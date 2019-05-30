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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple2026.7.0

QMI8658 Temperature Sensor

The qmi8658 sensor platform provides access to the temperature sensor in a QMI8658 Accelerometer/Gyroscope with ESPHome. It requires a motion component to be configured with the qmi8658 platform, which handles the accelerometer and gyroscope data processing and configures the device. See that component for more information.

# Example configuration entry
motion:
  - platform: qmi8658


sensor:
  - platform: qmi8658
    type: temperature # Optional, temperature is the only supported type for this platform
    name: "QMI8658 Temperature"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • type (Optional, string): Must be set to temperature, or simply omitted.
  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”