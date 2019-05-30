Media Player Components
The
media_player domain includes all platforms that implement media player
functionality.
NOTE
ESPHome media players require Home Assistant 2022.6 or newer.
Base Media Player ConfigurationSection titled “Base Media Player Configuration”
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name of the media player. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the media player to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the media player in the frontend.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
Media Player ActionsSection titled “Media Player Actions”
All
media_player actions can be used without specifying an
id if you have only one
media_player in
your configuration YAML.
NOTE
Not all actions are supported by every media player platform. The availability of an action depends on the specific platform and its implemented features.
Configuration variables:
id (Optional, ID): The media player to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML.
announcement (Optional, boolean): Whether to target announcements or regular media files, if supported by the media player. Defaults to
false. Available on all command actions.
Section titled “media_player.play Action”
media_player.play Action
This action will resume playing the media player.
Section titled “media_player.play_media Action”
media_player.play_media Action
This action will start playing the specified media.
Configuration variables:
media_url (Required, string, templatable): The media URL to play.
Section titled “media_player.enqueue Action”
media_player.enqueue Action
This action will add the specified media to the media player’s queue.
Configuration variables:
media_url (Required, string, templatable): The media URL to enqueue.
Section titled “media_player.pause Action”
media_player.pause Action
This action pauses the current playback.
Section titled “media_player.stop Action”
media_player.stop Action
This action stops the current playback.
Section titled “media_player.toggle Action”
media_player.toggle Action
This action will pause or resume the current playback.
Section titled “media_player.turn_off Action”
media_player.turn_off Action
This action will turn off the media player.
Section titled “media_player.turn_on Action”
media_player.turn_on Action
This action will turn on the media player.
Section titled “media_player.volume_up Action”
media_player.volume_up Action
This action will increase the volume of the media player.
Section titled “media_player.volume_down Action”
media_player.volume_down Action
This action will decrease the volume of the media player.
Section titled “media_player.mute Action”
media_player.mute Action
This action will mute the media player.
Section titled “media_player.unmute Action”
media_player.unmute Action
This action will unmute the media player.
Section titled “media_player.next Action”
media_player.next Action
This action will skip to the next track.
Section titled “media_player.previous Action”
media_player.previous Action
This action will skip to the previous track.
Section titled “media_player.repeat_off Action”
media_player.repeat_off Action
This action will turn off repeat mode.
Section titled “media_player.repeat_one Action”
media_player.repeat_one Action
This action will set the media player to repeat the current track.
Section titled “media_player.repeat_all Action”
media_player.repeat_all Action
This action will set the media player to repeat all tracks.
Section titled “media_player.shuffle Action”
media_player.shuffle Action
This action will enable shuffle mode.
Section titled “media_player.unshuffle Action”
media_player.unshuffle Action
This action will disable shuffle mode.
Section titled “media_player.group_join Action”
media_player.group_join Action
This action will join the media player to a group.
Section titled “media_player.clear_playlist Action”
media_player.clear_playlist Action
This action will clear the media player’s playlist.
Section titled “media_player.volume_set Action”
media_player.volume_set Action
This action will set the volume of the media player.
Configuration variables:
volume (Required, percentage): The volume to set the media player to.
Section titled “media_player.on_state Trigger”
media_player.on_state Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the state of the media player is updated (for example, if the player is stop playing audio or received some command).
Section titled “media_player.on_play Trigger”
media_player.on_play Trigger
This trigger is activated each time then the media player is started playing.
Section titled “media_player.on_pause Trigger”
media_player.on_pause Trigger
This trigger is activated every time the media player pauses playback.
Section titled “media_player.on_idle Trigger”
media_player.on_idle Trigger
This trigger is activated every time the media player finishes playing.
Section titled “media_player.on_announcement Trigger”
media_player.on_announcement Trigger
This trigger is activated every time the media player plays an announcement.
Section titled “media_player.on_turn_off Trigger”
media_player.on_turn_off Trigger
This trigger is activated every time the media player is turned off.
Section titled “media_player.on_turn_on Trigger”
media_player.on_turn_on Trigger
This trigger is activated every time the media player is turned on.
Section titled “media_player.is_idle Condition”
media_player.is_idle Condition
This condition checks if the media player is idle.
Section titled “media_player.is_playing Condition”
media_player.is_playing Condition
This condition checks if the media player is playing media.
Section titled “media_player.is_paused Condition”
media_player.is_paused Condition
This condition checks if the media player is paused.
Section titled “media_player.is_announcing Condition”
media_player.is_announcing Condition
This condition checks if the media player is playing an announcement.
Section titled “media_player.is_off Condition”
media_player.is_off Condition
This condition checks if the media player is turned off.
Section titled “media_player.is_on Condition”
media_player.is_on Condition
This condition checks if the media player is turned on.
Section titled “media_player.is_muted Condition”
media_player.is_muted Condition
This condition checks if the media player is muted.
Play media in orderSection titled “Play media in order”
You can use wait automation to play files one after the other: