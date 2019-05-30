Media Player Components

The media_player domain includes all platforms that implement media player functionality.

NOTE ESPHome media players require Home Assistant 2022.6 or newer.

Base Media Player Configuration Section titled “Base Media Player Configuration”

media_player : - platform : ... name : " Media Player Name "

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name of the media player. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the media player to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the media player in the frontend.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

Media Player Actions Section titled “Media Player Actions”

All media_player actions can be used without specifying an id if you have only one media_player in your configuration YAML.

NOTE Not all actions are supported by every media player platform. The availability of an action depends on the specific platform and its implemented features.

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The media player to control. Defaults to the only one in YAML. announcement (Optional, boolean): Whether to target announcements or regular media files, if supported by the media player. Defaults to false . Available on all command actions.

This action will resume playing the media player.

This action will start playing the specified media.

on_... : # Simple - media_player.play_media : ' http://media-url/media.mp3 ' # Full - media_player.play_media : id : media_player_id media_url : ' http://media-url/media.mp3 ' # Simple with lambda - media_player.play_media : !lambda ' return "http://media-url/media.mp3"; '

Configuration variables:

media_url (Required, string, templatable): The media URL to play.

This action will add the specified media to the media player’s queue.

on_... : # Simple - media_player.enqueue : ' http://media-url/media.mp3 ' # Full - media_player.enqueue : id : media_player_id media_url : ' http://media-url/media.mp3 ' # Simple with lambda - media_player.enqueue : !lambda ' return "http://media-url/media.mp3"; '

Configuration variables:

media_url (Required, string, templatable): The media URL to enqueue.

This action pauses the current playback.

This action stops the current playback.

This action will pause or resume the current playback.

This action will turn off the media player.

This action will turn on the media player.

This action will increase the volume of the media player.

This action will decrease the volume of the media player.

This action will mute the media player.

This action will unmute the media player.

This action will skip to the next track.

This action will skip to the previous track.

This action will turn off repeat mode.

This action will set the media player to repeat the current track.

This action will set the media player to repeat all tracks.

This action will enable shuffle mode.

This action will disable shuffle mode.

This action will join the media player to a group.

This action will clear the media player’s playlist.

This action will set the volume of the media player.

on_... : # Simple - media_player.volume_set : 50% # Full - media_player.volume_set : id : media_player_id volume : 50% # Simple with lambda - media_player.volume_set : !lambda " return 0.5; "

Configuration variables:

volume (Required, percentage): The volume to set the media player to.

This trigger is activated each time the state of the media player is updated (for example, if the player is stop playing audio or received some command).

media_player : - platform : i2s_audio # or any other platform # ... on_state : - logger.log : " State updated! "

This trigger is activated each time then the media player is started playing.

media_player : - platform : i2s_audio # or any other platform # ... on_play : - logger.log : " Playback started! "

This trigger is activated every time the media player pauses playback.

media_player : - platform : i2s_audio # or any other platform # ... on_pause : - logger.log : " Playback paused! "

This trigger is activated every time the media player finishes playing.

media_player : - platform : i2s_audio # or any other platform # ... on_idle : - logger.log : " Playback finished! "

This trigger is activated every time the media player plays an announcement.

media_player : - platform : i2s_audio # or any other platform # ... on_announcement : - logger.log : " Announcing! "

This trigger is activated every time the media player is turned off.

media_player : - platform : ... # any platform implementing the `supports_turn_off_on` trait # ... on_turn_off : - logger.log : " Media Player is Turned Off "

This trigger is activated every time the media player is turned on.

media_player : - platform : ... # any platform implementing the `supports_turn_off_on` trait # ... on_turn_on : - logger.log : " Media Player is Turned On "

This condition checks if the media player is idle.

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : media_player.is_idle :

This condition checks if the media player is playing media.

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : media_player.is_playing :

This condition checks if the media player is paused.

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : media_player.is_paused :

This condition checks if the media player is playing an announcement.

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : media_player.is_announcing :

This condition checks if the media player is turned off.

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : media_player.is_off :

This condition checks if the media player is turned on.

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : media_player.is_on :

This condition checks if the media player is muted.

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : media_player.is_muted :

Play media in order Section titled “Play media in order”

You can use wait automation to play files one after the other: