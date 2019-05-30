QMI8658 Temperature Sensor

The qmi8658 sensor platform provides access to the temperature sensor in a QMI8658 Accelerometer/Gyroscope with ESPHome. It requires a motion component to be configured with the qmi8658 platform, which handles the accelerometer and gyroscope data processing and configures the device. See that component for more information.

# Example configuration entry motion : - platform : qmi8658 sensor : - platform : qmi8658 type : temperature # Optional, temperature is the only supported type for this platform name : " QMI8658 Temperature "