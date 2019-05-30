MCP3008 8-Channel 10-Bit A/D Converter
The Microchip Technology Inc. MCP3008 devices are successive approximation 10-bit Analog-to-Digital (A/D) converters with on-board sample and hold circuitry.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The MCP3008 component allows you to use MCP3008 8-Channel 10-Bit A/D Converter (datasheet, Adafruit) in ESPHome. It uses the SPI Bus for communication.
Once configured, you can use any of the 8 pins as sensors for your projects.
Each pin will respond with a voltage calculated off of the
reference_voltage (default is 3.3V).
It calculates the voltage by multiplying the
reference_voltage by the value on the pin (basically the percentage of VREF).
Most configurations will establish the reference voltage by assigning it the value of VREF, which is located at pin 13 on the chip.
If you want just the scaled value you can use the read_data function:
float MCP3008::read_data(uint8_t pin)
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this MCP3008 component.
- cs_pin (Required, int): The SPI cable select pin to use.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The
mcp3008 sensor allows you to use your MCP3008 10-Bit A/D Converter sensors with ESPHome.
First, setup a MCP3008 Hub for your MCP3008 sensor and then use this
sensor platform to create individual sensors that will report the voltage to Home Assistant.
Configuration variables:
- mcp3008_id (Required, ID): The id of the parent MCP3008 component.
- number (Required, int): The pin number of the MCP3008.
- reference_voltage (Optional, float): The reference voltage. Defaults to
3.3V.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
1s.