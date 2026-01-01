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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2
ESPHome dashboard showing connected devices

ESPHome

Turn your ESP32, ESP8266, BK72xx, RP2040, and other supported boards into powerful smart home devices with simple YAML configuration.
Installation Guide Browse Components Device Database
No Coding Required

Simple YAML configuration files instead of complex C++ code.

Wireless Updates

Update your devices over-the-air without physical access.

Modular Design

Support for hundreds of sensors, displays, and other components.

Local Control

Devices work locally without cloud dependencies.

Who Uses ESPHome?

Section titled “Who Uses ESPHome?”
  • DIY Enthusiasts - Create custom sensors, switches, and displays tailored to specific needs
  • Smart Home Hobbyists - Extend their home automation systems with affordable custom devices
  • Professional Integrators - Deploy reliable, locally-controlled smart devices for clients
  • Manufacturers - Create Made for ESPHome certified products with standardized firmware

Which microcontrollers does ESPHome support?

Section titled “Which microcontrollers does ESPHome support?”
  • Espressif ESP32 and ESP8266 - Wide support for ESP32 and ESP8266 microcontrollers, the heart of many IoT projects.
  • RP2040 - Support for Raspberry Pi’s RP2040 microcontroller.
  • Others - Nordic Semiconductor nRF52, Realtek RTL87xx, and Beken BK72xx chips are supported.
  • Desktop - Many ESPHome components can be run on a desktop computer using the host platform!

Getting Started

Section titled “Getting Started”
From Home Assistant

The easiest way to get started with ESPHome is through the Home Assistant add-on.

Home Assistant Guide
Command Line

For advanced users who prefer working with the command line.

Command Line Guide
Ready-Made Projects

Start with a pre-configured project for common use cases.

Browse Projects