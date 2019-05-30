TT21100 Touch Screen Controller
The
tt21100 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the TT21100 chip with ESPHome.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.
This controller is used in the Espressif ESP32-S3-BOX and the ESP32-S3-Korvo-2-LCD extension board for the ESP32-S3-Korvo-2.
Base Touchscreen ConfigurationSection titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.
-
interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.
-
reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The reset pin of the controller.
-
All other options from Touchscreen.
WARNING
If the reset pin is shared between the display and TT21100 touchscreen (as is the case for the ESP32-S3-BOX and the ESP32-S3-Korvo-2-LCD), only configure the reset pin for the display and remove the reset_pin variable for the TT21100 touchscreen. The display component should be initialized before the touchscreen component, which has then already performed the reset.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
In addition to touch areas on the screen configured through the Touchscreen component, the TT21100 supports up to four buttons located outside of the normal touchscreen area. On the ESP32-S3-BOX and the ESP32-S3-Korvo-2-LCD, the red circle below the display is such a button. A binary sensor can be configured to react to touching these buttons.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
tt21100_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the touchscreen.
-
index (Required, int): Internal index of the touch button, between 0 and 3.
-
All other options from Binary Sensor.