ESPHome
Turn your ESP32, ESP8266, BK72xx, RP2040, and other supported boards into powerful smart home devices with simple YAML configuration.
No Coding Required
Simple YAML configuration files instead of complex C++ code.
Wireless Updates
Update your devices over-the-air without physical access.
Modular Design
Support for hundreds of sensors, displays, and other components.
Local Control
Devices work locally without cloud dependencies.
Who Uses ESPHome?Section titled “Who Uses ESPHome?”
- DIY Enthusiasts - Create custom sensors, switches, and displays tailored to specific needs
- Smart Home Hobbyists - Extend their home automation systems with affordable custom devices
- Professional Integrators - Deploy reliable, locally-controlled smart devices for clients
- Manufacturers - Create Made for ESPHome certified products with standardized firmware
Which microcontrollers does ESPHome support?Section titled “Which microcontrollers does ESPHome support?”
- Espressif ESP32 and ESP8266 - Wide support for ESP32 and ESP8266 microcontrollers, the heart of many IoT projects.
- RP2040 - Support for Raspberry Pi’s RP2040 microcontroller.
- Others - Nordic Semiconductor nRF52, Realtek RTL87xx, and Beken BK72xx chips are supported.
- Desktop - Many ESPHome components can be run on a desktop computer using the host platform!
Getting StartedSection titled “Getting Started”
From Home Assistant
The easiest way to get started with ESPHome is through the Home Assistant add-on.Home Assistant Guide
Command Line
For advanced users who prefer working with the command line.Command Line Guide
Ready-Made Projects
Start with a pre-configured project for common use cases.Browse Projects