided, the public key is embedded for verification but the binary is not signed during build . You must sign the firmware externally before flashing. This is useful for CI/CD pipelines where the private key is stored in a secure vault. Mutually exclusive with signing_key . NOTE The verification key format depends on the signing scheme: For rsa3072 and ecdsa256 (Secure Boot V2): PEM-encoded public key. For ecdsa_v1 (Secure Boot V1): Raw binary format ( .bin ). Extract from a PEM private key using: espsecure.py extract_public_key --keyfile private.pem public_key.bin signing_scheme (Optional, string): The signing algorithm. One of rsa3072 , ecdsa256 , or ecdsa_v1 . Defaults to rsa3072 . Not all schemes are supported on all variants — see the table below. rsa3072 : RSA-3072 (Secure Boot V2). Recommended for most variants. ecdsa256 : ECDSA with NIST P-256 (Secure Boot V2). For variants without RSA support. ecdsa_v1 : ECDSA with NIST P-256 (Secure Boot V1). Only for the original ESP32 — use this for chips prior to revision 3.0 that do not support Secure Boot V2. Variant rsa3072 ecdsa256 ecdsa_v1 ESP32 (rev 3.0+) yes no yes ESP32 (rev < 3.0) no no yes ESP32-S2 yes no no ESP32-S3 yes no no ESP32-C2 no yes no ESP32-C3 yes no no ESP32-C5 yes yes no ESP32-C6 yes yes no ESP32-C61 no yes no ESP32-H2 yes yes no ESP32-P4 yes yes no NOTE Using rsa3072 on the original ESP32 requires setting minimum_chip_revision: "3.0" or higher (Secure Boot V2 RSA is only available on ESP32 chip revision 3.0+). For older chip revisions, use ecdsa_v1 . WARNING Keep your signing key safe! If you lose the private signing key, you will not be able to OTA update any devices running firmware signed with that key. Without the signing key, you must reflash the device via serial. NOTE The first firmware flashed to a device must also be signed. When using signing_key , this happens automatically. Flash the initial firmware via serial — serial flashing does not perform signature verification. All subsequent OTA updates will be verified against the public key in the running firmware. To generate a signing key, use the espsecure.py tool from ESP-IDF: Terminal window # Generate an RSA-3072 signing key (Secure Boot V2 — most variants) espsecure.py generate-signing-key --version 2 --scheme rsa3072 secure_boot_signing_key.pem # Generate an ECDSA signing key (Secure Boot V1 — original ESP32 pre-rev 3.0) espsecure.py generate-signing-key --version 1 secure_boot_signing_key.pem # Extract the public verification key (for the verification_key workflow) espsecure.py extract_public_key --keyfile secure_boot_signing_key.pem secure_boot_verification_key.pem



LWIP Optimization Options (ESP-IDF only):

The following options are available under the advanced section when using the ESP-IDF framework to optimize LWIP (Lightweight IP) behavior. Some options improve performance while others save flash memory:

enable_lwip_dhcp_server (Optional, boolean): Enable DHCP server functionality. Only needed if the device will act as a DHCP server (necessary for WiFi AP mode). When the WiFi component is used, it automatically handles enabling/disabling the DHCP server based on whether AP mode is configured. When WiFi is not used, defaults to false .

enable_lwip_mdns_queries (Optional, boolean): Enable mDNS query support in the DNS resolver. This allows resolving local hostnames (like broker.local ) for MQTT brokers and other services. While ESPHome has its own mDNS responder for advertising, this option is needed for resolving mDNS names. Defaults to true .

enable_lwip_bridge_interface (Optional, boolean): Enable bridge interface support for bridging multiple network interfaces. Defaults to false .

enable_lwip_tcpip_core_locking (Optional, boolean): Enable LWIP TCP/IP core locking for better socket performance. This uses direct function calls with mutex protection instead of mailbox message passing between threads. Enabling this improves socket operation performance by 20-200% but may reduce multi-threaded scalability. Defaults to true .

enable_lwip_check_thread_safety (Optional, boolean): Enable LWIP thread safety checks to detect incorrect usage of the TCP/IP stack from multiple threads. This helps catch thread safety issues when core locking is enabled. Defaults to true .

disable_libc_locks_in_iram (Optional, boolean): Disable placing libc lock functions in IRAM. This saves approximately 1.3 KB of IRAM by placing these functions in flash memory instead. This is safe for ESPHome since no IRAM interrupt service routines (ISRs that run while cache is disabled) use libc lock APIs. Defaults to true (IRAM placement disabled to save RAM).

VFS (Virtual File System) Optimization Options:

The following options disable unused VFS features to save flash memory:

disable_vfs_support_termios (Optional, boolean): Disable VFS support for termios (terminal I/O) functions. ESPHome doesn’t use termios functions on ESP32 (they’re only used in the host UART driver for Linux/macOS). Disabling this saves approximately 1.8 KB of flash. Defaults to true (VFS termios disabled to save flash).

disable_vfs_support_select (Optional, boolean): Disable VFS support for select() with file descriptors. ESPHome uses lwip_select() for socket operations, which works independently of VFS select support. VFS select is only needed for UART and eventfd file descriptors. Socket operations continue to work normally with this disabled. Components that require VFS select (e.g., OpenThread) automatically enable it regardless of this setting. Disabling this saves approximately 2.7 KB of flash. Defaults to true (VFS select disabled to save flash).

disable_vfs_support_dir (Optional, boolean): Disable VFS support for directory-related functions (opendir, readdir, mkdir, rmdir, etc.). ESPHome doesn’t use directory operations on ESP32. Components that require directory support (e.g., future storage components) automatically enable it regardless of this setting. Disabling this saves approximately 0.5 KB+ of flash. Defaults to true (VFS directory support disabled to save flash).

FreeRTOS Memory Options:

freertos_in_iram (Optional, boolean): Keep FreeRTOS functions in IRAM instead of moving them to flash. By default, non-ISR FreeRTOS functions are placed in flash to save up to 8 KB of IRAM. ISR-safe functions ( FromISR variants) always remain in IRAM. Testing on ESP-IDF 5.5 with Bluetooth proxies shows no performance difference thanks to fast XIP (execute in place) from flash. Bluetooth proxies are one of the most IRAM-intensive and timing-sensitive use cases, which is likely why Espressif made this the default in IDF 6.0. This matches the default behavior in ESP-IDF 6.0 where CONFIG_FREERTOS_PLACE_FUNCTIONS_INTO_FLASH is removed and replaced by CONFIG_FREERTOS_IN_IRAM to restore the old behavior (see ESP-IDF 6.0 breaking changes and migration guide). Set to true only if you encounter issues with code that incorrectly calls FreeRTOS functions from ISRs with flash cache disabled. Defaults to false (FreeRTOS functions in flash to save IRAM).

ringbuf_in_iram (Optional, boolean): Keep ring buffer functions in IRAM instead of moving them to flash. By default, ring buffer functions are placed in flash to save ~1.5 KB of IRAM. Ring buffer functions are typically only called every ~10ms for audio components, so the overhead of loading from flash vs IRAM is negligible compared to actual data processing. This matches the default behavior in ESP-IDF 6.0 (see migration guide). Set to true only if you encounter issues. Defaults to false (ring buffer functions in flash to save IRAM).

heap_in_iram (Optional, boolean): Keep heap functions (malloc, free, realloc, etc.) in IRAM instead of moving them to flash. By default, heap functions are placed in flash to save ~4-6 KB of IRAM. This is safe because heap functions should never be called from ISRs, and ESPHome’s design minimizes heap churn during normal operation (allocations happen primarily at setup, not in hot loops). Set to true only if you have a specific use case requiring faster heap operations. Defaults to false (heap functions in flash to save IRAM).

TLS/Certificate Options:

use_full_certificate_bundle (Optional, boolean): Use the full certificate bundle instead of the common CAs bundle. By default, ESPHome uses the CMN (common CAs) bundle which includes only Certificate Authorities with greater than 1% market share. This covers approximately 99% of websites including Let’s Encrypt, DigiCert, Google Trust Services, Amazon Trust Services, and other major CAs. The CMN bundle is sufficient for most use cases including GitHub (commonly used for OTA updates via HTTP Request), Home Assistant Cloud, and typical HTTPS endpoints. Set to true only if connecting to services that use uncommon Certificate Authorities. Defaults to false (CMN bundle saves ~51 KB flash).

disable_mbedtls_peer_cert (Optional, boolean): Disable keeping the peer certificate after TLS handshake completion. This saves approximately 4 KB of heap memory per TLS connection, but prevents inspecting the peer’s certificate after the handshake. Most ESPHome use cases don’t need post-handshake certificate access. Components that require peer certificate access automatically enable it regardless of this setting. Defaults to true (peer certificate not kept to save heap).

Built-in IDF Component Inclusion:

include_builtin_idf_components (Optional, list of strings): A list of built-in ESP-IDF component names to re-enable in the build. ESPHome excludes certain built-in IDF components by default to reduce compile time. If you need to use a built-in IDF component that is excluded (for example, when using custom code in a lambda that requires a specific IDF library), you can explicitly include it here. Example: ["esp_http_client", "mqtt"] . Note: This is different from the components option which adds external components from the ESP Component Registry. This option re-enables built-in ESP-IDF components that are excluded by default.

C Library Options:

enable_full_printf (Optional, boolean): Enable full FILE*-based printf support. By default, ESPHome wraps printf() , vprintf() , and fprintf() with lightweight stubs that use vsnprintf() + fwrite() , eliminating newlib’s _vfprintf_r and saving ~11 KB of flash. ESPHome replaces the ESP-IDF log handler at startup, so these libc printf functions are essentially dead code at runtime. Crash backtraces and panic output are unaffected — they use esp_rom_printf() which is a ROM function and does not go through libc. Set to true only if an external component needs full FILE*-based fprintf() with output longer than 512 bytes. Defaults to false (lightweight stubs to save flash).

Some options can be disabled to save flash memory without affecting typical ESPHome functionality. The performance options (defaulting to true ) improve socket operation performance but can be disabled if you need better multi-threaded scalability (which is uncommon since ESPHome uses an event loop).

disable_mbedtls_pkcs7 (Optional, boolean): Disable PKCS#7 support in mbedTLS. PKCS#7 is used for specific certificate validation scenarios that ESPHome doesn’t typically use. Components that require PKCS#7 automatically enable it regardless of this setting. Disabling this saves code size. Defaults to true (PKCS#7 disabled to save flash).

Debug and Development Options:

The following options disable debug features that are rarely needed in production ESPHome deployments:

disable_debug_stubs (Optional, boolean): Disable OpenOCD debug stubs. These are used for on-chip debugging with OpenOCD/JTAG debuggers and are rarely needed for typical ESPHome use. Disabling this saves code size. Defaults to true (debug stubs disabled to save flash).

disable_ocd_aware (Optional, boolean): Disable OCD (On-Chip Debugger) aware exception and panic handlers. When enabled, the panic handler detects if a JTAG debugger is connected and halts instead of resetting, allowing post-mortem debugging. Most ESPHome users don’t use JTAG debugging. Disabling this saves code size. Defaults to true (OCD awareness disabled to save flash).

disable_usb_serial_jtag_secondary (Optional, boolean): Disable the secondary USB Serial/JTAG console. This is a fallback console output when UART0 is the primary console but not connected. On chips that default to USB Serial/JTAG as the primary console (ESP32-C3, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C6, ESP32-H2, ESP32-P4, ESP32-S3), this setting has no effect since the primary console is already USB Serial/JTAG. Components like the logger that need USB Serial/JTAG automatically enable it regardless of this setting. Defaults to true (secondary console disabled to save resources).

disable_dev_null_vfs (Optional, boolean): Disable /dev/null VFS initialization. ESPHome doesn’t typically need /dev/null. Disabling this saves a small amount of resources. Defaults to true (/dev/null disabled).

Filesystem Options:

disable_fatfs (Optional, boolean): Disable FAT filesystem support. ESPHome doesn’t use FATFS by default. Components that require FATFS (e.g., SD card components) automatically enable it regardless of this setting. Disabling this saves code size. Defaults to true (FATFS disabled to save flash).

Peripheral Options:

disable_regi2c_in_iram (Optional, boolean): Move analog I2C master control functions (regi2c) from IRAM to flash. These functions are used internally by ESP-IDF for analog peripherals (ADC, DAC, temperature sensor calibration). Moving them to flash saves IRAM. This is safe for ESPHome because no ESPHome IRAM interrupt service routines call ADC or other analog functions. Defaults to true (regi2c functions in flash to save IRAM).

(Optional, boolean): Move analog I2C master control functions (regi2c) from IRAM to flash. These functions are used internally by ESP-IDF for analog peripherals (ADC, DAC, temperature sensor calibration). Moving them to flash saves IRAM. This is safe for ESPHome because no ESPHome IRAM interrupt service routines call ADC or other analog functions. Defaults to (regi2c functions in flash to save IRAM). adc_oneshot_in_iram (Optional, boolean): Place ADC oneshot control functions in IRAM. When flash cache is disabled during background flash operations (NVS writes by WiFi, BLE, Zigbee, Thread, power management, etc.), ADC reads will crash if these functions are in flash. The ADC component automatically enables this when used. Defaults to false (automatically enabled by the ADC component).

These defaults are chosen to reduce flash and IRAM usage for typical ESPHome devices. Adjust them only if you have specific debugging or performance requirements that justify changing them.

Example configuration with advanced options:

# Example configuration entry - all defaults shown explicitly esp32 : board : esp32dev framework : type : esp-idf advanced : # Performance options (enabled by default) enable_lwip_tcpip_core_locking : true # Better socket performance enable_lwip_check_thread_safety : true # Thread safety validation # VFS and LWIP memory saving options (enabled by default) disable_libc_locks_in_iram : true # Saves ~1.3 KB IRAM disable_vfs_support_termios : true # Saves ~1.8 KB flash disable_vfs_support_select : true # Saves ~2.7 KB flash (auto-enabled by OpenThread) disable_vfs_support_dir : true # Saves ~0.5 KB+ flash enable_lwip_dhcp_server : false # Only needed for WiFi AP mode enable_lwip_mdns_queries : true # Needed for .local hostname resolution enable_lwip_bridge_interface : false # Only needed for network bridging # TLS options (disabled by default to save resources) use_full_certificate_bundle : false # Saves ~51 KB flash disable_mbedtls_peer_cert : true # Saves ~4 KB heap per connection disable_mbedtls_pkcs7 : true # Saves code size # C library options enable_full_printf : false # Saves ~11 KB flash # Debug options (disabled by default for production) disable_debug_stubs : true # Saves code size disable_ocd_aware : true # Saves code size disable_usb_serial_jtag_secondary : true # Saves resources disable_dev_null_vfs : true # Saves resources # Filesystem and peripheral options disable_fatfs : true # Saves code size (auto-enabled by SD card components) disable_regi2c_in_iram : true # Saves IRAM adc_oneshot_in_iram : false # Auto-enabled by ADC component # ESP32 (original) only options # sram1_as_iram: true # +40 KB IRAM (requires bootloader from ESP-IDF >= 5.1)

Example for development/debugging with JTAG:

# Enable debug features for JTAG debugging esp32 : board : esp32dev framework : type : esp-idf advanced : disable_debug_stubs : false # Keep OpenOCD debug stubs disable_ocd_aware : false # Keep OCD-aware panic handlers

Arduino Selective Compilation:

When using the Arduino framework, ESPHome uses selective compilation to only build the Arduino libraries actually needed by your configuration. This significantly reduces flash usage, RAM usage, and build times. Most Arduino libraries (WiFi, Network, BLE, Zigbee, Matter, RainMaker, etc.) are disabled by default since ESPHome uses ESP-IDF APIs directly.

Previously, many Arduino libraries were compiled even though ESPHome never called them. In most Arduino configs, none of these libraries were actually used, yet they bloated the binary by 50% or more and consumed significant RAM.

