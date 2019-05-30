Belling BL0942 Energy Monitor
The
bl0942 sensor platform allows you to use BL0942 energy monitors sensors with
ESPHome. These are used in some Tuya-devices (e.g. Aubess Tuya WiFi Mini Smart Switch With Energy Monitor)
The communication with this component is done via a UART.
You must therefore have a
uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set
to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 4800 with 1 stop bit.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
voltage (Optional): The voltage value of the sensor in Volts. All options from Sensor.
-
current (Optional): The current value of the sensor in Amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
power (Optional): The (active) power value of the sensor in Watts. Note that some power meters will report this in negative values (probably wired backwards), so you may want to use a filter to multiply it by -1. All options from Sensor.
-
energy (Optional): Use the energy value of the sensor in kWh. All options from Sensor.
-
frequency (Optional): The frequency value of the sensor in Hertz. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
line_frequency (Optional, string): The nominal AC line frequency of the supply voltage. One of
50Hz,
60Hz. Defaults to
50Hz.
-
address (Optional, int): The address of the BL0942 from its strapping pins. Defaults to
0.
-
reset (Optional, boolean): Whether to reset the BL0942 chip on startup, resetting all internal counters. Defaults to
true.
-
current_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for current readings. Defaults to
251065.6814.
-
voltage_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for voltage readings. Defaults to
15883.34116.
-
power_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for power readings. Defaults to
623.0270705unless either
current_referenceor
voltage_referenceare explicitly set, in which case it is calculated. See Calibration for more details.
-
energy_reference (Optional, float): The calibration parameter for cumulative energy readings. Defaults to
5347.484240unless any of
current_reference,
voltage_referenceor
power_referenceare explicitly set, in which case it is calculated. See Calibration for more details.
CalibrationSection titled “Calibration”
There are two fundamental calibration parameters which are dependent on the hardware:
voltage_reference and
current_reference.
These can be determined by using an accurate voltage and current meter with a simple resistive load. Higher current loads will give
more resolution to the measurement than smaller ones. Consider the largest load your device can support for this procedure. Example
resistive loads to consider: space heater, toaster, incandescent light bulb(s), etc.
The default value of
voltage_reference is
15883.34116 and for
current_reference it is
251065.6814. Flash the
device with these values and then measure the voltage and current of the load while comparing it to the value reported in ESPHome.
The formula to determine the correct reference value is
new_reference = reported_value * default_reference / actual_value.
(If the reported value is low, the reference value should decrease, and vice versa.) This procedure can be repeated several
times to hone in on the correct calibration. See the comment in :apisource:
source code <bl0942/bl0942.h> for more details.
The
power_reference value can be derived from those, and will be roughly
voltage_reference
current_reference 3537 / (305978 * 73989).
The
energy_reference value can be derived as roughly
power_reference * 3600000 / 419430.4.
For compatibility with existing configurations, if no reference values are set then the original defaults will be used, despite the power and energy calibration not being entirely consistent.
If converting Tuya devices, the factory calibration values can often be obtained from the original firmware. For example, they may be found in DPS parameters 22-25, or the
voltage_coe and related options.
An example from a Tongou DIN rail power meter unit. The result from
tinytuya wizard included:
Noting that the
electric_coe value (DPS 23) should be multiplied by ten, and the
power_coe value should be divided by ten, this results in the following configuration:
Alternatively, the values may be found on the flash of the unit without obtaining
the Tuya keys for local communication. They can be found in the “key value store”
partition. The same device as in the above example had the following (before
flashing ESPHome) at offset
0x001d5000 :
The hex values 0x3e60, 0x3082, 0xc13 and 0xa5d seen there correspond to the four DPS values reported by the running Tuya firmware.
The formulas above for deriving
power_reference and
energy_reference can be
used as a sanity check for the values found from the firmware.