TT21100 Touch Screen Controller

The tt21100 touchscreen platform allows using the touch screen controllers based on the TT21100 chip with ESPHome. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

This controller is used in the Espressif ESP32-S3-BOX and the ESP32-S3-Korvo-2-LCD extension board for the ESP32-S3-Korvo-2.

TT21100 touchscreen on ESP32-S3-BOX

TT21100 touchscreen on ESP32-S3-Korvo-2

Base Touchscreen Configuration Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”

# Example configuration entry touchscreen : platform : tt21100 id : my_touchscreen interrupt_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX

id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The reset pin of the controller.

All other options from Touchscreen.

WARNING If the reset pin is shared between the display and TT21100 touchscreen (as is the case for the ESP32-S3-BOX and the ESP32-S3-Korvo-2-LCD), only configure the reset pin for the display and remove the reset_pin variable for the TT21100 touchscreen. The display component should be initialized before the touchscreen component, which has then already performed the reset.

In addition to touch areas on the screen configured through the Touchscreen component, the TT21100 supports up to four buttons located outside of the normal touchscreen area. On the ESP32-S3-BOX and the ESP32-S3-Korvo-2-LCD, the red circle below the display is such a button. A binary sensor can be configured to react to touching these buttons.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : tt21100 name : " Home " index : 0