Time & Temperature on OLED Display
In this example I have used a SSD1306 OLED Display over I²C to show current time and two different temperature values from Home Assistant.
ESPHome has support for several different types of displays. The display used here is 1.3” with 128x64 monochrome pixels
(
SH1106 128x64).
Hardware configurationSection titled “Hardware configuration”
Hardware is easy! Only four connections are needed:
VCC- Power (my display could use either 3.3V or 5V)
GND- Ground
SDA- Serial Data
SCL- Serial Clock
WARNING
Ensure your display handles 5V if you use that.
Software configurationSection titled “Software configuration”
Getting TimeSection titled “Getting Time”
Get the time from Home Assistant to sync the onboard real-time clock.
Getting TemperatureSection titled “Getting Temperature”
Next, we want to get one temperature sensor and the weather forecast imported from Home Assistant.
I named them
inside_temperature and
outside_temperature. You will use those references later.
By adding
internal: true to the sensors they won’t be published back to Home Assistant.
Define the FontsSection titled “Define the Fonts”
- TrueType fonts are used. If you ever worked with fonts on microcontrollers you will love this!
- Save font files in
/config/esphomefolder where your ESPHome configuration is stored.
- The
.ttfsuffix must be lowercase and of course match your filename.
- Selection of fonts can be a little bit tricky for small sizes to look good. Experiment and share your findings in the comments below!
- (Optional) You can also use Google fonts with the
gfonts://scheme instead of including font files.
- Find out more in the Font documentation.
Display DefinitionSection titled “Display Definition”
Now setup the communication to the display and start fill the screen with live data!
The
reset_pin was not used in my hardware configuration as the display didn’t have that pin exposed.
Note your
address and
model might be different, use the scan option to find the address of your display.
RenderingSection titled “Rendering”
-
Alignment of text can use different reference points, for example
TOP_RIGHTor
BASELINE_LEFT, which all are defined in API Reference: display_buffer.h.
-
The property
has_state()on a sensor is useful as it can take some seconds to get the data from Home Assistant and you may not want to display
Nan
-
Refer to the rendering engine Display Rendering Engine for more features (it can draw lines and circles too!)
Add a Text-Based SensorSection titled “Add a Text-Based Sensor”
Below follows an example that replaces the “Time and Temperature” top printout with the alarm status from the alarm component in Home Assistant.