Modbus Component

The Modbus protocol is used by many consumer and industrial devices for communication. This component allows components in ESPHome to communicate to those devices via RTU protocol. You can access the coils, inputs, holding, read registers from your devices as sensors, switches, selects, numbers or various other ESPHome components and present them to your favorite Home Automation system. You can even write them as binary or float ouptputs from ESPHome.

The various sub-components implement some of the Modbus functions below (depending on their required functionality):

Function Code Description 1 Read Coil Status 2 Read Discrete input Status 3 Read Holding Registers 4 Read Input Registers 5 Write Single Coil 6 Write Single Register 15 Write Multiple Coils 16 Write Multiple Registers

Modbus RTU requires a UART Bus to communicate.

# Example configuration entry uart : ... modbus :