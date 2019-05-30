QMI8658 Temperature Sensor
The
qmi8658 sensor platform provides access to the temperature sensor in a QMI8658 Accelerometer/Gyroscope
with ESPHome. It requires a
motion component to be configured with the
qmi8658 platform,
which handles the accelerometer and gyroscope data processing and configures the device. See that component for more information.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- type (Optional, string): Must be set to
temperature, or simply omitted.
- All other options from Sensor.