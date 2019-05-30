EKTF2232 Touchscreen Controller
The
ektf2232 component allows using the touchscreen controller
found in the Inkplate 6 Plus with ESPHome.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.
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reset_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The reset pin of the controller.
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interrupt_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.
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All other options from Base Touchscreen Configuration.