Time & Temperature on OLED Display

In this example I have used a SSD1306 OLED Display over I²C to show current time and two different temperature values from Home Assistant.

ESPHome has support for several different types of displays. The display used here is 1.3” with 128x64 monochrome pixels ( SH1106 128x64 ).

Hardware is easy! Only four connections are needed:

VCC - Power (my display could use either 3.3V or 5V)

- Power (my display could use either 3.3V or 5V) GND - Ground

- Ground SDA - Serial Data

- Serial Data SCL - Serial Clock

WARNING Ensure your display handles 5V if you use that.

Get the time from Home Assistant to sync the onboard real-time clock.

time : - platform : homeassistant id : esptime

Next, we want to get one temperature sensor and the weather forecast imported from Home Assistant.

I named them inside_temperature and outside_temperature . You will use those references later.

By adding internal: true to the sensors they won’t be published back to Home Assistant.

sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : inside_temperature entity_id : REPLACEME internal : true - platform : homeassistant id : outside_temperature entity_id : REPLACEME internal : true text_sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : outside_temperature_unit entity_id : REPLACEME attribute : temperature_unit internal : true

Define the Fonts Section titled “Define the Fonts”

TrueType fonts are used. If you ever worked with fonts on microcontrollers you will love this!

Save font files in /config/esphome folder where your ESPHome configuration is stored.

folder where your ESPHome configuration is stored. The .ttf suffix must be lowercase and of course match your filename.

suffix must be lowercase and of course match your filename. Selection of fonts can be a little bit tricky for small sizes to look good. Experiment and share your findings in the comments below!

font : - file : ' slkscr.ttf ' id : small size : 8 - file : ' BebasNeue-Regular.ttf ' id : medium size : 48 - file : ' arial.ttf ' id : large size : 14

(Optional) You can also use Google fonts with the gfonts:// scheme instead of including font files.

scheme instead of including font files. Find out more in the Font documentation.

font : - file : " gfonts://Silkscreen " id : small size : 10 - file : " gfonts://Roboto " id : large size : 24 - file : " gfonts://Silkscreen " id : medium size : 15

Now setup the communication to the display and start fill the screen with live data!

The reset_pin was not used in my hardware configuration as the display didn’t have that pin exposed.

Note your address and model might be different, use the scan option to find the address of your display.

i2c : sda : GPIOXX scl : GPIOXX scan : false # manually setting the frequency to a higher rate may avoid long component updates # frequency: 300kHz display : - platform : ssd1306_i2c model : " SH1106 128x64 " reset_pin : GPIOXX address : 0x3C lambda : |- it.printf(0, 0, id(small), TextAlign::TOP_LEFT, "Time and"); it.printf(0, 12, id(small), TextAlign::TOP_LEFT, "Temperature"); // Print time in HH:MM format it.strftime(0, 60, id(large), TextAlign::BASELINE_LEFT, "%H:%M", id(esptime).now()); // Print inside temperature (from homeassistant sensor) if (id(inside_temperature).has_state()) { it.printf(127, 23, id(medium), TextAlign::TOP_RIGHT , "%.1f", id(inside_temperature).state); } // Print outside temperature (from homeassistant weather) if (id(outside_temperature).has_state()) { it.printf(127, 60, id(medium), TextAlign::BASELINE_RIGHT , "%.1f%s", id(outside_temperature).state, id(outside_temperature_unit).state.c_str()); }

Alignment of text can use different reference points, for example TOP_RIGHT or BASELINE_LEFT , which all are defined in API Reference: display_buffer.h.

The property has_state() on a sensor is useful as it can take some seconds to get the data from Home Assistant and you may not want to display Nan

Refer to the rendering engine Display Rendering Engine for more features (it can draw lines and circles too!)

Below follows an example that replaces the “Time and Temperature” top printout with the alarm status from the alarm component in Home Assistant.