Components that need specific Arduino libraries automatically enable them. For edge cases where a library isn’t auto-detected (e.g., custom lambdas using Arduino APIs), you can explicitly enable libraries using the libraries configuration option.

# Example: Enabling Arduino libraries for custom lambda code esphome : name : my-device libraries : - Preferences # If using Arduino Preferences API in lambda esp32 : board : esp32dev framework : type : arduino

NOTE If you were already adding libraries via libraries config or calling cg.add_library() , no action is needed. If you were previously using Arduino library APIs directly in lambdas (e.g. Preferences , Wire , SPI ) without adding them to the libraries config, you will need to explicitly add them.

The components option allows you to include IDF components. These components will then be compiled into the resulting firmware and may be used by lambdas. The most common usage of this option is to include third-party components that are available in the ESP Component Registry.

For components from the ESP Component Registry, you can use the shorthand syntax owner/component<operator>version . All IDF Component Manager version operators are supported (e.g., ^ , ~ , == , >= ):

esp32 : framework : components : - espressif/esp_hosted^2.6.1

For more complex configurations (custom git repositories, local paths, etc.), use the advanced syntax:

esp32 : framework : components : - name : my_custom_component source : https://github.com/user/component.git ref : main path : components/custom

name (Required, string): Name of the component e.g. espressif/esp_hosted .

(Required, string): Name of the component e.g. . ref (Optional, string): Component registry version or a git ref.

(Optional, string): Component registry version or a git ref. source (Optional, string): The git repository to use for the component. This can be used for a custom or patched version of the component.

(Optional, string): The git repository to use for the component. This can be used for a custom or patched version of the component. path (Optional, string): The path of the component in the git repository or a local path to the component if source is not set.

By default, ESPHome automatically generates a partition table based on flash_size . The partitions option allows you to either provide a custom partition table CSV file for full control over the layout, or add extra partitions to the auto-generated table.

esp32 : partitions : my_partitions.csv

Alternatively, you can provide a list of custom partitions to append to the auto-generated table. The app partition size is automatically reduced to make room. Valid partition types and subtypes are documented in the ESP-IDF partition tables documentation.

esp32 : partitions : - name : my_data type : data subtype : spiffs size : 0x10000

name (Required, string): Name of the partition. Cannot be any of the reserved names: nvs , app0 , app1 , otadata , eeprom , spiffs , phy_init .

(Required, string): Name of the partition. Cannot be any of the reserved names: , , , , , , . type (Required, string or integer): Partition type. One of app or data , or a custom type as an integer between 0x40 and 0xFE.

(Required, string or integer): Partition type. One of or , or a custom type as an integer between 0x40 and 0xFE. subtype (Required, string or integer): Partition subtype. For app type: factory or test . For data type: nvs , nvs_keys , spiffs , coredump , efuse , fat , undefined , or littlefs . Can also be an integer between 0x0 and 0xFE.

(Required, string or integer): Partition subtype. For type: or . For type: , , , , , , , or . Can also be an integer between 0x0 and 0xFE. size (Required, integer): Partition size in bytes. Must be 4KB (0x1000) aligned.

GPIO Pin Numbering Section titled “GPIO Pin Numbering”

The ESP32 boards often use the internal GPIO pin numbering based on the microcontroller, so you likely don’t have to worry about pin alias names or numbering…yay!

Some notes about the pins on the original ESP32:

GPIO0 is used to determine the boot mode on startup; note that ESP32 variants use different pins to determine the boot mode. Bootstrapping pin(s) should not be pulled LOW on startup to avoid booting into flash mode when it’s not desired. You can, however, still use the strapping pins as output pins.

GPIO34 to GPIO39 : These pins cannot be used as outputs (yes, even though GPIO stands for “general purpose input/ output ”…).

GPIO32 to GPIO39 : These pins can be used with the Adc to measure voltages.

GPIO2 : On the esp32dev board, this pin is connected to the blue LED. It also supports the touch pad binary sensor (in addition to a few other pins).